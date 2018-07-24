Jim Williams

What would you change about the Ashdown Prize?

By | Tue 24th July 2018 - 8:55 am

Last year, Paddy Ashdown and Your Liberal Britain decided to set up a policy innovation prize. Paddy and I both knew that there thousands of Lib Dems out there who were bursting with good ideas but didn’t know where to send them or what to do with them. We wanted to see if we could help.

Why? Well, Your Liberal Britain aims to convince the Liberal Democrats to become a powerful and inspirational political movement, above all by empowering its members and supporters. We want the party to say to its members: “you share our passion for building a Liberal Britain: we’re here to help you do it”.

The Party’s definitely moving in the right direction: from the new strategy agreed at Spring Conference, to the extremely impressive people-powered Exit from Brexit campaign, to the many ways in which the Federal Policy Committee (FPC) is working to involve members in policymaking, to the greater use of competitions, interactive content and digital campaigning. 

But there is still much to do, and we want to help the party out where we can. We don’t think it’s all that useful – or particularly fair – for us to just stand on the sidelines and criticise the party. The challenge we’ve laid down is difficult, after all, and no-one has all the answers (including us). So instead, we’ve decided to run some experimental projects aimed at helping the party make the most use of its members, and at helping members get the most out of the party. Many of these projects have worked; some of them haven’t; all of them provide useful lessons.

Policymaking in particular is one area where the gap between members’ desire to do something and the party’s ability to use them is particularly wide, despite the great work going on in the FPC. To help out, Your Liberal Britain runs a number of projects designed to help members get more involved in policymaking. We distribute free motion summaries at Conference, to help cut through the jargon; we run high-energy policy brainstorm events, getting Lib Dems to work together in groups to hash out big ideas; and we have an online forum in the works that will help people polish these ideas into robust policy.

The Ashdown Prize was set up in this spirit. Its first year has now mostly run its course, and we’re now looking ahead to year two. It had some great successes, but some parts of the design do need improving too. We want to keep the good bits, change up the bad bits, and give you the competition that you want.

Everything we do at YLB is about learning both from what’s worked and what hasn’t, so next year’s prize will look a bit different. But before we settle on a design, we want to hear from you. How would you have us run it?

To help you out, head here to learn what we did, and how the prize worked. It also sets out what we know about what worked and what didn’t. The more you know about how it worked, the more we’ll be able to put your feedback to use. So please have a read!

If you’d like to skip those though and go straight to the consultation, you can do so here. We’ll genuinely be able to make more use of what you tell us though, if you know how the prize was administered first time round.

* Jim Williams is the founder of Your Liberal Britain

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

7 Comments

  • Jennie 24th Jul '18 - 10:12am

    Interesting that it’s mandatory to hand over your data before you even get to see what questions are being asked…

  • Matt (Bristol) 24th Jul '18 - 10:35am

    Initially I was very excited about Your Liberal Britain.
    But am I allowed to say that I don’t understand how an internal Lib Dem group aimed at empowering members doesn’t have any internal democracy re: it’s leadership?

    YLB seems to be basically EnMarcheomentum at the moment.

  • Richard Underhill 24th Jul '18 - 11:10am

    Joe Otten: Careful now,
    Paddy Ashdown explained that his family came home (from India) to Northern Ireland and he was asked whether he was a Protestant or a Catholic.
    He tried to say that he was neither, then said he was a Buddhist.
    So, “are you a Protestant Buddhist or a Catholic Buddhist?”
    “whose side you are on?” sounds like the MPs’ classic dilemma of voting with either the Tories or with Labour.

  • Adam Bernard 24th Jul '18 - 11:53am

    Apart from the prize money, what’s the actual advantage of submitting to YLB rather than direct to FCC?*

    I guess it’s the drafting support? Though the mess they made of their winning motion (e.g. introducing the whole tax breaks element) suggests that might not be all they crack it up to be.

    Would a better solution not be to produce a nicely-written guide to How To Draft A Motion? The party’s Drafting Advice Service is already quite helpful; making it better known would be a good start.

    *The advantage to the person submitting the motion, I mean. The advantage to YLB is pretty clear.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarBarry Lofty 24th Jul - 12:24pm
    If this is the sort of support that Vince Cable gets from a supposedly Lib Dem leaning site God help us, if his discussions with...
  • User Avatarexpats 24th Jul - 12:03pm
    rine Pindar 24th Jul '18 - 9:11am.............. the bigger parties are in a heap of trouble, and we are not.................. If that is true I'd...
  • User AvatarDavid Evans 24th Jul - 11:57am
    Katharine, Michael Meadowcroft, has already pointed out that "The party has been destroyed," and "we languish in the polls despite having the most saleable and...
  • User AvatarAdam Bernard 24th Jul - 11:53am
    Apart from the prize money, what's the actual advantage of submitting to YLB rather than direct to FCC?* I guess it's the drafting support? Though...
  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 24th Jul - 11:24am
    Geoffrey Payne: The Northern Rock had a good name which it needed to live up to. Its business model was actually based on having lower...
  • User AvatarPeter Hirst 24th Jul - 11:23am
    The cost of housing is a severe barrier to young people making the correct life decisions. Whether renting or saving for a mortgage, many find...