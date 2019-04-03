Jo condemns barbaric and inhumane anti LGBT laws in Brunei

I suspect most readers of this site will have been absolutely horrified by the introduction of brutal new laws today in the tiny nation of Brunei which make gay sex and adultery punishable by stoning to death and theft punishable by amputation.

Situated on the island of Borneo, Brunei is a former British protectorate, and became a member of the Commonwealth in 1984 when it gained independence. Last year there was a UK ministerial visit to Brunei in August and a trade envoy visited in November.

Today in the Commons, Jo Swinson asked the Foreign Office Minister to intervene to stop this:

From today, Brunei introduces a new punishment for gay sex: stoning to death. This is barbaric, inhumane and completely contrary to Commonwealth values. If our soft power through the Commonwealth means anything, we should be able to tackle such appalling human rights abuses. pic.twitter.com/ou8btNxmIa — Jo Swinson (@joswinson) April 3, 2019

Afterwards she said:

Stoning is barbaric and inhumane. Let’s be clear: this means people having rocks thrown at their head again and again to draw out the process of death by blunt trauma. LGBT+ rights are human rights, and the defence of them should be central to the UK’s foreign and trade policy. The Conservative Government should not be trying to cosy up to the Brunei regime while its LGBT+ citizens are fearing for their lives.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings