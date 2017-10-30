30 October 2017 – the day the dogs didn’t bark…

By | Tue 31st October 2017 - 12:04 am

And so, a relatively quiet day has come to an end at LDV Towers. Thank you to our contributors, readers and those of you that have added to the debates here.

Time for some final thoughts…

We now know that the identity of the thirty-six Conservative MPs alleged to have behaved inappropriately is now known by at least two media outlets, following the Channel 4 report earlier this evening. It does trouble me that there is a risk that, in having the information, but not making appropriate use of it (and that doesn’t necessarily mean publication as much as passing it on to the appropriate authorities), a sense of complicity exists.

However, if the buzz is to be believed, there are issues for other political parties to deal with too, and we can only speculate as to the scale of the problem.

The Government didn’t lose in the Lords this evening, as noted by Tony Greaves. It is surely only a matter of time though, as the intention to include references to the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights is only postponed. It is another, probably minor, obstacle in the Government’s path, but an obstacle nonetheless.

Meanwhile, in the United States, do the first indictments of the Mueller investigation portend an avalanche that might bring down Donald Trump?

And, with that, I pass you on to tomorrow’s Day Editor. Paul Walter is standing in for Joe Otten, and I’m sure that you’re in good hands…

