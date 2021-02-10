Dorothy Thornhill

Dorothy Thornhill review update

By | Wed 10th February 2021 - 12:00 pm

We published the 2019 Election Review as the pandemic swept the UK and, sadly, I write this update during an even harder third wave. We are reminded every day of the failures of this government and the pressing need for convincing alternatives.

I am encouraged by the steps that have already been taken within the party and the plans ahead for reform. In terrible circumstances, activists, volunteers and staff have stepped up to the challenge my review posed.

We identified three overarching themes in the review, all of which needed profound improvement: re-building campaigning excellence, clarity of leadership and decision making, and vision and purpose.

Our campaigning team is now as well-resourced as it ever has been at this stage in a Parliament and we should commend local leaders, staff and ALDC for the innovation shown to balance campaigning with protecting public health.

The party is working with more internal clarity, and I note in particular the closer cooperation between HQ and ALDC, as well as the work, some of which is coming to Spring Conference, to define leadership roles and responsibilities as highlights.

I am not naive, however, and there are vital areas where change has been slow. I also do not underestimate the challenges of maintaining party energy while so many of us struggle with family sickness, isolation, home-schooling and the like.

We have made less progress on defining and confidently asserting our party’s vision and purpose. Green shoots, for instance, the carers campaign and the start of a change in approach to voter research, are springing up, but the truth is many voters remain, at best, ambivalent to us.

As this Parliament wears on, we face the challenge of shifting our mindset from borderline single-issue campaigning back to the kitchen-table politics of people’s day-to-day lives required to win elections.

In the introduction of my review, I said, “If it is at least recognised that this one hits the key issues, starts the process of making much-needed changes in the party and points the way to success in the future then the time spent by the diligent and deeply committed panel will not have been in vain”.

To end on a positive note, then, I can say that I believe the review has been recognised, that the process of making changes has started, and that the path to success is starting to emerge.

To the members reading this, I hope that as you show patience while the work is done. We must all expect, demand and support the party to be a winning machine again.

In the meantime, all energy into May’s elections!

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News and Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Peter
    @ Peter Martin – I understand exactly what you are saying but you have the wrong end of the stick. It is very understandable, even climate scientists do that....
  • David Evershed
    Trying to use a trade deal to impose our values on other cultures would mean no trade deals getting done. Colonisation days are long gone....
  • David Raw
    Three cheers for Paul Holmes who tells it as it is. It's strange but obvious that someone who believes the solution to covid is leave it to herd immunity ('e...
  • David Evans
    Marco, You do seem to have great skill in generating ever more tortuous arguments to prove you were right, even when you are demonstrably wrong. Facts are bru...
  • Peter Martin
    @ Peter, Look, get it into your head that the amount of CO2 in the atmosphere is not enough for saturation of the Greenhouse effect.. The concentration of...