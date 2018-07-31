A people’s vote is the only way out

Parliament is now in recess but our work to fight against Brexit continues. I am speechless at the sheer contempt and arrogance of those who rigged the voting system of the UK during the EU referendum and try to get away with it.
We, as Lib Dems, who uphold the rule of law and believe in fair play did not act illegally as some supporters of Vote Leave or Leave.EU did in the run up to the referendum. People such as Dominic Cummings have used Cambridge Analytica to micro target online users with their untruthful ads without their knowledge or permission. This was facilitated by Facebook who provided the values, demographics, location and even “psychographic” profiles of groups of voters based on their personalities. These techniques originate from military “psy-ops” used to confuse the enemy and to ultimately control or conquer. Regardless of how effective or prevalent these techniques are, they should not be the norm for conducting our elections. The Observer and The Guardian journalists have very astutely uncovered a black hole at the heart of our democracy where transparency is eroded making it easier to mislead the electorate by unfettered and unscrutinised advertising that goes unchallenged. It makes it easier to make misleading or untrue statements. But even more dangerous, it makes it possible for foreign interference in our elections.
The Commons Select Committee on Digital, Culture, Media and Sports (DCMS) Chair, Damian Collins MP, has said that it is no less than an attack on our democracy. The select committee have exposed the weaknesses in our electoral systems where people/organisations can cheat, exceed spending limits and publish ads that are deliberately misleading. They used AggregateIQ and BeLeave to funnel monies illegally to them in order to spread their false advertising. Shockingly, BeLeave even put out Facebook ads during the self imposed period of suspension after Jo Cox’s murder on 16th June 2017.
So where does this leave the viability of Brexit now? Theresa May has been at the helm for two years trying to navigate a path towards Brexit between the warring tribes of her own party. As we get nearer to the day of final negotiations we see no clear plan, no acceptable way to leave the single market or the customs union without retaining its economic advantages, loss of soft political power through our membership of the biggest trading bloc in the world, no longer a member of the security apparatus such as the EU arrest warrant, but we will still have to pay dues in order to have access to approval for our new pharmaceuticals through the EMA, lost membership of Gallileo, the Open Skies system and a number of other very vital agencies of the EU which we take for granted.
So I would argue that it is vital that we voters “take back control” and exercise our democratic rights by demanding a People’s Vote. This is the only way out. More and more people agree with us; there were 100,000 marchers at the last rally for the People’s Vote. We must seize our chance now.
* Marguerita Morton is a former Councillor of Tunbridge Wells, Secretary to Tunbridge Wells Liberal Democrats and member of Chinese Liberal Democrats.
Until recently the polls did suggest that the referendum was a reasonable reflection of the voters choices so going over old ground isn’t really going to get us anywhere. Clarification from the EU and an improved offer to what they gave Cameron are the ways to galvanize the need for a second vote so the LibDems should be doing a charm offensive on the likes of Merkel and Macron. Until the LibDems come up with a way to mitigate mass flows of low skilled euro immigrants they don’t really have much of a case but if you were clever you would go for a citizens income to replace all benefits and the personal tax allowance but make it dependent (and retrospective) on a minimum of five years residence, thus disadvantaging low skilled immigrants as they would not get any benefits or the personal tax allowance as they would no longer exist!. Essential personnel could, of course, be exempt from the residence test.
So taking N.Farages comment at face value: “In a 52-48 referendum this would be unfinished business by a long way. If the Remain campaign win two-thirds to one-third that ends it.” And interpret ‘Remain’ to mean those with differing views to him and thus equally applies to the Leave campaign.
I suggest we need to come up with a formula that gets at least an 82% turnout and a result where at least 82% vote for one particular outcome (gives a 67% win, slightly over the two-thirds).
Theresa May is about two moves away from checkmate.
The prospect of Brexit gets worse by the day.
What a wonderful act of democracy (and escape) it would be if she declared in favour of a ‘people’s vote’.
Marguerita accurately sums up the absurdity of letting modern technology twist the operation of what is (rather loosely) known as ‘democracy’. One thing she left out is that Cummings is going to take the rap for the illegality, while Johnson, Gove and Raab have all quietly melted away. It seems that being senior members of the committee did not entitle them to know what Cummings was doing.
A bigger problem to me, however, is that holding a referendum was, with hindsight, a lousy idea – so lousy it seems, that we think we ought to have another one. Democracy in Britain is achieved by delegating sovereignty to MPs; this ensures people cleverer and better informed than us make the decisions. At a general election we change the overall flavour of the government every few years, and all MPs are constrained not to do things we don’t like by the fear of not being elected next time. The bad news for those who believe in the mythical ‘will of the people’ is that that is as good as democracy gets. Living in a democratic country does not mean the ordinary man or woman in the street gets to make the important decisions.
If Brexit looks an utterly insane idea (and it does) Parliament should decide to cancel it.
Perhaps we need a referendum to decide whether we should have another referendum!
Bear in mind that any People’s Vote will need to have its wording and rules drawn up by the Govt in Parliament which means May/Corbyn will have to approve of them. And that whatever the outcome it’s implementation will also have to be done by the Govt.
There isn’t really a way of totally taking it out of the hands of politicians and letting the people have the final say (if there is even such a thing as a final say, which sounds very like a War to end all ears).
At last, we are only now finding out how difficult life might become for many people in the event of a ‘No deal’ Brexit. Perhaps we should have had this kind of debate BEFORE we voted just over two years ago. But no, of course, it’s all just ‘Project Fear’, isn’t it?
I thought the party didn’t want people using the phrase ‘People’s Vote’
A People’s Vote seems to be becoming almost inevitable (not bothered if it is called a People’s Vote or Final Say). The important thing is that Liberal Democrats are in the vanguard of this movement, as we have been from the start when Brexiteers were trying to rubbish us and the idea. The important thing now is to be prepared for that critical vote , by making sure everyone who is qualified is registered to vote, be they young (remembering that there is an additional cohort of voters who were 16 at the time of the last referendum) or older, living in the UK or are currently expats. In the last referendum, many expats did not get their postal voting materials in time! It needs to be better this time, or we ask expats to return to the Uk to ensure that their vote counts! Let’s mobilise.
@Paul D B “A People’s Vote seems to be becoming almost inevitable … The important thing is that Liberal Democrats are in the vanguard of this movement, as we have been from the start when Brexiteers were trying to rubbish us and the idea.”
When a Remain victory looked likely, it was the Brexiteers who were in the vanguard of the movement for another referendum and Lib Dems who were rubbishing the idea, e.g. Tim Farron dismissing a “neverendum”. Even after the referendum, Vince Cable described another referendum as “disrespectful” to voters and “politically counterproductive”.
Furthermore, members of the party often seem to challenge the principles of the 2016 referendum (it was only advisory, referendums are a poor alternative that undermine representative government, etc.) while simultaneously calling for another one (without clearly stating what should be the question(s) asked in that referendum).
I believe that this lack of consistency has damaged what was already a dismal campaign to remain in the EU and done the Lib Dems themselves no favours.
Withdraw Art 50 & Stay in, Norway +CU or Canada with a border (or something ) in the Irish Sea, or WTO rules and a big food & medicine stockpile. Another referendum would be as awful as the first one. MPs should do their job and work out what’s best for the UK given the referendum result. Yes, it was stupid to hold it, but it’s spilt milk now, thanks to DC who thought he’d be rather good at being PM – among the worst PMs in the last 100 years, I think.
Arguably, Norway + is in line with the close referendum result and does take us out of the EU, solving many other problems. Others may have other preferences, but it’s our political reps in parliament who need to sort it out.
@John Marriott – To many Brexiteers it is still Project Fear, just that they don’t get the irony of it when they claim that if Brexit doesn’t happen there will be riots etc. as this isn’t Project Fear in their minds but fact…
Just as they don’t like N.Farages words being quoted back to them: “There could be unstoppable demand for a re-run of the EU referendum if
RemainLeave wins by a narrow margin on 23 June”…
“We, as Lib Dems, who uphold the rule of law and believe in fair play did not act illegally as some supporters of Vote Leave or Leave.EU did in the run up to the referendum.”
https://news.sky.com/story/liberal-democrats-fined-18000-over-eu-referendum-campaign-breaches-11177197
Cue – another DONATE email.