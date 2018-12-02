Why Delia could be the People’s Vote campaign’s most potent advocate

Three weeks on Tuesday, I’ll be preparing my family’s Christmas dinner, as I have done for the last three decades, by following the instructions in my battered and splattered copy of Delia Smith’s Christmas. You know, I bought the updated version a few years back, but it’s the old one I always reach for.
In a dark cupboard, as I write, it’s Delia’s Christmas cake that’s slowly maturing, helped along with the occasional injection of brandy, waiting for me to ice it on Christmas Eve.
We’ve started every New Year for decades with her Filet de Boeuf en Croute. In fact there was one year we didn’t and that was a bloody awful one. We won’t be doing that again.
You get my drift. Generations of cooks have grown up to instinctively trust Delia. Her recipes work and they’ve become engrained in many a family’s rituals.
So when she appears on the political programmes telling us that Brexit is a recipe for chaos and we should have a People’s Vote and choose to stay in, with the same passion as she’s enthused us into buying every cranberry or lime in the country in years gone by, we’re going to listen to her.
Here she was on the Andrew Marr Show this morning:
She doesn’t have the on-message slickness of politicians. She spoke on Marr with a straightforward passion and sincerity this morning. She wants another vote with a better Remain campaign telling us that we’ve had decades of peace because of the EU so why would we want anything worse than being part of it?
My advice to the People’s Vote campaign is to make sure we see lots of her over the next few weeks.
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings
‘Why does our country want all this?’ Cos the Tory party say so. Their part in this mess should NEVER be forgotten.
This article by Caron would leave a better taste in the mouth if it did not follow on from the previous comments made by the author of these comments , about Tim Martin being so offputting that she cannot drink in a Weatherspoons! I hunger and thirst for balance, but tit for tat and bias are hardly what is needed. This subject has made some of us believe only a different approach,or emigration shall get rid of this feeling!
actually I feel much the same about the weatherspoons man!
@Lorenzo Cherin
I hope she won’t mind my saying this; but Caron Lindsay strikes me as someone ( I was going to say ‘a lady’; but she might take offence to my using this title), who wears their heart on their sleeve. And why shouldn’t she? The world needs people, who speak their mind on all sides of the political spectrum. All I ask is that they all acknowledge that everyone is entitled to their opinion, even if they find it disagreeable. While I cannot get excited about some of the views she enunciates, there is no doubting her sincerity. Surely that is a ‘liberal’ view.
As for Mr ‘Wetherspoon’ Martin, I too find his arguments rather facile at times; but he can certainly run pubs, which means I shall continue occasionally frequent his hostelries around the country.
I agree with Caron and am in total support on this. There are some leave supporters or campaigners I can abide but Tim Martin who speaks with such vitriol and venom as he did on QT I cannot. I will not be visiting Weatherspoons again unless there is no other option. Delia would make a fantastic champion for the remain cause and we need speakers with passion like her on a platform.
@marcstevens
You might struggle to find a ‘Weatherspoons(sic)’ where you live. Now, ‘Wetherspoons’, that’s different! Come on, lighten up a bit! When it comes to taking offence, two can play that game. Do I really want someone to lead a campaign, who apparently insisted that the BBC provide a portaloo in her garden for the cameramen and technicians filming a cookery series in her own kitchen as she didn’t want them to use her own facilities?
Is this the same Tim Martin whose Wetherspoons had to pay a total of £24,000 for “direct racial discrimination” to eight individuals who were refused admittance to one of its pubs in north London based on what a judge described as “the stereotypical assumption that Irish travellers and English gypsies cause disorder wherever they go” (Evening Standard, 15 May, 2015) ?
I also gather he’s stopped selling Italian Prosecco because of his anti EU views (BBC News 13 June, 2018) – so get in there quick, Congressman Lorenzo, before you too get singled out. I won’t be joining you – I quite like the cheap bubbly despite my Methodist heritage.
As for my chum John Marriott….. are you taking the p…….. ? I gather the late Baroness Trumpington had to sign a confirmation that she wasn’t pregnant at the age of 90 when she appeared on ‘Have I got News For You’. It’s a weird and wonderful world.