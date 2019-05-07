Mark Valladares

7 May 2019 – today's press releases

By | Tue 7th May 2019

Rise in school exclusions is the symptom of broken schools system

Responding to today’s publication of Edward Timpson’s report into school exclusions, Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Layla Moran MP said:

Exclusion, whether temporary or permanent, should always be a last resort. And it should never be done under the radar.

But this report does nothing to address the reasons why headteachers consider excluding the pupils they find difficult. Off-rolling pupils is not the cause of our problems. It’s the symptom. The result of the perverse incentive to secure a better Ofsted grade or climb up the league tables.

This problem can’t be dealt with in isolation. Liberal Democrats demand better for our schools. We need a culture shift in our school system – that starts with replacing Ofsted, abolishing SATs and reforming league tables.

No child should be left behind because they’d be a bad statistic.

Membership surge for pro-remain party ahead of Euro elections

The Liberal Democrats have confirmed over two thousand people joined the party in the days after the party’s best ever gains of Councillors in local elections.

Alongside securing a national equivalent vote share of 19% – the best since 2010 – Liberal Democrat Brexit Spokesperson Tom Brake said the surge in members was Aaclear sign the Liberal Democrats are “the strongest party for remain going into the European Elections.”

Liberal Democrat Brexit Spokesperson Tom Brake:

With these astonishing local election results, it is fantastic news that over two thousand people have flocked to the Liberal Democrat banner in aid of our campaign to stop Brexit.

This surge in membership shows that more and more people have had enough of the national embarrassment Brexit has become. They deserve better, and the Liberal Democrats demand better.

The Liberal Democrats, with over 100,00 members and nearly three thousand Councillors across the country, are clearly the strongest party for remain going into the European Elections. Every Liberal Democrat vote is a vote to stop Brexit.

