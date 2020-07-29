Greg Foster

Dispatch of Leadership Election Ballots

By | Wed 29th July 2020 - 11:30 am

Postal Votes

Postal votes have gone to print on the 27th July 2020. The initial run was around 5,000 voters. These will be sent to Royal Mail on the 29th July 2020.

We expect paper ballots to land between the 30th July and the 2nd August in the UK. We expect this to take up to the 14th August for non-UK postal ballots.

People who haven’t received a postal ballot by 2nd August can request a replacement by emailing [email protected]

Postal votes have been assigned based on the following criteria:

  • No email present on file
  • Has been requested by member
  • Has an @libdems.org.uk email address
  • Has a role-based email address ([email protected] [email protected] etc)
  • Has a shared email address (ie 2 members using the same email)

In addition, any email addresses that cannot be uploaded to the email platform, or that hard bounce will be sent a postal vote in a second batch that will go to print on the 3rd August and we expect to arrive between the 6th and 11th August.

Online Votes

The remainder of members will get their vote by email. The emails will be sent out in batches over the course of a full day.

This allows us to ensure the voting platform can handle the volume, as well as maximising deliverability. Around 4,500 members per hour will get an email.

The emails will begin sending at 0900 on Thursday 30th July and finish and 0900 on Friday 31st July.

If a member wishes to vote before they’ve received their email, they can call [email protected] and be provided with their UVC, but please discourage people from doing this.

The email will come from Alan Masters – Liberal Democrats and the email address will be [email protected]

The subject line of the email will be “Your ballot paper – Leader of the Liberal Democrats”

What to do if you don’t get your vote

If you haven’t had your vote by 10:00 on Friday 31st July, please don’t hesitate to get in touch with the team.

You can do this by emailing [email protected] – and we’ll do our best to get back to you within 3 working days (we’ll usually be faster) or you can call us on: 020 7022 0988 between 0930 and 1730, Monday to Friday.

We can either dispatch a replacement ballot paper or provide you with a UVC.

In some rare occasions, people may have been incorrectly excluded from the electoral roll. In these cases and at the Returning Officer’s discretion, members may be issued with a new UVC code. 

The reason for the issue will be recorded on a member’s Salesforce profile and will be available for review should there be a concern.

 

* Greg Foster is the Liberal Democrats' Head of Membership

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Leadership Election and News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarMatt (Bristol) 29th Jul - 12:05pm
    Alison C -- Ed, Layla and Wera all upped their parliamentary game when they announced they were running. Giving Ed a free pass would be...
  • User AvatarAlison C 29th Jul - 11:56am
    As a not irrelevant comment, has anyone noticed how hard Ed Davey has been working in Parliament recently? In spite of running a leadership challenge,...
  • User AvatarGlenn 29th Jul - 11:55am
    Being a city boy, I used to get trains all the time. I thought it was better for the environment and liked the convenience. I...
  • User AvatarDavid Evershed 29th Jul - 11:53am
    Why not continue giving more powers to local councils in England. Smaller councils are tending to merge into bigger councils to gain economies of scale...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 29th Jul - 11:29am
    @ Glenn @ Marco, "The reason they only want to compare them to close neighbouring countries is because they’ve latched onto it as way to...
  • User AvatarCatherine Jane Crosland 29th Jul - 11:05am
    Expats, it is compulsory on public transport as well as in stores. It may not be too difficult wear one while doing a quick shop,...