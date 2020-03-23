Mary Reid

Isolation diary: Trying to sleep

By | Mon 23rd March 2020 - 5:02 pm

Just a photo to cheer you up. Orchid Festival, Kew Gardens 2019

 

You can find previous Isolation diaries here.

I haven’t been sleeping too well recently. I don’t suffer from classical insomnia, but I have been waking up very early and then finding I’m unable to go back to sleep. So I have been taking a nap in the afternoon, but it would be so much easier if I could get a good night’s sleep. I can’t really complain, and I’m having a much easier time of it than many others, but clearly the general anxiety is getting to me.

Mark Blackburn, who is my fellow admin on the Lib Dems in self-isolation Facebook group, has given this advice on the use of social media:

One, maybe stay away from Twitter and use FB more. Twitter tends to exaggerate and sensationalise, and can be pretty scary. Anything useful there appears somewhere else soon anyway. FB you still need to be a bit selective about, avoiding some of the generic stuff, but obviously groups like this and similar local-based ones can be very useful and supportive!

Two, maybe avoid social media, and for that matter all news media, in the evenings. Nothing’s going to change significantly before the next morning anyway. Watch some trash TV or read a good book so your head’s not in a bad place before you go to bed.

I don’t use Twitter much but the second piece of advice struck home. So I am now trying to avoid the news from 7pm each evening. Let’s see if that helps.

It’s a stressful time for all of us. I have been thinking about people who don’t fall into the medically vulnerable or elderly categories, but who nevertheless are under immense strain at the moment. Such as:

  • families cooped up in overcrowded flats
  • couples in poorly functioning relationships
  • people with existing mental health issues
  • people who are experiencing financial hardship

I’m afraid I’m not in a position to help any of them, but some of you are. If so, do think of them, as well as people who are self-isolating.

It’s so important that we look after our own mental health and that of people we know during this crisis.

 

Please note

We are in self-isolation to protect my husband whose immune system is compromised. We are not quarantined, so we can do one or two things (like going out for a walk) that you can’t do if you have symptoms or have been in contact with someone who has.

There is full advice on quarantining here, and advice on social distancing for vulnerable people here.

If you are in self-isolation then join the Lib Dems in self-isolation Facebook group.

 

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames where she is still very active with the local party.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarAndrew Tampion 23rd Mar - 6:30pm
    Just because saome Countries have imposed what amounts to Martial Law in the hope that that will be effective doesn't prove that they are right....
  • User AvatarGlenn 23rd Mar - 6:14pm
    Matt Contagions don't bring people together. They create the idea that germs and danger are everywhere, through disgust. Don't go near them, don't touch that,...
  • User AvatarLorenzo Cherin 23rd Mar - 6:11pm
    Like to say what a lovely piece of commendable warm sense from expats, and add support for you and dear chum, David Raw and senior...
  • User Avatarexpats 23rd Mar - 6:00pm
    David Raw 23rd Mar '20 - 9:15am,,,,,,,,,,,, as someone in self isolation, awaiting my HMG vulnerable person letter (transplant recipient – Edinburgh Royal/ immunosuppressants/age)........... David,...
  • User AvatarGWYN WILLIAMS 23rd Mar - 5:59pm
    Joseph Bourke This is the three day week that I am referring to. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Three-Day_Week I recall the very very hot summer of 1976. I was...
  • User AvatarAndrew Hickey 23rd Mar - 5:58pm
    Martin, the earliest current estimates for "the tide visibly turning" are in September 2021, and that's if the world gets incredibly lucky. If the leadership...