ALDC Campaigner Awards 2018

The annual ALDC Campaigner Awards provide a way for us to recognise the outstanding work of local Liberal Democrat campaigners and campaign teams. And nominations for 2018 are now open (closing 26 August), sponsored by our print partners, Election Workshop. You don’t have to be an ALDC member to enter (but you can find out about membership here).

THE CATEGORIES:

Best local election campaign – We’re looking for local parties that have fought effective and strong 2018 local election campaigns – how did you win, what innovative new ideas did you use, what great literature did you deliver?

Best by-election – We want to hear from teams that have helped us have another great year of by-elections gains. We want to see your literature examples and hear about your strategy for winning the seat.

Best achievement – Have you run a great community campaign? Have you managed to get the council to change its mind? We want to celebrate the success of great community champions.

Campaign photo of the year – “A picture is worth a thousand words.” The best way to grab the attention of local residents is producing leaflets that include strong clear photographs that make your campaign message obvious without the need to read the text. We want to see your best.

HOW TO SUBMIT YOUR NOMINATIONS

Email Claire Halliwell, Campaigns and HQ Team Manager at ALDC on [email protected], explaining who you’re nominating (you can nominate your own party), to which category and why you’re nominating them. Please include some supporting materials, such as examples of relevant artwork and literature, as well as photos. You don’t have to be an ALDC member to enter.

The deadline for us to receive your nominations is Sunday 26 August. An ALDC panel will then meet to decide each category’s shortlist and winner.

THE AWARDS CEREMONY

The awards will be presented during our AGM at the party’s Autumn Conference (15 September, Brighton). The winner of each category will also receive a cash prize thanks to our awards’ sponsors, Election Workshop.

All the information can be found online at www.aldc.org/campaigner-awards – so please share the link with your colleagues and ask them to submit some entries.

* ALDC is the Association of Liberal Democrat Councillors and Campaigners