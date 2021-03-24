Kirsty Williams’ farewell speech in Senedd

Embed from Getty Images

The Lib Dem Education Minister for Wales, Kirsty Williams, is stepping down from the Senedd in May. She has just given her valedictory speech to the chamber, and here it is:

Llywydd,

It has become a little too fashionable to decry politics, to do down democracy, to undermine our own parliament and government.

Well, I agree it might not be perfect. And I don’t think we’d want a perfect system, empty of the debate and discussion which leads to real change.

But what we have built, what we are building, is a democracy fit for all the people of our nation.

It is never a thing that is done – it is something we must all keep doing, keep perfecting, keep extending.

And I am proud to have to have worked alongside so many others to make my contribution to that project.

I still believe that politics – as Robert Kennedy described it – is the “honourable profession.”

And there is honour in finding common ground, for the common good, across parties and policies.

Each serious party in the Senedd has made its own contribution to change and delivering for Wales over my two decades here.

Despite our relative youth as a democracy – that is a sign of our maturity as a political institution and culture.

Having the courage to compromise and work together, in a trustworthy and open manner, when the occasion demands it.

Differences are healthy – but lacking basic values, decency and respect certainly isn’t.

In maintaining that respect for each other, we must remember that this project is bigger than any one of us.

Finally, Llywydd, I want to just place on record my debt of gratitude to the staff who have supported me and the Welsh Liberal Democrats over the years, both in the constituency, across the country and in parliament.

Above all else, I would like to thank the people of Brecon and Radnorshire for their support over the last two decades.

Diolch o Galon.

I may be biased, but I am in no doubt that our constituency is truly the greatest anyone could have the privilege of representing.