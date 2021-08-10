Alan Connett

A Lib Dem council hands over the keys to the district’s first council houses in 30 years

By | Tue 10th August 2021 - 4:54 pm

The keys to the first new Council Houses from the Liberal Democrat team at Teignbridge in South Devon have been handed over to the delighted tenants.

Built on the site of ‘pre-fab’ block garages, the two houses show what ‘modern council houses’ can be and are the first ‘council houses’ for nearly 30 years in the district.

Highly energy efficient, with heat source air pumps and good-sized rooms, the two new houses in Newton Abbot are the first of an ambitious programme to build over 100 council houses.

Soon to be finished are five flats, also on council-owned land in Newton Abbot.

Building council houses again was a key commitment from the Lib Dem team which won back control of Teignbridge Council in 2019, under the leadership then of Cllr Gordon Hook.

Like many councils, Teignbridge sold its housing stock in 2004/5 and has relied on affordable housing delivered by housing associations and the planning system. Our current Local Plan seeks 20% to 30% affordable housing, depending on the location in the district.

In truth though, the nation needs a ‘New Housing Deal’ with council’s actively encouraged to borrow and build genuinely affordable homes to rent and to run. The benefits run like ripples – families have homes, we tackle the skills shortage by creating opportunities for apprenticeships, we take the steam out of the heated private rental sector, and we defeat the scourge of homelessness.

In Devon, we are experiencing a rapid drying up of private rental properties.

In North Devon, the Reach Plc news organisation, reported on 8 August that there are 2,000 residents looking for social housing on the Devon HomeChoice register but only 20 residential properties available for rent via Rightmove.

In Teignbridge, there are 1,000 applicants on the Devon HomeChoice, a search of Rightmove on 9 August showed 5 rental properties available in Newton Abbot, 7 in Dawlish, 1 in Teignmouth, 1 in Ide, 1 in Bovey Tracey, 2 in Chudleigh and 1 each in Ashburton and Buckfastleigh with none in Exminster. In East Devon, there were 22 rental properties displayed on Righmove.

Anecdotal evidence from other districts suggests this pattern of high demand and very low supply is repeated across Devon.

Research by property agents Colliers published this month says local authorities are losing out on millions of pounds of council tax income because the Government’s business rates system is still giving many holiday home and second home owners the opportunity to avoid paying the tax, provided they make their properties available to rent. This situation has been made even worse by the pandemic.
It’s said the ‘holiday home tax dodge’ is costing the councils of Devon, Cornwall, Somerset and Dorset £35.5 million a year in lost Council Tax.

Ending that tax loophole alone would be a start in helping to fund more ‘modern council houses. In Teignbridge, we’ve made a start.

* Councillor Alan Connett is the leader of Teignbridge District Council.

One Comment

  • Helen Dudden 10th Aug '21 - 5:24pm

    My granddaughter was living in a rundown Housing Association flat. I agree, some of the older stock is too expensive to heat. She was paying over £100 per week to try and heat the cold, damp flat.
    I’ve felt concerned since the furlough started, many losing homes and ending up in debt.
    Who is responsible? I notice more and more food banks in different shops.
    As I said, ecotricity was my granddaughters supplier, how green is it trying to heat an unheatable home?
    I’m trying to find a suitable home for my Power Wheelchair and I, is moving out of the area the answer at 73 years old.
    We have some serious housing problems, I know the Duchy wanted to build at Newton St. Loe, I would love to become part of a Steering Group. Not purely building on green belt, because we need farming and other industry.

