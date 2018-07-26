Jim Williams

18 Bold Ideas from the Ashdown Prize

By | Thu 26th July 2018 - 10:25 am
More than 1,140 people entered the Ashdown Prize, organised earlier this year by Your Liberal Britain. Only ten of these ideas could make it onto the shortlist – but there were so many brilliant entries that we decided we had to celebrate and promote more of them.
 
The following are a list of Commended Entries. They are the personal picks of our shortlisters: ideas that didn’t make it to the final ten, but that are worthy of special praise.
Here they are, arranged alphabetically by author:

·    Mental health assessment before military demobilisation – Adrian Grant

·    National post-secondary learning entitlement – Alastair Thomson

·    Link corporation tax to fair pay – Alex Wasyliw

·    Compensate individuals for use of their data – Bansri Buddhdev

·    Set up an NHS national lottery – Brian Morrison

·    Prisoner voting and prison parish councils – Callum Robertson

·    Establish a UK-wide Care Service – Charlie McCarthy

·    Freedom of Information over public contracts – Dave Page

·    Phase out non-recyclable plastics – Dave Parton-Ginno

·    A new capital city for Britain – Drew Durning

·    £1,000 trust for every child – James Thellusson

·    Low-risk prisoners can keep their jobs – Jonathan Hunt

·    Legal aid for suing the state – Jonathan Wilson

·    Legalise a non-binary third gender – Natalie Bird

·    Universal suffrage for all taxpayers – Richard Gregson

·    Introduce credit cards that fund the NHS – Steve Grosvenor

·    Calculate retirement age by life expectancy – Stuart Thompstone

·    Tax relief on investments in the Developing World – Tom Arms

Congratulations to all!

If you’d like to help take any of these ideas forward, come to our Policy Lab at Autumn Conference. We’ll invite you to help putt ideas such as these (and any ideas you come prepared with) through their paces, so that we can all work together with other Lib Dems to polish radical ideas into practical policies.

 
We’re also going to launch later this year a forum to help Lib Dems develop policies together online. If you’d like to stay posted about that, sign up for our mailing list right here.
 

We’re now re-designing the Ashdown Prize for next year. You can read our review of what worked and what didn’t here, and you can send us your ideas for how to run next year’s competition here.

* Jim Williams is the founder of Your Liberal Britain

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarDavid Raw 26th Jul - 7:19pm
    Ian, I'm afraid the results speak for themselves. Maybe it's just as well the old lost deposit level was reduced from 12.5 % to 5%.........
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 26th Jul - 7:18pm
    @ Paul Walter, That's a good tip about the 2.67% return. That's pretty good at the moment. You'd have to send me more info about...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 26th Jul - 7:04pm
    Paul. Well done you.
  • User AvatarJohn Marriott 26th Jul - 6:58pm
    @Jane Ann Liston That “piece of paper” reminds me of the piece of paper signed by Chamberlain and Hitler that the former waved at Hendon...
  • User AvatarJoe Bourke 26th Jul - 6:35pm
    Frankie, the abjuration of a majority of voters in the EU referendum is a reflection of the history and political culture of the UK. The...
  • User AvatarIan Hurdley 26th Jul - 6:15pm
    David I have said everything I intend to say. Ian
Thu 26th Jul 2018
Plymouth UA, Stoke by-election