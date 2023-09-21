A fair housing target is a fairer democracy

Our Liberal Democrat London Mayor challenger Rob Blackie, wrote a great article on determination to meet housing targets. His first statement “Britain spends more on housing benefits than any other rich country,” hits the mark on the choice we can make: increase home ownership and maintain a fair democracy for Britain.

We can continue spending on housing benefits, but our current model has a few issues. First, our social housing strategy has shifted towards rental accommodation in the private sector. No longer are councils owning sufficient housing to provide affordable rentals. This meant shared ownership and social credits to rent privately were the only solutions. The former further distorts the market as, in essence, gives free public money to expand property developers into bigger landlords. This is the kind of market distortion faced in Berlin where most Berliners used to rent. They are effectively providing quantitative easing to property developers. The latter, private rentals, is funding an unregulated market to exploit the less privileged. Because of the security this had offered to the private lessor, they find it easier to simply offer a shelter without the necessary up-keep while monthly rentals are directly paid into their accounts by the council. It is effectively a secured, fixed-deposit investment for private lessors; so secured they have no incentives to upkeep the property they leased out. This is quite similar to New York City where the rent ceiling exacerbated the issue.

The solution can only be ownership. The responsibility of a citizen can be driven either through harsh and unjust punishment or through providing a sense of belonging. The logic is infallible because of social psychology. The state can employ harsh laws to imprison rule breakers with long incarceration or allow for the creation of individual opportunities where each has a stake in the society they can treasure.

A democracy can be built upon the rule of law. But a liberal democracy must be sustained through private equity.

If we rely on the state, similar to Labour’s strategy in post-war years, we are providing mass shelter, but we are also creating a powerful state. If we rely on the Conservative’s strategy, we are not distributing wealth fairly. We must, as Liberal Democrats, create national housing targets to enable equity and empower citizens.

“We could give every citizen a stake in our economy,” says Paddy Ashdown in 1989 at the birth of the Liberal Democrats. Westminster needs to devolve public money collected from taxes to local areas. These monies are to set up community-funded developers where local residents build homes for future generations. Town planning will be in the hands of residents, unity will provide efficiency for home building. Profits should go back into a local future fund for infrastructure, education and the local NHS.

We are now a secured political influence since Paddy’s leadership in 1989. We must embark on this radical policy for our democracy. And as radical as it may be, this is the only fair deal for our constituencies if they were to give us a contract in Parliament.

* Nicholas Chan is a Liberal Democrat member training in Criminal Law. He is Vice-Chair of Liberal Democrat Friends of Hong Kong.