LibLink: Derek Laud on the Windrush debacle

The investigative work of Amelia Gentleman in the Guardian has uncovered the implications of Theresa May’s ‘hostile environment’, and let us not kid ourselves with talk of Amber Rudd’s resignation, responsibility for this falls squarely upon the head of our Prime Minister.

Former Conservative speechwriter, and now a member of the Liberal Democrats, Derek Laud wrote for the Guardian over the weekend. In his powerful piece, he highlights that the impact of Government policy on Windrush pensioners is not an isolated error;

It cannot be incidental that some of the most important issues facing us today are about matters of freedom, liberty and choice. I think it profoundly wrong that the UK is the only country in Europe that locks up people without any limit on how long they can be detained. The government’s data protection bill purports to give us more control over our own personal information. However, buried in the details lurks another sinister intention. The intention includes an “immigration exemption”. This allows the government the power to remove data protection rights from anyone whose details are processed for “effective immigration control”. This is all May. She has created a nation where the burden of proof is now reversed: guilty until proven innocent.

Meanwhile, what of the Home Office? Is it really that it is staffed by people who hate foreigners, or is it simply a result of our constitutional settlement?

David Walker isn’t, to the best of my knowledge, a Liberal Democrat, but his knowledge of how the Civil Service works and thinks should be essential reading for policy makers.

He writes here about the culture of the Home Office and the relationship between politicians and public officials. He takes the view that, like so much of Government, it’s not black or white, but shades of grey…