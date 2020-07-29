Mark Valladares

29 July 2020 – today’s press release

By | Wed 29th July 2020 - 11:30 pm

Government must act now on National Food Strategy recommendations

Responding to the National Food Strategy review suggesting that free school meals should be extended to every household receiving Universal Credit, Liberal Democrat Education spokesperson Layla Moran said:

The Government must waste no time in acting on these recommendations. We know that giving school children a hot, healthy meal at lunchtime greatly improves their health, behaviour and results.

The Liberal Democrats are proud to have introduced free school meals in government and have long been calling for them to be extended to more pupils.

We need to invest in giving every child the best start in life as we come out of this crisis.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News and Press releases.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User Avatarmatt 30th Jul - 12:08am
    @Geoffrey Sheilding ends on the 1st August. The Prime Minister, Scientists and health care managers are all concerned about a 2nd wave in 2 weeks...
  • User AvatarGeorge Kendall 30th Jul - 12:04am
    @Peter Martin Hi Peter, I can't speak for anyone else, but the reasons I didn't mention the Grunswick picket line in the piece I wrote...
  • User AvatarDavid Allen 29th Jul - 11:53pm
    Sue Sutherland: "I’m not sure that society arriving at a consensus is necessarily a good thing. That consensus may involve depriving others of their rights."...
  • User AvatarMatthew Campbell 29th Jul - 11:36pm
    Sue, I think there is an underlying problem in that trying to do consensualism without proportionality of representation (or addressing lobbying in our political institutions)...
  • User AvatarCJ WILLIAMS 29th Jul - 10:32pm
    Democracy is the child of capitalism, to pretend otherwise sets us on the road to dictatorship.
  • User AvatarGeoffrey 29th Jul - 10:15pm
    Sadly, masks policy was another open goal which the Lib Dems blew. We could have pointed out the absurdity of mandating masks (sorry, face-coverings, including...