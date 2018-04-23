So, what does being an English Liberal mean?

One of the things about being an Englishman by birth, but not by parentage, is that your perspective of what it means to be English can be slightly different from that of those whose English heritage can be traced back through generations.

For me, at least, with an Indian father and a Scots mother, there is a desire to fit in to some extent, and that manifests itself in a generalised belief that people are broadly reasonable, given the opportunity to be so, and that the eccentricities of life here – queuing, cricket, the weather – are things to be treasured rather than replaced.

Brexit has, regrettably, rather given that image of a country broadly at ease with itself a bit of a kicking. The less charming elements of the English persona – a suspicion of others, a sense of paternalism and a general attitude of exceptionalism – have been showcased by prominent Brexit campaigners, and it hasn’t been pretty.

But it’s all well and good being critical of the “English Nationalist tendency”, one has to come up with an alternative vision of what it is like to be English in the modern era, and how liberals might express that.

So, on this St George’s Day, tell us what being English means to you, and what you think an English liberal agenda might look like.

Over to you…