A party of ideas

The Liberal Democrats, a recent LibDem Voice posting declared, ‘are the party of ideas.’

Except that we’re not very good at spelling them out, or at getting them across in the political debate, at present. And that leaves us at a major disadvantage in national politics, since few voters and not enough journalists know what we stand for. ‘Stop Brexit’ has now run out of steam. Polls show us as credited with a positive approach to climate change, but little more.

When I joined the Liberal Party as a student, 60 years ago, a popular but cruel description was that we were an intellectual think tank, generating ideas that other parties then took over. It had been true of Beveridge, Keynes, even Lloyd George.

Tudor Jones’s new and excellent intellectual history, The uneven path of British Liberalism, underlines our huge debt to Jo Grimond and those around him, in setting out domestic and international agendas that gave the party a new credibility after a long and incoherent decline. His articulation of our internationalist approach, and its foundation in cooperation with our neighbours instead of nostalgia for empire and global status, still stands against the ‘global Britain’ illusions of Brexiters. His domestic priorities – local democracy, mutuals and cooperatives as providers of public services, local enterprise and active citizenship – are less well remembered.

We have a great many new members who buzz with ideas about policy, from harnessing technology to rebuilding public trust in democracy. But we lack the resources at the centre to bring them together. In the gentle and amateurish politics of the 1960s party leaders had time to sit down with intellectuals and discuss ideas. (Grimond was wonderful at that, with students as much as professors and expert journalists.) In the 24-hour news round today our small band of MPs are fighting for coverage on passing issues, with limited time to step back and reflect. And our small policy staff necessarily focus on parliamentary priorities, and on the slow collective processes of policy development managed by the Federal Policy Committee.

Compare our meagre resources with those the Conservative Party can call on. In addition to large policy staffs in its HQ and to support its Parliament Party, it benefits from several well-funded think tanks which turn out policy proposals – some sensible and well-prepared, some ill-considered but politically attractive. We lack any comparable network, with the time, money and support needed to generate proposals for our political leaders to take up.

There are several small, and barely-funded, groups that promote debate within the party; I find the Social Liberal Forum, for example, very useful, and only wish it could do a lot more. Demos and Radix (‘a think tank for the radical centre’) take broadly liberal/social democratic approaches to policy priorities, and with greater funding could do more. Some determinedly cross-party think tanks, such as the Resolution Foundation, are also providing research on which we should draw.

My greatest frustration, as a parliamentary spokesman (on the Cabinet Office, currently examining the government’s ill-defined proposal for a constitutional commission, its attacks on the civil service, and its unspecific manifesto pledge to promote data science and data-sharing across government) is that I know that there are talented party members out there, many of whom have joined us in recent years, who are expert on these issues and would love to help – but I lack the resources to track them down or to manage any advisory group. And so of course do many of my colleagues.

So as this parliament settles in to what may be a 4-5 year term, we need our members to generate ideas and proposals themselves – through virtual working groups, What’s App discussions, and on-line publications. There’s a huge agenda for us to cover – to examine alternative models of public service provision, to propose ways of strengthening (and funding) local government, to spell out the implication of moving towards a ‘sustainable’ economy, etc. We need our members and sympathisers, with diverse experience and expertise, to help us to challenge conservative prejudices and conventional wisdom, and regain our position as the party of ideas.

* Lord Wallace of Saltaire is a Liberal Democrat member of the House of Lords.