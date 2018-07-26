No Deal would be horrendous – but let’s not forget that any other type of Brexit is bad news and we must resist it

So, let me get this right. Our own Prime Minister has admitted that we are now stockpiling food and medicines just in case Brexit goes disastrously wrong. Our ability to supply ourselves with the basics of life is now under threat because of her Government’s reckless appeasement of the extreme right of her party. And this really matters. It’s actually about whether people live or die. As my friend Jenny points out:
Hi @theresa_may. I don’t think I need to tell you what happens to a diabetic without insulin. Will my pharmacy have any in April 2019? Or do I need to stockpile money to get some from another country? #ExitFromBrexit https://t.co/TBKM61eZS2
— Jen Marr (@tzenni) July 25, 2018
Tory extreme Brexiteers think that no deal would be just fine, we’d breeze through it. They also said that negotiating Brexit would be simple. No, it’s bloody complicated. And it would be even with a Government that didn’t turn up to the negotiations like a disorganised student turning in a badly crafted essay written in an all night Red Bull fuelled panic in the hours before the deadline. I’m slightly worried by all this ramping up of No Deal, though. I don’t want people to think that when the Brexit outcome is finally unveiled, that anything that doesn’t involve having to survive on barbecued rats, Baldrick’s coffee from Blackadder goes Forth and having our loved ones dying unnecessarily because they can’t get the medicine they need is in any way desirable. Just because we’re not cooking cockroach lasagne with boiled tulip bulbs from Theresa’s Brexit Cookbook and have our holidays cancelled because there are no flights anymore, it’s still a bad option that no responsible government would put before us.
Any sort of Brexit is really bad for this country. Don’t let the Government and the Brexiteers ramp up the possibility of No Deal to make the shambles they come back with look good in comparison. It really won’t be of any benefit at all to this country. How do we know? The Government’s own analysis tells us so. In January a leaked government document told us that we’d be worse off under every Brexit scenario. We can and should insist on a more ambitious approach – and the only thing that works is staying in.
The softest Brexit option of continued single-market access through membership of the European Economic Area would, in the longer term, still lower growth by 2%.
And some more misery:
Almost every sector of the economy included in the analysis would be negatively impacted in all three scenarios, with chemicals, clothing, manufacturing, food and drink, and cars and retail the hardest hit. The analysis found that only the agriculture sector under the WTO scenario would not be adversely affected. • Every UK region would also be affected negatively in all the modelled scenarios, with the North East, the West Midlands, and Northern Ireland (before even considering the possibility of a hard border) facing the biggest falls in economic performance. • There is a risk that London’s status as a financial centre could be severely eroded, with the possibilities available under an FTA not much different to those in the WTO option.
Bear in mind that the Chequers Plan doesn’t include EEA membership. There is no good Brexit option which is why it is bizarre that, while the Prime Minister actually talks about stockpiling stuff essential for life, Jeremy Corbyn goes around waxing lyrical about the opportunities of a Brexit there is no chance of achieving because the Tories are in charge of it and Labour is helping them. This makes it all the more important that the Liberal Democrats explicitly talk about stopping Brexit at every opportunity. We are winning the argument for the People’s Vote now. We started that when it was very unpopular back in September 2016 and now it’s mainstream. There is a huge amount to do to secure and win that People’s Vote. We must not allow the right wing press to do all the jingoistic will of the people nonsense and promulgate more lies. I seriously hope that some planning has been done to win that referendum for Remain. At Scottish Lib Dem Conference this year, I asked a panel including Sir Graham Watson, Christine Jardine and Jo Swinson how we should win that vote. Graham’s answer was very clear – we have to present a positive vision of what the EU gives us and why it’s so important to us. We need to show what we’d lose. I also think we need to show another way to sort the housing crisis and to help those on low incomes. That will be more difficult in a cross-party campaign. We can’t let the Remain effort come down to the lowest common denominator. It needs to be driven with a hopeful can-do, will-do attitude and run with empathy and passion and warmth and compelling oratory and optimism. Taking most of the Tories out of the equation will probably help with that. The dire Stronger In campaign was hampered by George Osborne thinking that Better Together had won the Scottish referendum when it actually almost lost. There is a huge amount to do and we Lib Dems need to be leading it. We shouldn’t worry about it being difficult. We can do it. Heavens, if I can complete Couch to 5k, as I did this morning, winning a vote to remain in the EU doesn’t seem so insurmountable. We pro EU Lib Dems can’t afford to let up for a minute. If you can, take part in the Exit From Brexit campaign that’s escalating across the Summer. Get out there with your Brexitometer and win the arguments.
Lib DEms took 75 seats off Tories Labour and UKIP in the LE2018. Pro Remain parties gained more seats than proBrexit parties did. The nations mood is changing even in leave areas. This was a Brexitometer from Sunderland this weekend. pic.twitter.com/z7H2ev3QNm
— Rosie Richens #FBPE #ABTV #FBR (@sarah_richens) June 30, 2018
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings
“Our own Prime Minister has admitted that we are now stockpiling food and medicines”
Who is “we” in this sentence? There’s no indication that the government are building the necessary storage facilities … Most food has a limited life, so cannot be stored for very long anyway. Food manufacturing, like most other manufacturing, works on just-in-time supply chains. Inventory costs – a lot – where will the money come from to pay for it?
As to “exit from Brexit” and a people’s vote on the same: there isn’t time to hold another referendum before end March next year. And “Not another one!!!” All the lies and mendacious campaigning would come out again – so it would be like the last one only worse – and probably deliver the same result.
There are only 3 plausible options: Norway + CU, Canada (ish) with some sort of special arrangement aka EW border for N.I., and chaotic no-deal.
I like the first one.
Jenny Barnes,
I agree that it would be difficult to have the referendum before March and that Norway+CU is probably the least bad option for leaving the EU. However the Government would be able to get an extension of the timetable provided enough MPs force them to do so.
Where does this myth come from that organising a referendum isn’t possible? If there ever is a majority in the Commons to do this then a referendum bill can be got through in a day or two. (Emergency legislation has been passed in 24 hours before now). I suggest that a bill is drafted now so that it can be introduced when necessary. It could if drafted now contain necessary safeguards. My advice to Tom and Vince, get it done this week!
Jenny Barnes: There is an option, my preferred one actually. Parliament stops being supine, rejects the government’s proposals and votes to withdraw the Article 50 notice, because enough MPs have the guts to say ‘This has gone far enough and it’s truly not on for the UK’. OK, lots of screaming and shouting from the Brexiteers and eventually we have to have a General Election to get a new government, but it knocks Brexit into a cocked hat.
Caron states that “any other type of Brexit is bad news” and this is precisely why, despite the dire warnings, many Leavers still appear to be sticking with their original decision. There might be some circumstances where leaving the EU could, in the long term, be the catalyst for change that the organisation needs, and has needed for many years, if we are honest.
It’s this unswerving faith in the EU that blinds so many of its most fervent supporters to its faults. That said, I still think that we could be playing with fire. That’s why I would still vote to stay inside the tent. But my view would not necessarily be typical of many, who appear immune to all counter arguments.
To be honest, I don’t know why I keep responding to the incessant febrile frenzy on both sides of the argument. A small majority voted to leave so it probably makes sense to negotiate some kind of relationship with our near neighbours. As I said before, let’s give the negotiations a chance first before we predict the Apocalypse. As that Rolling Stones song, that was recently adopted by the Trump campaign, goes : “ You can’t always get want you want….Sometimes you get what you need”.
John,
They have had two years to come up with a plan, they have failed; how long do you want to give them the remaining seven months? They are incapable of planning, they are incapable of negotiating, all they have is a vague idea that we can crash out and muddle through. It is no good hoping for them to change, they lack the will, the intelligence and the flexablity to be able to. As an old friend of mine would say “They are pork mate, you can’t teach them, you can only cure them”.
If there ever is a majority in the Commons to do this then a referendum bill can be got through in a day or two
It would have to be an overwhelming majority. You can’t get legislation through that quickly if there’s any significant opposition, even if there’s a certain majority for it.
If there’s any significant opposition they could call for programme motion votes, submit amendments, etc, etc — even if they were guaranteed to lose, these things would all take time to resolve.
@Frankie
Up to the last second and beyond! Whatever you say or do comes up against that ‘vote’ on 23 June 2016. It’s the flag that the Leavers wrap themselves in, the shield with which they seek to repel all argument. “The people have spoken”, “we’re taking back control”, “it’s all Project Fear”, “just get on with it!” – I’m sure you know the arguments.
While I would like to think that I am reasonably intelligent and have had the experience of having lived in other countries, I find it hard to defend an organisation, which was conceived in a post war period where the goalposts were more of less fixed and is still wedded to the kind of idealism that suffers in a changing world. I am certainly not prepared to resort to question the intelligence of others, who fail to see the world through my eyes. Call them all thickos if it makes you feel happier. It won’t get you the result that you want.
There is actually a Private Members referendum bill before Parliament tabled by the Chair of the Co-op Party https://services.parliament.uk/bills/2017-19/europeanunionwithdrawalagreementpublicvote.html that calls for:
Provide that any Withdrawal Agreement between the United Kingdom and
the European Union shall not have effect without a vote by the electorate of
the United Kingdom and Gibraltar to that effect; to make arrangements for the
holding of such a public vote; and for connected purposes.
The bill had its first reading on 9 May 2018 and its second reading is scheduled for 26 October 2018. As regards a public vote the bill stipulates:
Public vote on the proposed Withdrawal Agreement
(1) A public vote is to be held on whether the United Kingdom should approve the
Withdrawal Agreement proposed or remain a member of the European Union.
(2) The Secretary of State must, by regulations, appoint the day on which the
public vote is to be held.
(3) The day appointed under subsection (2) must be before 1 February 2019.
(4) The question that is to appear on the ballot papers is—
“Do you support the Government’s proposed United Kingdom and Gibraltar
Agreement for withdrawal from the European Union or Should the United
Kingdom remain a member of the European Union?”
(5) The alternative answers to that question that are to appear on the ballot papers
are—
“Support the proposed Withdrawal Agreement
Remain a member of the European Union”.
The result I want. Well I’d love for sense to prevail but failing that, well I’ll settle for the brave Brexiteers to gain their Brexit and then have to justify it. I expect history will indeed judge that the verdict “thicko” will indeed suffice ( which I rather suspect is the verdict they fear most but expect to be applied, hence their endless appeals for us to join in the madness and to help them out). Remember if you go along with idiots because it’s easier to do that than disagree, well who is the idiot?
On a recent Radio 4 programme a rank-and-file Tory party member from somewhere down south said yes she was still in favour of coming out of the EU. However she wondered why it was taking so long because she had thought that all we had to do was ‘sign a piece of paper’ and that would be that! I wonder how many other Leavers believed that to be the case?
Frankie,
the abjuration of a majority of voters in the EU referendum is a reflection of the history and political culture of the UK.
The founding members of the EU in the Coal and Steel Community and subsequently the Treaty of Rome were embarking on a grand scheme to ensure continued peace among nations riven by war throughout much of its history. Spain and Greece were leaving behind a history of military dictatorships. Ireland was escaping from half a century of rural poverty and mass emigration to a modern integrated economy. The Eastern European countries were emerging from post-war Soviet domination. For all of these countries, the EU was a positive step towards a brighter modern future.
The UK from the beginning was a reluctant participant. Membership of the EU was part of a process of managed decline for a country that was a hegemonic power throughout the 19th century and a victor in two world wars. EU membership never had the same salience in the UK as it did on the continent and most likely never will.
As a representative democracy, it is for parliament to find a sensible way forward in this political and cultural environment, perhaps by adopting the private member’s bill put forward by the Co-op party chair. Calling 17.4m voters and their elected representatives ‘brave Brexiteers or thicko’s’ is at best counter-productive and at the worst simply reinforces stubbornness on the part of detractors.
@Jane Ann Liston
That “piece of paper” reminds me of the piece of paper signed by Chamberlain and Hitler that the former waved at Hendon airport back in 1938. “Peace in our time”, they said then. We all know what happened afterwards.
@Joe Bourke
Fine words; but wasted on the people that count, I’m afraid. But you are right about bracketing those with whom you disagree as fools. Mind you, I sometimes wonder whether universal suffrage really was such a good idea (wash my mouth!).
Alas the reality we are in, two years in no plan. Getting messier by the day, no good way out, no sunlit uplands, no unicorns, no faries, no hope rather suggest that yes Brexit was a plan put together by thicko’s. An uncomfortable reality but one no one seems to be able to debunk other than muttering “will of the people”. In our life we will at all at times be idiots (it is the fate of humanity) but it takes real dedication in the face of so many inconvenient facts to carry on being one. Now history will judge this collective desire to go back to the future, for that is what it is but I’d be very surprised if it judges it a success.