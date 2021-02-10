Climate and Ecology Bill Event

The Climate and Ecological Emergency Bill (CEE Bill) would “set an emergency path for the UK to follow” and allow it to play a “fair and proper role in limiting global temperatures to 1.5°C and restoring the natural world”. Yesterday, I took part in Green Party MP, Caroline Lucas’s debate on the Climate and Ecological Emergency in the UK, and you can listen to my contribution here.

It was a fantastic opportunity to raise some of the themes that had emerged from a CEE Bill Alliance panel I had participated in previously, where I spoke about why the Liberal Democrats are supporting this vital piece of legislation. Alongside Lord Jonny Oates, our Spokesperson for Energy and Climate Change in the Lords, Cllr Jackie Hook, Executive Member for Climate Change on Teignbridge District Council and Sarah Lunnon, CEE Bill Alliance Coordinator, I discussed why the CEE Bill is such a key part of our future.

With transport mostly ground to a halt thanks to coronavirus, it would be easy to think that our impact on the environment has significantly reduced. Therefore we can bump the climate emergency down the list of priorities. However, to do so would waste an opportunity to capitalise on people’s changing daily habits and the shift in this Government’s attitude towards spending. Now is the time to act. While the rollout of the vaccine signals the beginning of the end of this pandemic, a period of economic dislocation is yet to come. In this year, we must use the opportunity—the year of two crucial UN summits, COP15 and COP26—to pressure the Government for the action we need to see.

Before the #CEELibDems Q&A, I thought that the main barrier to reaching Net Zero and tackling the ecological emergency was the dispersed division of responsibility across departments. I strongly believe that there needs to be a single department and cabinet minister responsible for coordinating the Government’s approach to tackling the diverse climate-nature emergency elements. For this reason, one of the most significant achievements of the CEE Bill is its consideration of the climate and ecological emergencies in a holistic manner. We cannot afford to have a siloed approach.

However, the event also prompted me to consider the importance of engaging the public about the climate emergency at all governance levels. There is now widespread consensus across the political spectrum that urgent action is required: I want to see the Government-run a major public information campaign as soon as the virus begins to ease off. Given that we have spent the best part of a year thinking about how our behaviour affects other people’s health, the Government must now highlight how our behaviour impacts the environment. Community leaders, including myself, can use their role to show people the changes they can make in their everyday lives that make a transformational difference.

But of course, it is not just about individual changes. Far more important are the changes required by governments. The Government must create a clear action plan for achieving their stated targets, and the CEE Bill is a key step towards this. But we must go further. And much faster. Liberal Democrats believe that the goal of Net Zero 2050 is not soon enough. Still, regardless, we are not currently even on course to meet the 80% reduction in carbon emissions originally in the 2008 Climate Change Act. With my colleagues in Parliament, and in local authorities across the country, we will continue to raise the climate-nature emergency at every opportunity. Those outside Parliament can engage a wide range of people in their community, from XR groups, businesses to religious groups and Women’s Institutes, to encourage them to pressure their MP and local councillors to support the CEE Bill. Change is happening, but it often takes time, so we must be proactive and persistent.

The 2008 Climate Change Act, which was the most radical piece of climate legislation in the UK, started its life as a presentation bill in 2005. By working together, inside and outside of Westminster, the CEE Bill can positively impact this Government’s climate policy.

For further details about the CEE Bill, visit www.ceebill.uk and to watch the #CEELibDems Q&A event, click here.

"The consensus is on far-off targets—not on the difficult decisions we need to take now" says @oatesjonny Working together, in and out of Parliament, we can bring the 'fierce urgency of now' to this campaign. When we stand together, there's nothing we can't do."#CEELibDems pic.twitter.com/sNIOc61ksI — CEE Bill Alliance 🌍 (@CEEbill_NOW) January 21, 2021

* Sarah Olney is the MP for Richmond Park. She joined the Liberal Democrats in 2015 and won a spectacular victory in the Richmond Park by-election in December 2016. She lost the seat by a heartbreaking 45 votes in the 2017 General Election, but then regained it resoundingly at the 2019 General Election.