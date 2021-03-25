Ed Davey: We will not support the extension of the Coronavirus Act

Yesterday Ed Davey attracted quite a lot of media coverage when he asked this question during Prime Minister’s Questions:

The Prime Minister talks about “restoring freedoms”, yet his actions do not match his words. #PMQs pic.twitter.com/A7kFlTv9qo — Ed Davey MP (@EdwardJDavey) March 24, 2021

He explained his reasoning in more detail in an article in The Independent titled Why the Liberal Democrats won’t vote to renew the Coronavirus Act.

He writes:

When Boris Johnson asks MPs to renew the Coronavirus Act on Thursday, he is asking us to give his government a blank cheque to reduce everyone’s rights and freedoms for another six months. No MP should vote for that. It’s important to remember what this vote is not about. It’s not about lockdown, or quarantine, or the requirement to wear face-coverings – all of which the Liberal Democrats have consistently supported as necessary to contain the spread of the virus and keep people safe. Despite its name, the Coronavirus Act doesn’t actually include the most important Covid laws. Even though the Act originally passed through the House of Commons on the same day the prime minister announced the first national lockdown – a year ago yesterday – the lockdown itself was implemented through completely separate legislation, under the 1984 Public Health Act.

So what does the Act cover?



Some parts of the act have proven necessary to help tackle the impact of the pandemic, but many haven’t been needed at all. And a lot of them have serious implications for people’s fundamental rights and freedoms. The sheer quantity of emergency legislation has also caused enormous confusion among police and prosecutors, leading to people being wrongfully arrested, charged and even prosecuted. A review by the Crown Prosecution Service has found that of more than 250 prosecutions under the Coronavirus Act in the past year, not a single one was correctly charged.

And finally:

Liberal Democrats have always been clear that our freedoms must be fully restored as soon as this crisis is over. Handing ministers a blank cheque for another six months is unnecessary and unjustified, so we will be voting against the renewal of the Coronavirus Act tomorrow.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames where she is still very active with the local party.