Dispatch of Leadership Election Ballots

Postal Votes

Postal votes have gone to print on the 27th July 2020. The initial run was around 5,000 voters. These will be sent to Royal Mail on the 29th July 2020.

We expect paper ballots to land between the 30th July and the 2nd August in the UK. We expect this to take up to the 14th August for non-UK postal ballots.

People who haven’t received a postal ballot by 2nd August can request a replacement by emailing [email protected]

Postal votes have been assigned based on the following criteria:

No email present on file

Has been requested by member

Has an @libdems.org.uk email address

Has a role-based email address ( [email protected] [email protected] etc)

Has a shared email address (ie 2 members using the same email)

In addition, any email addresses that cannot be uploaded to the email platform, or that hard bounce will be sent a postal vote in a second batch that will go to print on the 3rd August and we expect to arrive between the 6th and 11th August.

Online Votes

The remainder of members will get their vote by email. The emails will be sent out in batches over the course of a full day.

This allows us to ensure the voting platform can handle the volume, as well as maximising deliverability. Around 4,500 members per hour will get an email.

The emails will begin sending at 0900 on Thursday 30th July and finish and 0900 on Friday 31st July.

If a member wishes to vote before they’ve received their email, they can call [email protected] and be provided with their UVC, but please discourage people from doing this.

The email will come from Alan Masters – Liberal Democrats and the email address will be [email protected]

The subject line of the email will be “Your ballot paper – Leader of the Liberal Democrats”

What to do if you don’t get your vote

If you haven’t had your vote by 10:00 on Friday 31st July, please don’t hesitate to get in touch with the team.

You can do this by emailing [email protected] – and we’ll do our best to get back to you within 3 working days (we’ll usually be faster) or you can call us on: 020 7022 0988 between 0930 and 1730, Monday to Friday.

We can either dispatch a replacement ballot paper or provide you with a UVC.

In some rare occasions, people may have been incorrectly excluded from the electoral roll. In these cases and at the Returning Officer’s discretion, members may be issued with a new UVC code.

The reason for the issue will be recorded on a member’s Salesforce profile and will be available for review should there be a concern.

* Greg Foster is the Liberal Democrats' Head of Membership