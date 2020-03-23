If Jacinda Ardern can do it, why can’t Johnson?

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced a complete lockdown of her country from Wednesday. Only essential services people will be allowed outside their homes.

New Zealand currently has 102 reported cases of Covid-19, with zero deaths from the disease.

The UK currently has 5,683 cases with 281 deaths. (Figures from John Hopkins University).

And yet, last weekend, people were swarming the beaches of seaside towns such as Skegness, and UK urban parks were “heaving” with people.

Johnson cites the freedom-loving instincts of the British people as reason to take things slowly, at the weekend balking at the idea that the police might get involved in enforcing the virus rules.

I think it is worth bearing in mind that the Cato Institute Freedom Index puts New Zealand at the top. It is considered by them to be the freeest country in the world. The UK is 14th.

Geographically, New Zealand is a bit like an upside down carbon copy of the British Isles at the other end of the world. It’s recent traditions, laws and democratic structures are very similar to ours in the UK.

So, I think Boris Johnson needs to “person up” and take a leaf out of the Kiwis’ book this afternoon.

