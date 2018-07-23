A Fairer Share for All Working Group: The road to a liberal Britain

I joined the Liberal Democrats in November to help to create a more liberal United Kingdom. At a time when protectionism and populism are on the rise, not just in the UK but around the globe, it is crucial that we have liberal answers to the difficult questions.

Despite being 10 years on, we are still hungover from the financial crisis. There has been a major squeeze on incomes, structural changes that have damaged towns and the generational divide has grown.

Because of this, I decided to apply to join the A Fairer Share for All working group. Even though populism is on the rise, and liberalism may have lost some of its coolness, it doesn’t change the fact that liberalism has pulled billions of people out of poverty globally.

In Government we had some great achievements that helped to make Britain a more liberal place. We took millions of people out of Income Tax, we cut Corporation Tax, we introduced the Green Investment Bank and the British Business Bank. We should be proud of the achievements that we made, however, there is more to be done.

The answers from the coalition may not necessarily be the same as the answers for the big questions over the next five years – in part due to Brexit, but also the changing geopolitical landscape.

I come from an area (Middlesbrough) that is going through major structural changes. With the steelworks closing, people are moving towards service sector jobs. The town is seeing a large increase in restaurants and microbreweries for example. I want to use my position on the working group to ensure that we come up with policies that benefit towns, cities as well as rural communities.

The Prime Minister has talked about the British dream and One Nation Conservatism, however, the results have been different. Social divisions are high, violent crime is rising and economic growth has slowed.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for accepting my application to the working group, and I promise to work hard over the next 12-18 months to ensure that we have robust liberal policies that will help improve the UK. I look forward to working with my colleagues on the working group.

* Tom Purvis is a member of the Liberal Democrats who works as an Economist at the British Business Bank.