Are you stressed out by Brexit?

A social media post by a friend of mine, citing Brexit-induced stress for lack of sleep made me realise this week that I feel the same way. Even if I don’t reach for my phone to check the headlines if I wake up in the middle of the night, the impending disaster facing the country is never far from my mind.

Then this morning an email arrives in our inbox telling us about Headspace’s new meditation packs for stressed out British people with one targeted at the almost three quarters of us who cite Brexit as something that is worrying them.

I’m not sure that a few moments’ meditation will help with the worry about what happens to our already crumbling public services if, as every forecast suggests, we will be worse off and we don’t have the people here to work in them.

I guess those of us who want to stay in the EU should be stressed. While the chance to get out of this mess has never been bigger, there’s a pretty tortuous process ahead over the next few weeks to get there. It’s a bit like the three dimensional chess they played on Star Trek: The Next Generation. When is the best time to play the People’s Vote card? In the Times on Friday, Matthew Parris said that Tory MPs should wait until after the deal has been defeated to come out for another vote and definitely shouldn’t do it now:

Are you mad? Of course not! Your local Tory activists would be horrified. How would you square this with your promise to do all you could to help make Brexit happen? This “People’s Vote” stuff is quite nakedly a die-hard Remainer project. The last thing you need is to be tarred with their brush. So you’ll probably vote for Mrs May’s deal: though (as you’ll tell your local Tory association) with a troubled mind, and out of loyalty. But what about when (or if) she nevertheless loses her meaningful vote? Ah, the morning after that defeat will feel so different. People will be talking about “crashing out”, others reminding us there’s no Commons majority for crashing out. Nor for Mrs May’s deal. Nor for remaining in the EU. Nor for “Norway” or “EEA” because these rob us of control of immigration, the only advantage to May’s deal. With no majority for any way forward, our democracy will have hit the buffers hard, parliament and the executive deadlocked. How do we get out of this? Well, we could always ask the people to adjudicate . . .

Of course the risks of leaving it till then is that somehow the Deal gets through by the narrowest of margins the first time round. MPs will be huddling in corners plotting, but will they be telling the truth? Are the numbers the Whips are crunching accurate? Who knows?

The stress is not going to go away any time soon. As Liberal Democrats with a social conscience, we don’t worry primarily for ourselves, but for the poorest people in our society who are already struggling. All we can do is keep fighting and sustain each other on this very rocky road.

