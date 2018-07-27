Vince Cable and Lib Dems should lead centrist movement

Last weekend, the Sunday Times revealed that 38% of people would vote for a new right wing party that is committed to Brexit, and a quarter would support a party which was explicitly far right, anti-immigration and anti-Islam. This should be a wake up call for progressives.
The electorate is faced with the choice between a deeply divided Conservative Party whose Eurosceptic tail is wagging its political dog or a Labour Party that thinks it knows better than the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance on how anti-semitism should be defined. The party I belong to, and campaign for is still polling at under 10%, even with all of the chaos which surrounds us.
There are Tory MPs who have received death threats as a consequence of some outrageous headlines in the right wing tabloids and even the broadsheets, describing them as traitors, saboteurs and mutineers. The Prime Minister’s response to this has been dismally weak. She has formed an alliance with far right governments in Hungary to support the UK’s Brexit position. A government which has eroded press freedoms and is clearly homophobic.
On the left, we have seen a Labour MP, Margaret Hodge, told she was being investigated by the Labour Party within hours of a tirade against Jeremy Corbyn, while real anti-semitism cases have taken months to be investigated. We have seen Corbyn refuse to condemn Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela, despite the fact that his government last year rounded up political opponents in the middle of the night and arrested them. Looking as an outsider at these two parties is like looking at the scene of a Greek restaurant once the waiters have done their plate smashing routine.
For this reason, I believe it is the duty of the centre to re-align. We can be a spectator as the slow motion car crash which is Brexit plays out or we can do something.
Centrists already work together. Vince Cable has written before with Chuka Umunna in the Evening Standard. The Greens and the Lib Dems worked successfully together to defeat the Conservatives heavily in recent local elections where I live in Richmond. South West London MPs have worked together to campaign vigorously against Heathrow. But why can this not lead to a permanent change in British politics?
In France, the emergence of Macron has shown that a new political force is possible. France is a country where it is hard to change anything in the public sector. A country where as I learned when teaching there that even high school students can go on strike. Yet it has been able to create a political earthquake by eliminating the two traditional parties from the final round of voting in the 2016 Presidential elections.
Us centrists have many things in common – from believing in the benefits of immigration, to valuing public services, wanting to reduce inequality, tackling climate change and defending human rights. But most of all we are internationalists. We know that the UK does best when it works together with other countries.
A new centrist party, would probably be easier to defect to for disillusioned Tory and Labour MPs who are more aligned with each other than with their own leaders. Vince Cable is a leader who moderate Tories and Labour MPs could easily coalesce around while a longer term succession is figured out. Through the coalition he has proved his ability to work with those in other parties.
We only have to look to Italy to see what happens when we create a vacuum in the centre. Steve Bannon is in contact with Boris Johnson and has made it clear he is setting up a new populist movement in Europe to ensure it takes over the European Parliament. For the moderates in the main two parties here in the UK, their political homes have left them and dumped their possessions in the drive. It is time for the center to unite under one roof – to protect our nation from the populist storm which is brewing.
This heatwave needs to break soon or Lib Dem’s will start losing their minds over a chimera of a Centre Party. The silly season is truly with us.
Are the Lib Dems such damaged goods that a new party must formed for disillusioned centrist Labour and Tory MPs to join?
We should be providing that ‘one roof’ over a broad church, but something is amiss and it is, I believe, our reputation at a national level, fix that and we will see a brighter future.
I believe you are onto a really important aspect of our political state of things.
I agree with every word. However there is an analysis we must do.
We , the vast majority of the party who now according to research see themselves as in the radical centre, not the contradiction some think but the way forward, must explain lest others take over immediately in this discourse.
In my view, when, as is said so well herein, all about you is extreme, to be moderate is in of itself, radical, radically different! Thus the radical centre. As I often say, this is not centrism, it is Liberalism. That Liberalism which recognises it is flexible or it is not Liberalism at all.
I have experience and knowledge of the word as used in other countries, from my interest having a wife originally from America, a father, from Italy.
We are the Liberals in the UK, best able to use the word incorporating both the classical origin and social orientation, too.
Many in other parties have far in common with most o us, than with many in their parties. I know, as I was in another party years ago, the Labour party. I was to the right of Benn, the left of Blair, more liberal and thus Liberal, than both. I am a Liberal Democrat who does not identify with “the left” unless preceded by centre asin “centre-left.” More than ever, the left are as bad as the right, the far left the same as the far right on certain issues.
This scenario now must move forward with real awareness and ambition.
We are aware of what went right and wrong with the SDP Liberal Alliance. We must be more ambitious. We cannot say Sir Vince is the man to lead a new movement, the movement must say who is the man or woman to lead it.
The movement must take in the many in the other two parties. If Labout mps this week the worst headlines that party has ever had and a reputation worse than that of this feeble government and that party too, my view is bravery and daring are absent. The so called Gang of Four were giants compared to the pygmies of this era.
I listen to people. If I was in the Labour party I would listen to those who are crying out to them to leave, because the extremes have won. I would do so because I lost my job and house and income because of my principles and what I know is right, a few years ago. How many do that?
What is needed requires leadership. Leadership requires those who are led also are involved in being leaders also.
Thinking about this and the other threads – I think there is an argument for a “People’s Vote” party that operates a bit like the Co-operative party. You can be a member and some parliamentary candidates stand on a joint description of both the Labour and Co-operative party. Candidates would stand as “Liberal Democrat and People’s Vote” or “Conservative and People’s Vote”, “Labour and People’s Vote” etc. The party would not stand its own candidates.
The aims of the “People’s Vote” party would be simple – it would be that its MPs would vote for a referendum on Brexit or if we leave for a rejoining Referendum and would only support a Queen’s Speech that included such a proposal. After a General Election they would only support a Government that included such a proposal in their Queen’s
Speech.
It would have to be a political party to enable the joint description on the ballot paper. But people could choose from the description between say between a Labour – non-People’s Vote candidate and a Lib Dem People’s Vote candidate. It would also enable Lib Dems Brexiteers to stand without the People’s Vote label if they so choose.
Obviously this would need a rule change for the Lib Dems – that you could be a member of both The problem might be with Labour and the Conservative parties. I can see Labour – perhaps – agreeing. The Tories MIGHT be more problematic.
In general it’s “events, dear boy, events” that move opinion poll ratings. People don’t generally wake up and think – I know what I will support a different political party. Those events will be the conclusion of the Brexit negotiations and perhaps more importantly when and if we leave the EU next year. Political activists and MPs in particular as they are dealing with issues in a detailed way, ahead of them being enacted in legislation massively underestimate how slowly events percolate through to the general public
And secondly if we win a parliamentary by-election as Michael Meadowcroft confirmed in a recent comment from his experience of the ’70s in particular but also obv. shown in the ’80s and ’90s.
We should therefore expected our vote to stay below 10% and probably above 7% in the next six months. It is frustrating while you are living through such spells.
The idea of trying to subsume The LDs into some New Party is a non-starter but we could start negotiating a New Electoral Pact right away. We should be talking to The Greens & The Womens Equality Party right now. We could get such a deal in place by The Autumn, in time for the big showdowns over Brexit & The Conference Season.
Our support has been rising over the last few Months but its hard to imagine it rising fast enough for us to have a big role in stopping Brexit without some new iniative.
Way back in the mists of time,I had the misfortune to be a negotiator for the Lib Dems in Kent, with the SDP. A group of people with whom we shared much and which led to the formation of the Lib Dems. However on the ground there were people who saw themselves as the senior tier of the arrangement. Many lacked experience or understanding, so opted for the simple expedient of asking for the most winnable seats for the SDP. Fortunately more experienced minds intervened ,to explain to their colleagues the reality of building an alliance. The problem with a new centrist party is that would embrace people on ,maybe, one issue,the Brexit problem…to ensure that a party of the centre is able to pursue a liberal agenda, the Liberal Democrats would have to be the home for these people, if only to ensure the basic rules of engagement are established. I could argue that a new party for some time would be the home of giant egos ,who would soon tire of the competition but perhaps my 50 years of political involvement has made me too cynical to advise others.
@Sandra Hammett 27th Jul ’18 – 1:49pm
‘Are the Lib Dems such damaged goods that a new party must formed for disillusioned centrist Labour and Tory MPs to join?’
Unfortunately YES!
We are walking wounded, still with the arrowhead of coalition and student fees poisoning us. We search in vain for some magic policy bullet to save us only to shoot, wide of the mark or worse still, ourselves in the foot.
I am of the conclusion that it would take a significant amputation to save us. Strip back policy to basic Social Liberalism and go back to the essence of who we are. I don’t think there is a willingness or the personalities to do this so I’m not optimistic. I do feel however that time is short and if a new center party was to gain traction then that could be the death knell. It’s a shame really because in the process the center ground will be split and the new party will take a long time to develop the infrastructure that the LibDems currently have. Maybe we can be absorbed into the new party providing them with all the resources they need and for us the distance from the disaster of 2010. It will be a brave move. Maybe those who lived through the SDP Liberal merger have important experience to offer.
Yet another debate about centrism and the prospects of a new party. Lets be real. There is no room for an additional party and I can’t see the Lib Dems subsuming in such a construction. Neither the Lib Dems nor the Greens will see major changes in their own fortunes without proportional representation.
I am all in favour of political realignment but not in order to create some wishy washy centre party of moderates. I still believe that the Tory party is my enemy and that it will always reflect the deeply problematic attitudes of a conservative and reactionary society. The realignment that is needed is that of the Left – based around Labour, some of the Lib Dems and the Greens. Of course, elements of the Labour Party are problematic as well but we cannot create a socially just society without an active, responsive and progressive labour movement.
There is much wisdom in Lorenzo’s words.
A new movement needs an articulate leader and, most of all a compelling vision. Neither are anywhere to be seen. Vince isn’t the former and doesn’t have the latter.
Several voices advocate a Santa Claus approach, that is to tax and borrow more to give away more than Labour. The only economic proposals are the time honoured “invest in skills and infrastructure” best articulated in the old proverb “A drowning man will clutch at a straw”.
IHRA definition includes
“supposed examples of antisemitism are at the heart of the debate. They include: “Denying the Jewish people their right to self-determination, eg by claiming that the existence of a state of Israel is a racist endeavour.” They also include: “Drawing comparisons of contemporary Israeli policy to that of the Nazis.” They point to the underlying purpose of the text: to neutralise serious criticism of Israel by stigmatising it as a form of antisemitism.”
If the LibDems become the Democratic Pary, the core of the new centrist party, persuade enough Tory defectors to join them so that Mrs May loses her majority it at least gets you to a general election before Brexit. If there is enough money floating around, I am sure sensible MPs in favour of staying in the EU will line up to join the new party, perhaps led by Ken Clark if no relative youngster emerges… you would probably need someone from Labour as PM and someone from the Conservatives as chancellor, though, just to square the circle with a few LibDems as a reward for their stalwartness.