Liberal Democrats should promote a better Advent

Has Britain ever had an Advent with less expectation of a happy arrival?

On December 11, general expectation is that Theresa May’s EU Withdrawal Bill will be defeated. Nobody can tell what will happen next. All that seems certain is that no political grouping will be completely satisfied. There can be no fulfilment of much-touted aims, only grudging compromise.

Besides, for Christians, the joy this year surely should be qualified. To be shopping extravagantly now and feasting lavishly then, for those who can afford it, doesn’t feel right when there are 420 Trussell Trust food banks supplying more than a million people each year, and food parcels will shortly be packed for the children of the poorest families.

It doesn’t feel right to rejoice, when the recent report of the UN rapporteur Phliip Alston has shown the extent of suffering among the 14 million British people living in poverty, with so much of the decline in their fortunes set in train by our Government.

Liberal Democrats have to promote the vital measures we have agreed and put forward to tackle these towering problems, much discussed in recent articles on this site. But what our country is also surely waiting for is the restoration, the second coming, of its rightful values.

Values which have been ignored by the Government, says Philip Alston, in considering the likely impact of Brexit on people in poverty as ‘an afterthought’; and in meantime overturning ‘key elements of the post-war Beveridge social contract’ by inflicting misery on the working poor, on single mothers, on people with disabilities, and on ‘millions of children who are being locked into a cycle of poverty from which most will have great difficulty escaping.’

He writes, ‘British compassion for those who are suffering has been replaced by a punitive, mean-spirited and often callous approach, apparently designed to instil discipline where it is least useful, to impose a rigid order on the lives of those least capable of coping with today’s world.’

How could this happen? If we get the governments we deserve, what does this say about our society today? And what can we do to help?

We see a hugely divided society, where the needs built up for the unfortunate and underprivileged (as described elsewhere by William Wallace) have been exploited by terrorists of ideas, aided by the ease of modern communications, to subvert British values such as tolerance, readiness to listen to each other without shouting, and sense of fair play. The vast mass of our fellow citizens still hold such values, but are not attended to.

So we have an unhappy society, puzzled and anxious at best, despairing at worst, accepting that severance from our European partners, despite the economic hardships and years of uncertainty and insecurity that will follow, may now be inevitable. So we have a Government prepared to see our own children deprived, our young people starved of hope, employment at whatever cost the only ideal and the social safety net in tatters.

Liberal Democrats, right about staying in Europe, right about restoring proper welfare benefits, believing in the restoration of community spirit and the renewal of local services, cannot accept such corruption of values. Our leaders must call for and promote a new advent, a national movement of renewal and revival, desperately needed now by our country.

* Katharine Pindar is a long-standing member of the Lib Dems and an activist in the West Cumbrian constituency of Copeland and Workington.