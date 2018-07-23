Tom Purvis

A Fairer Share for All Working Group: The road to a liberal Britain

By | Mon 23rd July 2018 - 12:49 pm

I joined the Liberal Democrats in November to help to create a more liberal United Kingdom. At a time when protectionism and populism are on the rise, not just in the UK but around the globe, it is crucial that we have liberal answers to the difficult questions.

Despite being 10 years on, we are still hungover from the financial crisis. There has been a major squeeze on incomes, structural changes that have damaged towns and the generational divide has grown.

Because of this, I decided to apply to join the A Fairer Share for All working group. Even though populism is on the rise, and liberalism may have lost some of its coolness, it doesn’t change the fact that liberalism has pulled billions of people out of poverty globally.

In Government we had some great achievements that helped to make Britain a more liberal place. We took millions of people out of Income Tax, we cut Corporation Tax, we introduced the Green Investment Bank and the British Business Bank. We should be proud of the achievements that we made, however, there is more to be done.

The answers from the coalition may not necessarily be the same as the answers for the big questions over the next five years – in part due to Brexit, but also the changing geopolitical landscape.

I come from an area (Middlesbrough) that is going through major structural changes. With the steelworks closing, people are moving towards service sector jobs. The town is seeing a large increase in restaurants and microbreweries for example. I want to use my position on the working group to ensure that we come up with policies that benefit towns, cities as well as rural communities.

The Prime Minister has talked about the British dream and One Nation Conservatism, however, the results have been different. Social divisions are high, violent crime is rising and economic growth has slowed.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for accepting my application to the working group, and I promise to work hard over the next 12-18 months to ensure that we have robust liberal policies that will help improve the UK. I look forward to working with my colleagues on the working group.

* Tom Purvis is a member of the Liberal Democrats who works as an Economist at the British Business Bank.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

One Comment

  • Peter Martin 23rd Jul '18 - 2:16pm

    @Tom,

    ” A Fairer Share for All”

    Yes I agree. But isn’t this more socialism than liberalism?

    In the USA, socialism and liberalism are closely associated. But I’d suggest this isn’t the correct use of the term in a historical context nor is it a current usage in a European context.

    Many of the supposed liberal parties in Europe (ALDE group) are really quite right wing. Like the German FDP for example. They aren’t liberal in the American sense or even middle of the road.

    https://www.politicalcompass.org/germany2017

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarPeter Martin 23rd Jul - 2:47pm
    On the general question of wage levels, there needs to be more appreciation that they are more than just a cost to employers. Employees are...
  • User AvatarFormer Dem 23rd Jul - 2:45pm
    @Dav the trouble with these kind of libertarian thought experiments is that they are useful for teaching economics 101, but too simplistic. In this case,...
  • User AvatarFormer Dem 23rd Jul - 2:40pm
    "Roll on a collapse in property prices! It won’t affect those of us who just have a single home, but it will hurt the buy-to-letters....
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 23rd Jul - 2:36pm
    OK what about housing? I'm ashamed of many of my own generation (55+) who have not just been content with doing well out of the...
  • User AvatarMichael Meadowcroft 23rd Jul - 2:33pm
    Here we are yet again with Liberal Democrats desperately searching for the silver bullet - some new formula that will produce political and electoral success...
  • User AvatarDav 23rd Jul - 2:32pm
    Paradoxical older people in warehouse work are getting paid more than under 25’s while the younger workers are probably more efficient given the physical nature...