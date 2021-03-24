Why have there been no women of colour in Holyrood?

The Scottish Parliament is 22 years old this year, but it hasn’t yet had a woman MSP of colour.

This failure was explored by a Disclosure Scotland programme broadcast last night. In it women of colour from all parties talked about the barriers they faced in getting selected and elected.

The Liberal Democrat representative was the brilliant Aisha Mir who stood for us in Edinburgh South West in 2017 and is on our Mid Scotland and Fife list for the forthcoming election.

There is also some very insightful analysis from Talat Yaqoob, the founder of Women 50/50. She’s done so much to hold political parties to account for their failures to elect equal numbers of men and women and to ensure wider diversity.

You can watch the whole programme here on BBC iPlayer.