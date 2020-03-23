We should be for – the rule of law!

Liberal self identity, or libertarian self indulgence? Personal autonomy vs political authority? Subjective rather than objective? The individual not society? Where is the balance in pitting things, one against the other, and where is the harmony in the lack of balance?

The Covid-19 crisis, has led us to where the fears, concerns, obsessions, priorities, of years, are questioned, or should be, in weeks. No ideology fairs well in this, from left to right. My own view is, the centre ground so many decry, has never had a try. We have had extremes, in tandem. Moderate societies, that have had fewer disruptions, lacked dictators, been democracies, much of their history, have not strayed too close to the edges of extremism. But they, and the political parties, have flirted thus.

So too it is necessary to even question, that hallowed word, freedom. As with much, it can be like the weather. Not only good or bad but, neutral. There is no use pretending that, one person’s freedom to do something really silly, is as important as that of another, to do something really sensible. And there is no way that we can say that common sense, the view of , “ most people,” is always either the yardstick, or never is. It is a question of judgement. Yours and mine. Not us and them.

Boris Johnson is not the enemy of liberals, because he has made stupid comments and supported Brexit. He is a liberty loving Tory who has aspects of thinking and reacting, in common with them, in many ways. Despite some saying, this is the most right wing government, it really is nothing like it. It is a mix of left, right and centre, with too little of the latter.

A centre ground attitude should let us listen, not to all or none of, “ the experts,” but use our judgement, after hearing many opinions. It should not mean doing things, “ our way,” or, “their way,” but as a result of consultation with colleagues. This, whether at home or afar.

The site of people in pubs rather than at home, led to their closure. Now they are outside. Perhaps they think they are carrying out the will of Churchill, warding off the virus, by an away day return, to “fight them on the beaches!” Once it was spitfire power, a country alone in the air, now it is flyer power, a country almost alone, in not banning flights! Because this great country is and was different to others, sometimes, and rightly, must it be so different to others now? Are the French who have rioted in violence, better able to cope with their new self discipline, while self isolating? Are the ever sociable Italians, more at ease with social distancing? Why are reports of panic buying, hording and profiteering, not being heard from Holland as much as in the UK, but are from the US?

We need the valued liberty of the UK as ever, not the statist authority of China, as now. But in this crisis we need the ancient discipline of the Chinese, of the East, more than the modern indulgence of the British, and the West. But as the old song, sang, something’s got to give!

* Lorenzo Cherin is an actor, writer, and regular contributor to politics as a member of the Liberal Democrats. He is based in Nottingham.