Capital punishment: A Liberal opposition

Between 14 July 2020 and 16 January 2021, the United States government executed its first thirteen criminals since 2003 – in fact, this was the most people ever executed in such a short space of time by the federal government.

However, fourteen states continue to execute people on a regular basis. President Joe Biden, a devout Catholic, seeks to end the death penalty at a federal level, but this does nothing to stop states or the several other countries around the world that still employ the method.

Indeed, several high-profile cabinet members in this country, such as Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove and Home Secretary Priti Patel, have expressed the view that we should reinstate the death penalty in the United Kingdom. With all this in mind, let us remind ourselves why, as liberals, we firmly reject this development.

First of all, consider how it must feel on that day, both for the prisoner and the family. On the prisoner’s side, your last day is meticulously planned out, as revealed in this protocol from Montana. You will receive your last visitors at around 8am, and make your last phone call around 10:30. You may choose to spend all day with a chaplain, but all day the increasing knowledge of what is coming at the end will loom over you.

Now imagine what it must be like as a family member. After seeing your loved one for the last time – bearing in mind that you won’t be able to touch them, because even now you have to remain behind a glass window – you might return later to watch the end. Imagine how awful that must feel too. These people may have done horrible things, but at the end of the day they are human too, and have emotions and fears like the rest of us, and in any event their families don’t deserve the horror of seeing them dying such a horrific death, either in the electric chair or with an injection.

Quite apart from any of this though, the death penalty doesn’t fit with liberal ideas about justice. If the solution to a crime is to kill the criminal, the criminal misses out on an opportunity to learn why the action they performed was wrong. Even if there is no possibility the prisoner will ever leave prison, it still gives them a chance to review their behaviour and, when natural death comes, to be confident they understand what their punishment was for.

It also means that innocent people need not die – and 4% of all people executed could well be innocent. In addition to this, there is the paradox of killing people in the first place under the guise of the law. Especially if the condemned stands accused of murder in the first place, surely the state should not be doing that which it condemns in the people it is punishing.

I think we can all agree the death penalty for any crime is morally repulsive and, not only as liberals but also as humans, we should not fight against it wherever it is.

* Christopher Johnson is Vice-Chair of the Gwynedd and Anglesey Liberal Democrats, and Chair of the Bangor University Liberal Democrats. He ran for Bangor City Council in 2019.