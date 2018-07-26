No Deal would be horrendous – but let’s not forget that any other type of Brexit is bad news and we must resist it

So, let me get this right. Our own Prime Minister has admitted that we are now stockpiling food and medicines just in case Brexit goes disastrously wrong. Our ability to supply ourselves with the basics of life is now under threat because of her Government’s reckless appeasement of the extreme right of her party. And this really matters. It’s actually about whether people live or die. As my friend Jenny points out:

Hi @theresa_may. I don’t think I need to tell you what happens to a diabetic without insulin. Will my pharmacy have any in April 2019? Or do I need to stockpile money to get some from another country? #ExitFromBrexit https://t.co/TBKM61eZS2 — Jen Marr (@tzenni) July 25, 2018

Tory extreme Brexiteers think that no deal would be just fine, we’d breeze through it. They also said that negotiating Brexit would be simple. No, it’s bloody complicated. And it would be even with a Government that didn’t turn up to the negotiations like a disorganised student turning in a badly crafted essay written in an all night Red Bull fuelled panic in the hours before the deadline. I’m slightly worried by all this ramping up of No Deal, though. I don’t want people to think that when the Brexit outcome is finally unveiled, that anything that doesn’t involve having to survive on barbecued rats, Baldrick’s coffee from Blackadder goes Forth and having our loved ones dying unnecessarily because they can’t get the medicine they need is in any way desirable. Just because we’re not cooking cockroach lasagne with boiled tulip bulbs from Theresa’s Brexit Cookbook and have our holidays cancelled because there are no flights anymore, it’s still a bad option that no responsible government would put before us.

Any sort of Brexit is really bad for this country. Don’t let the Government and the Brexiteers ramp up the possibility of No Deal to make the shambles they come back with look good in comparison. It really won’t be of any benefit at all to this country. How do we know? The Government’s own analysis tells us so. In January a leaked government document told us that we’d be worse off under every Brexit scenario. We can and should insist on a more ambitious approach – and the only thing that works is staying in.

The softest Brexit option of continued single-market access through membership of the European Economic Area would, in the longer term, still lower growth by 2%.

And some more misery:

Almost every sector of the economy included in the analysis would be negatively impacted in all three scenarios, with chemicals, clothing, manufacturing, food and drink, and cars and retail the hardest hit. The analysis found that only the agriculture sector under the WTO scenario would not be adversely affected. • Every UK region would also be affected negatively in all the modelled scenarios, with the North East, the West Midlands, and Northern Ireland (before even considering the possibility of a hard border) facing the biggest falls in economic performance. • There is a risk that London’s status as a financial centre could be severely eroded, with the possibilities available under an FTA not much different to those in the WTO option.

Bear in mind that the Chequers Plan doesn’t include EEA membership. There is no good Brexit option which is why it is bizarre that, while the Prime Minister actually talks about stockpiling stuff essential for life, Jeremy Corbyn goes around waxing lyrical about the opportunities of a Brexit there is no chance of achieving because the Tories are in charge of it and Labour is helping them. This makes it all the more important that the Liberal Democrats explicitly talk about stopping Brexit at every opportunity. We are winning the argument for the People’s Vote now. We started that when it was very unpopular back in September 2016 and now it’s mainstream. There is a huge amount to do to secure and win that People’s Vote. We must not allow the right wing press to do all the jingoistic will of the people nonsense and promulgate more lies. I seriously hope that some planning has been done to win that referendum for Remain. At Scottish Lib Dem Conference this year, I asked a panel including Sir Graham Watson, Christine Jardine and Jo Swinson how we should win that vote. Graham’s answer was very clear – we have to present a positive vision of what the EU gives us and why it’s so important to us. We need to show what we’d lose. I also think we need to show another way to sort the housing crisis and to help those on low incomes. That will be more difficult in a cross-party campaign. We can’t let the Remain effort come down to the lowest common denominator. It needs to be driven with a hopeful can-do, will-do attitude and run with empathy and passion and warmth and compelling oratory and optimism. Taking most of the Tories out of the equation will probably help with that. The dire Stronger In campaign was hampered by George Osborne thinking that Better Together had won the Scottish referendum when it actually almost lost. There is a huge amount to do and we Lib Dems need to be leading it. We shouldn’t worry about it being difficult. We can do it. Heavens, if I can complete Couch to 5k, as I did this morning, winning a vote to remain in the EU doesn’t seem so insurmountable. We pro EU Lib Dems can’t afford to let up for a minute. If you can, take part in the Exit From Brexit campaign that’s escalating across the Summer. Get out there with your Brexitometer and win the arguments.

Lib DEms took 75 seats off Tories Labour and UKIP in the LE2018. Pro Remain parties gained more seats than proBrexit parties did. The nations mood is changing even in leave areas. This was a Brexitometer from Sunderland this weekend. pic.twitter.com/z7H2ev3QNm — Rosie Richens #FBPE #ABTV #FBR (@sarah_richens) June 30, 2018

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings