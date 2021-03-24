The Voice

Why have there been no women of colour in Holyrood?

By | Wed 24th March 2021 - 8:55 am

The Scottish Parliament is 22 years old this year, but it hasn’t yet had a woman MSP of colour.

This failure was explored by a Disclosure Scotland programme broadcast last night. In it women of colour from all parties talked about the barriers they faced in getting selected and elected.

The Liberal Democrat representative was the brilliant Aisha Mir who stood for us in Edinburgh South West in 2017 and is on our Mid Scotland and Fife list for the forthcoming election.

There is also some very insightful analysis from Talat Yaqoob, the founder of Women 50/50. She’s done so much to hold political parties to account for their failures to elect equal numbers of men and women and to ensure wider diversity.

You can watch the whole programme here on BBC iPlayer.

This entry was posted in Op-eds.
One Comment

  • Fiona 24th Mar '21 - 9:55am

    Thanks. That’s one to watch later.

    I can speculate on a number of reasons, but hopefully we can focus on getting some in the future.

    I attended the LibDem Campaign for Race Equality (LDCRE) fringe event at conference, and the message coming over loud and clear was that we need to do much more work to attract voters from ethnic minority backgrounds, and that reliance on targeting campaigns in the areas where we’ve had good results before perpetuates the problem.

    However, the point is that if you can divert some time and money to campaigning in different areas, and get better at connecting with ethnic minority voters, then we can work on ethnic minority members and ultimately more ethnic minority candidates.

    There’s no doubt that focused campaigning and getting out the vote in areas where you already have support is effective in the short-term, but if we are serious about connecting with communities that are currently under-represented in the party, then we need to go and campaign in areas where we don’t currently get much support.

