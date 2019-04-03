3 April 2019 – today’s press releases

The Voice

Antwerp yesterday, a Cold War exhibit at the National Archives this evening… anyone would think that there was an issue with Europe at the moment. Three press releases this evening for your delectation and delight…

  • Liberal Democrats “raring to go” with European election manifesto
  • Cross-party statement on People’s Vote and revoking Article 50
  • Swinson condemns anti-LGBT laws in Brunei

    The Liberal Democrats are “raring to go” for a European election with the party’s Brexit spokesperson confirming the drafting of a manifesto has already begun with a “vision for the UK inside the EU” while party members will also start picking MEP candidates in the coming days.

    The confirmation follows Theresa May’s deal last week being voted down for a third time. Speaking after the vote, the Prime Minister confirmed to MPs it is now “almost certain” that the UK would participate in European elections on 23 May.

    Liberal Democrat Brexit Spokesperson Tom Brake MP said:

    The Tories have made an absolute dog’s dinner of Brexit. It was therefore no surprise that MPs once again rejected May’s deeply discredited deal. People deserve better, and the Liberal Democrats demand better.

    We have been fighting tooth and nail not just to keep the UK in the EU, but for the UK to be a leader in the EU. Just imagine what we could achieve if Brexit was stopped, not least using the billions earmarked for Brexit to instead regenerate the towns, cities and communities in the greatest need.

    We are raring to go. We have begun drafting a manifesto which will outline our vision for the UK inside the EU. We are ready to go to the polls with a clear offer; every Liberal Democrat elected is another voice fighting for our country’s place in the European Union.

    Cross-party statement on People’s Vote and revoking Article 50

    Following cross-party talks, opposition parties have called for a People’s Vote to be a priority and to keep the option to revoke Article 50 on the table to avoid a no-deal Brexit.

    In a joint statement, Vince Cable, Liz Saville Roberts, Ian Blackford, Chuka Umunna and Caroline Lucas said:

    The UK is in the midst of a Brexit crisis led by a government dictated by incompetence.

    Given everything we now know – and the detrimental impact Brexit will have on the UK’s economy, job opportunities and people’s livelihoods, the priority must be bringing the issue back to the people in a People’s Vote – with the option to remain on the ballot paper.

    We are in agreement that there is no such thing as a good Brexit and that people across the UK face being worse off.

    We have shown over the past three years we are willing to find a compromise position to end the impasse.

    Time is fast running out and any compromise that is reached must be brought back to the people through a fresh referendum, and keep the option to revoke Article 50 on the table to avoid a no-deal Brexit.

    Swinson condemns anti-LGBT laws in Brunei

    Jo Swinson, Deputy Leader and Foreign Affairs spokesperson for the Liberal Democrats, has today condemned new anti-LGBT laws in Brunei and warned the UK Government must no longer “cosy up to the Brunei regime.”

    The new laws, that will come into force on Wednesday, also cover a range of crimes from making gay sex punishable by stoning to death to punishment for theft by amputation.

    Jo Swinson said:

    Stoning is barbaric and inhumane. Let’s be clear: this means people having rocks thrown at their head again and again to draw out the process of death by blunt trauma.

    LGBT+ rights are human rights, and the defence of them should be central to the UK’s foreign and trade policy. The Conservative Government should not be trying to cosy up to the Brunei regime while its LGBT+ citizens are fearing for their lives.

  • nigel hunter 3rd Apr '19 - 11:21pm

    LGBT. There is a possibility that the Sultan ‘is on his way out’ and wishes to make peace with his maker and politics is not his present concern.If so how do you change minds. The pressure to stop these laws will have to be put onto the rest of the regime to delay any punishments to say prison as the punishment until the laws can be revoked.

    May and Corbyn are Brexiteers. They want it to succeed. They could come up with a solution.If so then the ‘ fireworks’will start.

  • Helen Dudden 4th Apr '19 - 11:55am

    Sharia Law, is as it is. I’m surprised you are not more vocal on the Human Rights failings.

