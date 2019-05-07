The Voice

Vince Cable’s message for a peaceful Ramadan

By | Tue 7th May 2019 - 12:19 pm

Over on the Lib Dem website, Vince Cable has wished Muslims a peaceful Ramadan:

Across the country, British Muslim communities will be taking time aside to engage in acts of charity, prayer and self-reflection.

The contributions of British Muslims to Britain are ever-growing; adding to the richness and diversity of our nation. However, we are witnessing a worldwide resurgence of exclusionary, right-wing nationalism that has led to acts of terror against the Muslim community. We demand better.

The attack in Christchurch earlier this year was a reminder that we must do all we can challenge those who seek to erase or limit religious freedoms. As a party we have adopted the APPG on British Muslim’s definition of Islamophobia: we all have a shared duty to challenge hate and intolerance.

As families and communities come together at this time, we reflect on the values and meaning of Ramadan. I wish you all a peaceful month ahead.

Ramadan Mubarak.

 

