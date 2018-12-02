Why Delia could be the People’s Vote campaign’s most potent advocate

Three weeks on Tuesday, I’ll be preparing my family’s Christmas dinner, as I have done for the last three decades, by following the instructions in my battered and splattered copy of Delia Smith’s Christmas. You know, I bought the updated version a few years back, but it’s the old one I always reach for.

In a dark cupboard, as I write, it’s Delia’s Christmas cake that’s slowly maturing, helped along with the occasional injection of brandy, waiting for me to ice it on Christmas Eve.

We’ve started every New Year for decades with her Filet de Boeuf en Croute. In fact there was one year we didn’t and that was a bloody awful one. We won’t be doing that again.

You get my drift. Generations of cooks have grown up to instinctively trust Delia. Her recipes work and they’ve become engrained in many a family’s rituals.

So when she appears on the political programmes telling us that Brexit is a recipe for chaos and we should have a People’s Vote and choose to stay in, with the same passion as she’s enthused us into buying every cranberry or lime in the country in years gone by, we’re going to listen to her.

Here she was on the Andrew Marr Show this morning:

#Brexit: "Why does our country want all this?" Campaigner & cook Delia Smith tells #marr why she supports a #PeoplesVote Read more: https://t.co/Dbf09jXtzO pic.twitter.com/42da8NJtlJ — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) 2 December 2018

She doesn’t have the on-message slickness of politicians. She spoke on Marr with a straightforward passion and sincerity this morning. She wants another vote with a better Remain campaign telling us that we’ve had decades of peace because of the EU so why would we want anything worse than being part of it?

My advice to the People’s Vote campaign is to make sure we see lots of her over the next few weeks.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings