Corona Virus Emergency Powers Bill – what are your views?

I’m reviewing the Government’s plans for dealing with the Corona Virus.

Do you agree with the new emergency powers contained within the Corona Virus Bill? Do they alarm you? Are you from a minority group with observations on how this will impact you either positively or negatively?

Here’s an example of some of the proposals:

It will be easier to section people into mental health facilities, and to keep them detained there for longer periods.

There will be a temporary removal of the legal duty on councils to provide social care to vulnerable older people, disabled people etc.

The process for funerals will be sped up, including the power to order a cremation instead of a burial and for the ashes to be retained by the Local Authority (this is being debated against as I write)

Police officers will be able to detain people suspected of having Covid-19, force them to isolate and fine them if they refuse a test.

If you have any comments, please email me at [email protected]

I may not be able to respond to each message personally, but would value your views to inform my briefing to our Home Affairs team.

* Isabelle Parasram is the Vice President of the Liberal Democrats.