Willie Rennie gets up too darned early

By | Wed 24th March 2021 - 10:40 am

Willie Rennie has taken to running up a hill and recording a campaign video each morning. He’d be running up the hill anyway, but he’s decided to show off to us all that he can do that and still have the breath left to speak to us.

So, at a more civilised hour, here are this week’s offerings:

Monday: Trying to take the heat out of the poisonous atmosphere

Tuesday: Reflections on the pandemic one year on and the harassment complaints

And today contrasting the fact that the SNP is publishing an independence bill while the attainment gap in the education system it is responsible for grows.

