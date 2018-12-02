Katharine Pindar

Liberal Democrats should promote a better Advent

By | Sun 2nd December 2018 - 8:55 am

Has Britain ever had an Advent with less expectation of a happy arrival?

On December 11, general expectation is that Theresa May’s EU Withdrawal Bill will be defeated. Nobody can tell what will happen next. All that seems certain is that no political grouping will be completely satisfied. There can be no fulfilment of much-touted aims, only grudging compromise.

Besides, for Christians, the joy this year surely should be qualified. To be shopping extravagantly now and feasting lavishly then, for those who can afford it, doesn’t feel right when there are 420 Trussell Trust food banks supplying more than a million people each year, and food parcels will shortly be packed for the children of the poorest families.

It doesn’t feel right to rejoice, when the recent report of the UN rapporteur Phliip Alston has shown the extent of suffering among the 14 million British people living in poverty, with so much of the decline in their fortunes set in train by our Government.

Liberal Democrats have to promote the vital measures we have agreed and put forward to tackle these towering problems, much discussed in recent articles on this site. But what our country is also surely waiting for is the restoration, the second coming, of its rightful values.

Values which have been ignored by the Government, says Philip Alston, in considering the likely impact of Brexit on people in poverty as ‘an afterthought’; and in meantime overturning ‘key elements of the post-war Beveridge social contract’ by inflicting misery on the working poor, on single mothers, on people with disabilities, and on ‘millions of children who are being locked into a cycle of poverty from which most will have great difficulty escaping.’

He writes, ‘British compassion for those who are suffering has been replaced by a punitive, mean-spirited and often callous approach, apparently designed to instil discipline where it is least useful, to impose a rigid order on the lives of those least capable of coping with today’s world.’

How could this happen? If we get the governments we deserve, what does this say about our society today? And what can we do to help?

We see a hugely divided society, where the needs built up for the unfortunate and underprivileged (as described elsewhere by William Wallace) have been exploited by terrorists of ideas, aided by the ease of modern communications, to subvert British values such as tolerance, readiness to listen to each other without shouting, and sense of fair play. The vast mass of our fellow citizens still hold such values, but are not attended to. 

So we have an unhappy society, puzzled and anxious at best, despairing at worst, accepting that severance from our European partners, despite the economic hardships and years of uncertainty and insecurity that will follow, may now be inevitable. So we have a Government  prepared to see our own children deprived, our young people starved of hope, employment at whatever cost the only ideal and the social safety net in tatters.

Liberal Democrats, right about staying in Europe, right about restoring proper welfare benefits, believing in the restoration of community spirit and the renewal of local services, cannot accept such corruption of values. Our leaders must call for and promote a new advent, a national movement of renewal and revival, desperately needed now by our country. 

* Katharine Pindar is a long-standing member of the Lib Dems and an activist in the West Cumbrian constituency of Copeland and Workington.

  • Lorenzo Cherin 2nd Dec '18 - 1:46pm

    As with David, as ever, with Katharine, compassion and commitment .

    I do believe only Layla Moran amongst the members of Parliament, due to a likeability and no baggage , should be leader.

    But the party needs to realise it seems very out of touch.

    Inequality and poverty are awful, but so is lack of reality and democracy, we fail on these in the eyes of people. They are fed up with the out of touch politicians.

    It does not help when somebody like Ed Davey cannot countenance minimum sentences for acid carrying , guilty, facing sentence for a second offence. Absolutely nothing on the issues in the article, are as obvious in the media, as this constant lack f much to say that reflects the real attitudes of good, not prejudiced people.

    People like me.

  • Peter Martin 2nd Dec '18 - 2:49pm

    @ Katharine,

    ……….on people in poverty as ‘an afterthought’; and in meantime overturning ‘key elements of the post-war Beveridge social contract’ by inflicting misery on the working poor, on single mothers, on people with disabilities, and on ‘millions of children who are being locked into a cycle of poverty from which most will have great difficulty escaping.’

    Absolute right. I often think we should be in the same party. Maybe one day?

    However, you link all this to Brexit and our moving away from the EU, even though the problems you describe have been accumulating for years and while we’ve been in the EU.

    It’s nearly all down to neoliberalism and austerity economics IMO. There’s really no need for it.

    A quick glance across the Channel is enough to know that austerity economics is causing huge problems there too. It’s just about 18 months that Lib Dems had such high hopes in En Marche and Emmanuel Macron. There’s no mention of him now on LibDemVoice even though his name is very much in the news.

