A people’s vote is the only way out

Parliament is now in recess but our work to fight against Brexit continues. I am speechless at the sheer contempt and arrogance of those who rigged the voting system of the UK during the EU referendum and try to get away with it.

We, as Lib Dems, who uphold the rule of law and believe in fair play did not act illegally as some supporters of Vote Leave or Leave.EU did in the run up to the referendum. People such as Dominic Cummings have used Cambridge Analytica to micro target online users with their untruthful ads without their knowledge or permission. This was facilitated by Facebook who provided the values, demographics, location and even “psychographic” profiles of groups of voters based on their personalities. These techniques originate from military “psy-ops” used to confuse the enemy and to ultimately control or conquer. Regardless of how effective or prevalent these techniques are, they should not be the norm for conducting our elections. The Observer and The Guardian journalists have very astutely uncovered a black hole at the heart of our democracy where transparency is eroded making it easier to mislead the electorate by unfettered and unscrutinised advertising that goes unchallenged. It makes it easier to make misleading or untrue statements. But even more dangerous, it makes it possible for foreign interference in our elections.



The Commons Select Committee on Digital, Culture, Media and Sports (DCMS) Chair, Damian Collins MP, has said that it is no less than an attack on our democracy. The select committee have exposed the weaknesses in our electoral systems where people/organisations can cheat, exceed spending limits and publish ads that are deliberately misleading. They used AggregateIQ and BeLeave to funnel monies illegally to them in order to spread their false advertising. Shockingly, BeLeave even put out Facebook ads during the self imposed period of suspension after Jo Cox’s murder on 16th June 2017.

So where does this leave the viability of Brexit now? Theresa May has been at the helm for two years trying to navigate a path towards Brexit between the warring tribes of her own party. As we get nearer to the day of final negotiations we see no clear plan, no acceptable way to leave the single market or the customs union without retaining its economic advantages, loss of soft political power through our membership of the biggest trading bloc in the world, no longer a member of the security apparatus such as the EU arrest warrant, but we will still have to pay dues in order to have access to approval for our new pharmaceuticals through the EMA, lost membership of Gallileo, the Open Skies system and a number of other very vital agencies of the EU which we take for granted.

So I would argue that it is vital that we voters “take back control” and exercise our democratic rights by demanding a People’s Vote. This is the only way out. More and more people agree with us; there were 100,000 marchers at the last rally for the People’s Vote. We must seize our chance now.

* Marguerita Morton is a former Councillor of Tunbridge Wells, Secretary to Tunbridge Wells Liberal Democrats and member of Chinese Liberal Democrats.