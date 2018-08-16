ALDC

ALDC Campaigner Awards 2018

By | Mon 13th August 2018 - 3:02 pm

The annual ALDC Campaigner Awards provide a way for us to recognise the outstanding work of local Liberal Democrat campaigners and campaign teams. And nominations for 2018 are now open (closing 26 August), sponsored by our print partners, Election Workshop. You don’t have to be an ALDC member to enter (but you can find out about membership here).

THE CATEGORIES:

Best local election campaign – We’re looking for local parties that have fought effective and strong 2018 local election campaigns – how did you win, what innovative new ideas did you use, what great literature did you deliver?

Best by-election – We want to hear from teams that have helped us have another great year of by-elections gains. We want to see your literature examples and hear about your strategy for winning the seat.

Best achievement – Have you run a great community campaign? Have you managed to get the council to change its mind? We want to celebrate the success of great community champions.

Campaign photo of the year – “A picture is worth a thousand words.” The best way to grab the attention of local residents is producing leaflets that include strong clear photographs that make your campaign message obvious without the need to read the text. We want to see your best.

HOW TO SUBMIT YOUR NOMINATIONS

Email Claire Halliwell, Campaigns and HQ Team Manager at ALDC on [email protected], explaining who you’re nominating (you can nominate your own party), to which category and why you’re nominating them. Please include some supporting materials, such as examples of relevant artwork and literature, as well as photos. You don’t have to be an ALDC member to enter.

The deadline for us to receive your nominations is Sunday 26 August. An ALDC panel will then meet to decide each category’s shortlist and winner.

THE AWARDS CEREMONY

The awards will be presented during our AGM at the party’s Autumn Conference (15 September, Brighton). The winner of each category will also receive a cash prize thanks to our awards’ sponsors, Election Workshop.

All the information can be found online at www.aldc.org/campaigner-awards – so please share the link with your colleagues and ask them to submit some entries.

* ALDC is the Association of Liberal Democrat Councillors and Campaigners

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarKatharine Pindar 13th Aug - 9:16pm
    David, sorry you thought my remark sounded snarky. I was merely reflecting a little sadly on how over-the-top debate has become, at least among political...
  • User AvatarKatharine Pindar 13th Aug - 9:00pm
    Richard Fisher is right: we need a sharper message to gain national attention. "We need to be able to state, in social-media friendly format, half...
  • User AvatarMichael 1 13th Aug - 8:55pm
    I am tempted to quote Tennyson's Charge of the Light Brigade Cannon to right of them, Cannon to left of them, Cannon in front of...
  • User AvatarFormer 13th Aug - 8:31pm
    forward not backward upward not forward and always twirling twirling twirling towards freedom
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 13th Aug - 8:30pm
    Just as a tedious nerdy bit of information : First used by H.H. Asquith in his farewell speech after losing his seat in Paisley in...
  • User AvatarJohn Marriott 13th Aug - 8:25pm
    @OnceALibDem “Pure onanism” heh? Given the derivation of the word I’m not sure it’s really appropriate in this case. Actually, I quite like your ‘options’....