Isolation diary: Trying to sleep

Just a photo to cheer you up. Orchid Festival, Kew Gardens 2019

You can find previous Isolation diaries here.

I haven’t been sleeping too well recently. I don’t suffer from classical insomnia, but I have been waking up very early and then finding I’m unable to go back to sleep. So I have been taking a nap in the afternoon, but it would be so much easier if I could get a good night’s sleep. I can’t really complain, and I’m having a much easier time of it than many others, but clearly the general anxiety is getting to me.

Mark Blackburn, who is my fellow admin on the Lib Dems in self-isolation Facebook group, has given this advice on the use of social media:

One, maybe stay away from Twitter and use FB more. Twitter tends to exaggerate and sensationalise, and can be pretty scary. Anything useful there appears somewhere else soon anyway. FB you still need to be a bit selective about, avoiding some of the generic stuff, but obviously groups like this and similar local-based ones can be very useful and supportive!

Two, maybe avoid social media, and for that matter all news media, in the evenings. Nothing’s going to change significantly before the next morning anyway. Watch some trash TV or read a good book so your head’s not in a bad place before you go to bed.

I don’t use Twitter much but the second piece of advice struck home. So I am now trying to avoid the news from 7pm each evening. Let’s see if that helps.

It’s a stressful time for all of us. I have been thinking about people who don’t fall into the medically vulnerable or elderly categories, but who nevertheless are under immense strain at the moment. Such as:

families cooped up in overcrowded flats

couples in poorly functioning relationships

people with existing mental health issues

people who are experiencing financial hardship

I’m afraid I’m not in a position to help any of them, but some of you are. If so, do think of them, as well as people who are self-isolating.

It’s so important that we look after our own mental health and that of people we know during this crisis.

Please note

We are in self-isolation to protect my husband whose immune system is compromised. We are not quarantined, so we can do one or two things (like going out for a walk) that you can’t do if you have symptoms or have been in contact with someone who has.

There is full advice on quarantining here, and advice on social distancing for vulnerable people here.

If you are in self-isolation then join the Lib Dems in self-isolation Facebook group.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames where she is still very active with the local party.