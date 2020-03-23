If Jacinda Ardern can do it, why can’t Johnson?

Embed from Getty Images
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced a complete lockdown of her country from Wednesday. Only essential services people will be allowed outside their homes.
New Zealand currently has 102 reported cases of Covid-19, with zero deaths from the disease.
The UK currently has 5,683 cases with 281 deaths. (Figures from John Hopkins University).
And yet, last weekend, people were swarming the beaches of seaside towns such as Skegness, and UK urban parks were “heaving” with people.
Johnson cites the freedom-loving instincts of the British people as reason to take things slowly, at the weekend balking at the idea that the police might get involved in enforcing the virus rules.
I think it is worth bearing in mind that the Cato Institute Freedom Index puts New Zealand at the top. It is considered by them to be the freeest country in the world. The UK is 14th.
Geographically, New Zealand is a bit like an upside down carbon copy of the British Isles at the other end of the world. It’s recent traditions, laws and democratic structures are very similar to ours in the UK.
So, I think Boris Johnson needs to “person up” and take a leaf out of the Kiwis’ book this afternoon.
Had a seven mile amble today via coast, sea-front and town centre, everyone was keeping a good distance away and there were no large groups… the message does seem to have got home. NZ is at the containment phase so a very short lock down might work, we are beyond that so it is probably too late other than doing it for a month or three which would probably result in total chaos as no systems are in place for it to work properly, hence panic buying etc. As soon as people start starving there will be riots, violence and general madness…
Latest talk is not using ventilators of certain groups that do no respond well to it, can I suggest mega-doses of vitamin C – like 10-50g a day or even on a drip continuously. Lots of medical data says it does not work but they used very small doses 200-500mg a day which barely works for fending off colds. There is anecdotal evidence that people who have been written off with pneumonia have saved themselves by taking such large doses. It is worth a shot if they are otherwise not going to be treated.
Totally disagree with this. The social distancing measures are already over the top. How on earth can someone infect you, even if only one metre away, unless they at least breathe on you or touch you? It’s quite impossible for people buying groceries to keep two metres away from each other or the person on the till. As for the thousands who went to the beaches and parks yesterday, I expect they needed the break and the outdoor enjoyment after the very anxious week everyone had had, and knew what was best for themselves and their families. British people are not going to be ordered about, but have the sense now I expect to curtail their social contacts and knuckle down to a reasonable extent. I have faith in our people, Paul!
So what makes the New Zealand people different from us, Katharine – in the being ordered about stakes? As I say above, by objective measures theirs is a freeer society than ours. They have strong links to our country through Scottish and English pioneers, so culturally they are very close to us with the addition of Polynesian Maori roots.
And if it saves lives what is the problem with it?