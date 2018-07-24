What would you change about the Ashdown Prize?

Last year, Paddy Ashdown and Your Liberal Britain decided to set up a policy innovation prize. Paddy and I both knew that there thousands of Lib Dems out there who were bursting with good ideas but didn’t know where to send them or what to do with them. We wanted to see if we could help.
Why? Well, Your Liberal Britain aims to convince the Liberal Democrats to become a powerful and inspirational political movement, above all by empowering its members and supporters. We want the party to say to its members: “you share our passion for building a Liberal Britain: we’re here to help you do it”.
The Party’s definitely moving in the right direction: from the new strategy agreed at Spring Conference, to the extremely impressive people-powered Exit from Brexit campaign, to the many ways in which the Federal Policy Committee (FPC) is working to involve members in policymaking, to the greater use of competitions, interactive content and digital campaigning.
But there is still much to do, and we want to help the party out where we can. We don’t think it’s all that useful – or particularly fair – for us to just stand on the sidelines and criticise the party. The challenge we’ve laid down is difficult, after all, and no-one has all the answers (including us). So instead, we’ve decided to run some experimental projects aimed at helping the party make the most use of its members, and at helping members get the most out of the party. Many of these projects have worked; some of them haven’t; all of them provide useful lessons.
Policymaking in particular is one area where the gap between members’ desire to do something and the party’s ability to use them is particularly wide, despite the great work going on in the FPC. To help out, Your Liberal Britain runs a number of projects designed to help members get more involved in policymaking. We distribute free motion summaries at Conference, to help cut through the jargon; we run high-energy policy brainstorm events, getting Lib Dems to work together in groups to hash out big ideas; and we have an online forum in the works that will help people polish these ideas into robust policy.
The Ashdown Prize was set up in this spirit. Its first year has now mostly run its course, and we’re now looking ahead to year two. It had some great successes, but some parts of the design do need improving too. We want to keep the good bits, change up the bad bits, and give you the competition that you want.
Everything we do at YLB is about learning both from what’s worked and what hasn’t, so next year’s prize will look a bit different. But before we settle on a design, we want to hear from you. How would you have us run it?
To help you out, head here to learn what we did, and how the prize worked. It also sets out what we know about what worked and what didn’t. The more you know about how it worked, the more we’ll be able to put your feedback to use. So please have a read!
If you’d like to skip those though and go straight to the consultation, you can do so here. We’ll genuinely be able to make more use of what you tell us though, if you know how the prize was administered first time round.
* Jim Williams is the founder of Your Liberal Britain
Thanks Jim.
I’m a little unclear here what YLB is and is trying to do. Is it a crowdsourced user friendly user interface to a clunky party machine? Or does it have a particular mission of its own to push the party in one direction or another? Either is perfectly legitimate of course.
I did think the problem with the Ashdown Prize – or at least with the finalists – was that they weren’t exactly big picture ideas. Great policy ideas have a sense in them that communicates where your heart is, whose side you are on, and fit into a big picture that people can make sense of.
Interesting that it’s mandatory to hand over your data before you even get to see what questions are being asked…
Initially I was very excited about Your Liberal Britain.
But am I allowed to say that I don’t understand how an internal Lib Dem group aimed at empowering members doesn’t have any internal democracy re: it’s leadership?
YLB seems to be basically EnMarcheomentum at the moment.
Joe Otten: Careful now,
Paddy Ashdown explained that his family came home (from India) to Northern Ireland and he was asked whether he was a Protestant or a Catholic.
He tried to say that he was neither, then said he was a Buddhist.
So, “are you a Protestant Buddhist or a Catholic Buddhist?”
“whose side you are on?” sounds like the MPs’ classic dilemma of voting with either the Tories or with Labour.
It’s a fair point, Richard. I was more getting at the whether the potential voter sees the Liberal Democrat candidate being on their side, or on some side that they see as being against them. It is a powerful motivation for support that comes more easily to the more divisive parties.
Apart from the prize money, what’s the actual advantage of submitting to YLB rather than direct to FCC?*
I guess it’s the drafting support? Though the mess they made of their winning motion (e.g. introducing the whole tax breaks element) suggests that might not be all they crack it up to be.
Would a better solution not be to produce a nicely-written guide to How To Draft A Motion? The party’s Drafting Advice Service is already quite helpful; making it better known would be a good start.
*The advantage to the person submitting the motion, I mean. The advantage to YLB is pretty clear.
“Policymaking in particular is one area where the gap between members’ desire to do something and the party’s ability to use them is particularly wide”
Only if you think of LDHQ as “the party”. Local, regional and state parties can debate and agree policy motions, then take them to Conference. Most local and regional parties are short of policy ideas.
Looks like Your Liberal Britain is reinforcing the centralisation within the party, rather than supporting the liberal ideal of policies being made as close to the people they effect as possible.