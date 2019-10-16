Woodford – a lesson in hubris, both for individuals and councils

The story of the Woodford Equity Income fund should give investors great pause for thought concerning how many eggs to put in one particular basket.

The high profile career of investment manager Neil Woodford appears to be over after the one-time star stockpicker was fired from his flagship fund and quit as manager of his remaining two funds. Woodford was sacked on Tuesday morning from his £3.1bn Equity Income fund, which will be wound up in an effort to return cash to investors more than four months after its shock suspension. The move was a major embarrassment to the former City investment guru, once referred to as the “Oracle of Oxford”, and on Tuesday evening he stepped down from his Income Focus Fund and the Woodford Patient Capital investment trust. Woodford said he was closing down his business, based at an Oxford business park, which he started in 2015 after earning his reputation over 25 years at Invesco Perpetual. His three-decade career as a high-profile money manager now looks over.

This is a stunning turnaround for one of the most successful “stock pickers”. Individual investors face anxious times as they wait to see how much of their money they get back from the administrators.

But perhaps of most interest to readers of this website is the situation of the Kent County Council pension fund. It invested £260 million in the Woodford Equity Income fund and this soared to £317 million in 2017. However, as the value of the stock fell earlier this year, its decision to try to withdraw its money led to the fund being frozen, leaving the pension fund (total value: £6.4 billion) in a bind. The pension fund now faces a wait to see how much of its money is recovered.

It is disappointing that payments to investors will not now begin until January, rather than December. However, the delay in recouping the Kent Pension Fund’s investment will not impact on the fund or its ability to pay members.

He said there was a ‘consumer protection issue’ as investors believe putting money into an open-ended fund was ‘akin to a bank account where you can get money out at any time’. ‘We have seen with the Woodford case… and with certain real estate funds, that that which is liquid becomes illiquid very quickly and they cannot get their money out,’ said Carney.

