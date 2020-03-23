Paul Walter

Remembering the three day week

Mon 23rd March 2020


Recently, a youngster asked me if I remembered anything like the current crisis in the past.

I had trouble remembering anything like it. The 1967 Foot and Mouth outbreak? The 1963 big freeze?

I can only just remember 1963 and the image of a car in 12 feet of snow by our local golf club.

Of course, my mother lived through the war and is still going strong.

But then a fellow sexagenarian reminded me of the Three Day Week of 1974.

That perhaps does provide some paralell, when, due to the Oil crisis, the government had to impose a three day week on all but essential industries and activities.

I was at school at the time and we had power cuts most days. It was all quite exciting.

What I remember very clearly is that television stopped at 10.30pm everyday. Indeed, I can still see the image of Radio 2 Deejay Ray Moore (a hero and favourite of mine – now sadly no longer with us) popping up on BBC1 to say that, although the TV was switching off, he was still spinning tunes on Radio 2. Bless him.

Time will tell whether there is a significant difference in magnitude between the 1974 Three Day Week and the Covid-19 crisis. In 1974 we had two general elections,including the departure of the government that was in power at the start of the year. So the ramifications were large.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist.

