Reform the Reformers – Part 2, Challenges in Updating Liberal Democracy

By | Mon 23rd July 2018 - 4:45 pm

There are two types of people in this world. Those who divide the world into two types of people, and those who don’t.

The rise of left and right wing populism points reformers towards updating liberal democracy.

The remedies that left and right populists peddle are remarkably similar; one-party regimes, state control of the economy, dismantling the ‘separation of powers’, nationalism, and a rapid increase in state spending.

Less attention, however, is paid to the parallel rise of liberal, pro-democracy parties in government; Canada, Netherlands, South Korea, Malaysia, Ireland and elsewhere.

There are many lessons to be learned from liberal-democratic parties in these countries, especially in efficient organisation, fundraising, making alliances and focusing on being ready for government.

But if there is a theme underlying electoral success for liberal-democratic parties in these countries, with their publics, it is one that also applies to the populists. Electorates appear to have punished parties seen as failing in preventing or successfully remedying the perceived causes of the financial crash in 2007-8.

Indeed it might be an error to see ‘left/right populists versus liberal democratic parties’ in this context on a left-right axis at all, especially from the voting public’s perspective. Might the old left-right axis as a shorthand for understanding political choices lost its meaning after the ‘failure’ of state socialism in 1989-1991 and of ‘regulated capitalism’ in 2007/8?

For example, if a political party favours markets and is against monopoly and cronyism, and thus opposed to the economic policies of right wing populist parties, they are also called ‘right wing’. The history is telling. Since the Reagan-Thatcher era, the political concept of markets drifted away from legal measures against monopoly, cartelisation and cronyism, and became an argument for ‘laissez faire’… reducing regulation under the guise of economic freedom. A wave of monopolisation, ‘consolidation’ and cartelisation, resulted.

Calls for more regulation in response, merely resulted in rules that entrenched monopoly further, after the usual ‘consultations’ on proposals.

Another example is the concept of regulation itself. A world divided into ‘more-regulation-ers’ and ‘less-regulation-ers’, in the context of 2007/8, seems absurd. How is the quantity of regulation measured? By number of pages, number of words, cost of implementation or compliance? The problem is that a focus on the quantity glosses over the need for quality. And that requires attributes of ‘quality regulation’ to be defined. Not easy.

A further example is state spending. The ‘left’ broadly have been in favour of more state spending and higher taxes and borrowing. The ‘right’ have wanted spending reduced, with lower taxes and debt reduction.

Rarely have either defined a ‘correct’ level of spending, giving the public the impression that for example the right would still demand less state spending if it was only 5% of GDP and the left would demand more spending even if it was 95% of GDP. Confusing enough.

The nationalist popular right however, in the wake of the 2007/8 crisis abandoned lower spending ambitions and merely differed from the left in terms of what they wanted the increased money for; usually defence, security and police.

In conclusion, reformers need to understand the extent to which, certainly in the OECD, the public have given up the left-right axis in making political choices. This is both a warning and an opportunity. Either way it presents a challenge in updating liberal democracy; a challenge which must be faced.

* Paul Reynolds works with multilateral organisations as an independent adviser on international relations, economics, and senior governance. He is an elected member of FIRC and an Executive member of Liberal International (British Group).

  • Steve Trevethan 23rd Jul '18 - 6:09pm

    Thank you for an interesting piece!
    Binarism, in politics, as in pretty much every aspect of life, is extremely powerful and usually distorts thinking and decision making.
    Single fact/factoid classification and/or analysis is similar.
    Much of “public” feeling, thinking, and acting is based on these faulty foundations which are used/abused by much of the MSM/mainstream media much of the time.
    Perhaps we need be a source of more realistic thinking and more independent and objective information.
    While we base our political conversations, theory and practice upon the workings of those who manipulate information and our ways of reacting to it, for their own vested interests, we are handicapped.

