Where we go from here

On Tuesday I visited the European Parliament building for the first time.

I was awed by the beautiful modern glass buildings in the Place de Luxembourg, which merge together to form an impressive (and somewhat confusing) web of corridors and doorways.

The Parliament is the epicentre of the European Union and is where over 7,500 staff and 751 MEPs work. Sadly, from Friday, this will be reduced as our UK contingent leave Brussels – just 8 months into what should’ve been a 5-year term.

But my visit to the Parliament wasn’t just to marvel at the impressive architecture. I came to meet with our MEPs, and to represent Wales at an event entitled “Brexit: What next for the Nation States”. I was joined by the indominable Sheila Ritchie MEP, representing Scotland, and newly elected Alliance MP Stephen Farry, representing Northern Ireland.

I spoke of how there are so many people who feel behind in Wales, with little sense of being connected with the centres of power that made decisions.

Even though Wales received £680million per year from the EU, making it a nation that benefitted far more than it contributed, there is a huge disconnected between areas of high poverty and the actual financial advantages membership of the EU brought for their communities.

Farmers in Wales receive over £350million per year through the Common Agricultural Policy, and already we’ve seen the UK Government only pledge to protect £232million of this funding (and even that is only for the next 12 months!).

It is so vital that we must ensure our Welsh farmers continue to be supported and have access to these vital European markets without tariffs or quotas. With over 42% of Welsh lamb being exported, 92% of that going direct to the EU any barriers to trade will have a huge impact on Wales.

I want to see the Government honour its pledge that no Welsh farmer will lose out financially because of Brexit. If that commitment was genuine and made in good faith, they can demonstrate so by pledging not to leave without a deal if negotiations.

During the event we also talked across the nation states about the threats from independence and nationalism, but also about the huge positive benefits of federalism. We must have a fairer constitutional system in the UK – one that moves power, resource and decision making from Westminster to the National Parliaments in Wales and Scotland, and the Assembly in Northern Ireland.

Finally, I spoke about how Wales has benefited from friendship and support from Europe and from the EU. The Erasmus programme, for example has so far resulted in over 3,000 Welsh students taking up the opportunity to study around the world.

Internationalism in North Wales continues to be celebrated every year, with the annual Llangollen International Eisteddfod boasting around 4,000 performers from all over the world coming to join in a celebration of international culture and friendship.

We finished the event with reflections of where Wales, Scotland and a Northern Ireland would be in 10 years’ time. My vision is for our farmers to be looked after, for our communities to have the funding and services needed for them to grow and flourish, for the UK to become a fairer, more equal family of nations and for us to continue our close ties with our friends and neighbours across Europe and around the world.

This month is a sombre time, but we must not give in to despair and idleness.

We need to get out there with a positive message of hope. We must continue to fight for what we believe in, the country we want to live in and the world we want to see.

That is the only way we can change the future of our country for the better.

* Jane Dodds is Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats