Changes to the Membership Incentive Scheme

Since its launch in 2013, the Membership Incentive Scheme has helped our party not just grow, but thrive.

The money from it has helped local parties grow their membership, fight campaigns and demand better for their communities.

In recent years, we’ve seen a worrying trend developing though. More and more local parties stopped actively recruiting new members.

This is concerning – because part of the original intent of the scheme was to help build strong, local teams that would win elections.

At the request of the relevant State Party Committees, we have therefore been exploring options to revise the current incentive scheme.

Under the new scheme, local parties will be rewarded for new members that they recruit during the first three years of their membership.

In the first year of membership, a local party will receive 50% of the member’s total subscription.

In the second and third years, if the member renews they will receive a further 25% of that year’s subscription.

The payments will be made the quarter after a member joins, if a member renews at the close of their second and third years, in the quarter after those renewals.

To get payments, as with the current system, you’ll need to have had net-growth in your local party in the payment quarter, and you’ll need to be a compliant (IE, have an active Chair & Treasurer and no more than 6 PPERA returns outstanding).

These changes have been agreed by the English Financial Administration Committee, Scottish Finance & Management Committee and Welsh National Executive Committee.

Payments under the new scheme will begin from this quarter – and in the next few days, you’ll receive an email with a new recruitment pack to help you recruit more members in your area.

You can also use these membership forms to recruit new members, starting today: libdems.org.uk/membership-forms

All you need to do is add your local party name, or code to the form and we’ll make sure you get the bonus for the new members.

In the next few days we’ll also be releasing a new online join form for local parties – and anyone who joins through that form will be eligible for the bonus.

Lastly, if you have any members you’ve already recruited since the 1st July please email [email protected] with any supporting evidence – and we’ll make sure you don’t miss out on the bonus for those members.

And of course, if you have any questions about the new scheme, please don’t hesitate to get in touch – just email [email protected] and we’ll make sure the team gets back to you ASAP.

Happy recruiting!

