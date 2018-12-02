Liberal Democrats should promote a better Advent

Has Britain ever had an Advent with less expectation of a happy arrival?
On December 11, general expectation is that Theresa May’s EU Withdrawal Bill will be defeated. Nobody can tell what will happen next. All that seems certain is that no political grouping will be completely satisfied. There can be no fulfilment of much-touted aims, only grudging compromise.
Besides, for Christians, the joy this year surely should be qualified. To be shopping extravagantly now and feasting lavishly then, for those who can afford it, doesn’t feel right when there are 420 Trussell Trust food banks supplying more than a million people each year, and food parcels will shortly be packed for the children of the poorest families.
It doesn’t feel right to rejoice, when the recent report of the UN rapporteur Phliip Alston has shown the extent of suffering among the 14 million British people living in poverty, with so much of the decline in their fortunes set in train by our Government.
Liberal Democrats have to promote the vital measures we have agreed and put forward to tackle these towering problems, much discussed in recent articles on this site. But what our country is also surely waiting for is the restoration, the second coming, of its rightful values.
Values which have been ignored by the Government, says Philip Alston, in considering the likely impact of Brexit on people in poverty as ‘an afterthought’; and in meantime overturning ‘key elements of the post-war Beveridge social contract’ by inflicting misery on the working poor, on single mothers, on people with disabilities, and on ‘millions of children who are being locked into a cycle of poverty from which most will have great difficulty escaping.’
He writes, ‘British compassion for those who are suffering has been replaced by a punitive, mean-spirited and often callous approach, apparently designed to instil discipline where it is least useful, to impose a rigid order on the lives of those least capable of coping with today’s world.’
How could this happen? If we get the governments we deserve, what does this say about our society today? And what can we do to help?
We see a hugely divided society, where the needs built up for the unfortunate and underprivileged (as described elsewhere by William Wallace) have been exploited by terrorists of ideas, aided by the ease of modern communications, to subvert British values such as tolerance, readiness to listen to each other without shouting, and sense of fair play. The vast mass of our fellow citizens still hold such values, but are not attended to.
So we have an unhappy society, puzzled and anxious at best, despairing at worst, accepting that severance from our European partners, despite the economic hardships and years of uncertainty and insecurity that will follow, may now be inevitable. So we have a Government prepared to see our own children deprived, our young people starved of hope, employment at whatever cost the only ideal and the social safety net in tatters.
Liberal Democrats, right about staying in Europe, right about restoring proper welfare benefits, believing in the restoration of community spirit and the renewal of local services, cannot accept such corruption of values. Our leaders must call for and promote a new advent, a national movement of renewal and revival, desperately needed now by our country.
* Katharine Pindar is a long-standing member of the Lib Dems and an activist in the West Cumbrian constituency of Copeland and Workington.
Well said, Katherine. Another point that deserves some of the focus of our attention at Christmas is the dreadful and deteriorating international situation. One only has to think of the misery in countries such as Syria, Yemen – and, of course, Palestine where Christianity began.
We all have a duty to remember the terrible situations across the world which the self-seeking policies of governments (and, equally, governmental neglect) have allowed to arise. We must then lobby our politicians to do their best to tackle them, and to stop leaving them at the bottom of their in boxes. International co-operation is vital for this. It is one reason why we should oppose everything (e.g. Brexit, Trumpism) that makes such co-operation harder.
As usual, I do so agree with the sentiments expressed by Katharine – and there was an interesting contribution on this theme by the Archbishop of Canterbury on the Marr Show today.
Sadly, there are two particular problems and impediments at the moment.
First, Brexit dominates and drowns out every bit of political discourse at the moment (yes, I know, Brexit will make the equality/poverty syndrome even worse).
Second, and sadly, it grieves me to say the Liberal Democrats own voting record on Universal Credit and inequality when in Government clouds out any chance of being heard as the voice, in Katharine’s words, to “promote a new advent, a national movement of renewal and revival, desperately needed now by our country”.
Solutions ? Well – some of us will keep bashing along in our foodbanks. Some of us will be in dialogue on the matter with other political parties (I do as Chair of a Foodbank at a local level), but for the Lib Dems I suspect nothing will change until Brexit is settled and before the advent of a new Leader untainted by 2010-15.
That new Leader will have to articulate a complete sea change in policy and attitude in the same manner (but for very different reasons) that Blair did back in the early nineties, when he distanced himself from the 1980’s. They may also have to negotiate a supply and confidence agreement with a Corbyn Government (I know, squeals of objection there will be from some Lib Dems ) on these very issues
It’s a big ask, but I hope it happens asap. Many of us sixties radicals haven’t got too much time to wait for long.
Pax vobiscum, Katharine.
As with David, as ever, with Katharine, compassion and commitment .
I do believe only Layla Moran amongst the members of Parliament, due to a likeability and no baggage , should be leader.
But the party needs to realise it seems very out of touch.
Inequality and poverty are awful, but so is lack of reality and democracy, we fail on these in the eyes of people. They are fed up with the out of touch politicians.
It does not help when somebody like Ed Davey cannot countenance minimum sentences for acid carrying , guilty, facing sentence for a second offence. Absolutely nothing on the issues in the article, are as obvious in the media, as this constant lack f much to say that reflects the real attitudes of good, not prejudiced people.
People like me.
@ Katharine,
……….on people in poverty as ‘an afterthought’; and in meantime overturning ‘key elements of the post-war Beveridge social contract’ by inflicting misery on the working poor, on single mothers, on people with disabilities, and on ‘millions of children who are being locked into a cycle of poverty from which most will have great difficulty escaping.’
Absolute right. I often think we should be in the same party. Maybe one day?
However, you link all this to Brexit and our moving away from the EU, even though the problems you describe have been accumulating for years and while we’ve been in the EU.
It’s nearly all down to neoliberalism and austerity economics IMO. There’s really no need for it.
A quick glance across the Channel is enough to know that austerity economics is causing huge problems there too. It’s just about 18 months that Lib Dems had such high hopes in En Marche and Emmanuel Macron. There’s no mention of him now on LibDemVoice even though his name is very much in the news.