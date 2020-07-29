The Death of Capitalism +?

The Corona crisis demands different and more in-depth analyses and syntheses.

Some causes of our poor management are society shortcomings – economic, democratic, educational and informational. These are failures of analytical thinking. Inextricably interconnected, they need addressing as a network.

Power correlates highly with wealth. The concentration of wealth concentrates power. Concentrated power weakens democracy. If we do not manage the continuing concentration of wealth, we connive at the demise of democracy. If we do not expose and oppose Neo-liberalism’s concentration of power, which gathers to itself yet more wealth and power, we are democrats in theory only.

Neo-Liberalism turns nations into financial capitalist entities instead of industrial capitalist ones. This is presented as “economics” but is also profoundly political power playing. “Off-shoring”, which moves manufacturing skills and corporate tax-paying abroad, affects the social equilibrium. It reduces the pay and infrastructures for the many. We become less productive, less skilled and more dependent consumer society and so less confident and powerful and more easily controlled and exploited.

Even with its shortcomings, industrial capitalism brought the benefits of significant sections of society having powerful skills, giving economic, social and political confidence and the power to use it. This enhances democracy and restrains the power of the finance industry’s use of weaponised debt. Industrial capitalism saw developments of democracy, public health, trades unions/professional equivalents etc. which are all essential for a sustainable democratic society.

“Three-phase democracy”, economic clarity and equity, higher quality primary and secondary education plus encouraged access to life-long forms of tertiary education, enabling all to progress economically and confidently through life-long skill acquisition, give economic and democratic health.

We need educational systems which result in life-long learning and skill hunger.

“Three-phase democracy” has certain input, processes and output. All are enabled to vote, media partiality and lobbying are minimised, and one needs a food bank. More transparent democratic management of big-money donations and post-political career facilitation and less binary, oppositional politics would help.

Our national government is increasing “Free Market” modelled. “The Free Market” is a lie. Like all human activities, markets must have rules. The current rules are rigged for the rich.

We need neither nil/minimal nor maximal regulation, but optimal.

Lack of “press freedom” rigs the informational markets. The corporate media is undemocratic and oligarchic, so choice and divergence are reduced. “Our” government colludes, with self-protecting restriction of public access to democracy necessary information.

Education and the media avoid key terms and concepts. We believe ourselves to be free because a deliberately deficient popular vocabulary obstructs realistic analysis.

Stylised analysis of society presents it as the government, the very rich and the rest.

Government for the rest grows democracy. Government for the very rich kills it.

The justification of capitalism is the stimulus of competition and the discipline of destructive failure. These were destroyed in and after 2008.

Did the unconditional 2008 bankers’ rescue kill capitalism and democracy?

Cities like Leicester sacrificed for the City of London?

* Steve Trevathan is chairperson of Lyme Regis and Marshwood Vale Liberal Democrats.