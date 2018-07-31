Party reform can re-capture the liberal spirit – and change Britain

Constant dissatisfaction is an essential part of the liberal spirit.

That which, over the decades, has characterized liberalism is the constant search for progress. Progress that seeks to create open societies that welcome diverse views and allow, in Popper’s formulation, constant challenge from below. Progress that breaks down imposed power from the top and liberates the disadvantaged and those that do not have a voice.

The essential flip-side of achieving progress is a constant dissatisfaction with the status quo. The ability and determination to imagine that a better world is possible. As Robert Kennedy’s very liberal statement put it: “Some men see things as they are, and ask why. I dream of things that never were, and ask why not.”

In this regard, I was very encouraged by reports that Vince Cable is considering significant reforms to how the party works. A direction intended to make the party more open in different ways.

Political parties today, especially in the UK, are anachronistic. Membership of political parties is a small minority sport. It should shock and worry us that the overwhelming majority of people in this country (actually, almost everyone) would rather have pins stuck in them than join a political party. The way parties are structured is also undermining our democracy. We now have the infuriating spectacle of constituency associations made up of a few dozen members dictating to Conservative MPs what they should or should not support as regards a final Brexit deal. Decisions that affect the lives of everyone in Britain and beyond.

Rather than pointing fingers, we should all take note that all the major parties in Britain operate by and large in the same ways. Direction is driven by a few people at the top of a byzantine bureaucracy of endless impenetrable committees and then endorsed or otherwise by a small, select group of people – the party members. Where is the voice of the broader voting public in all of this?

Neither should we kid ourselves that our structures are ‘democratically elected’. Personally, I have stopped voting in any of the internal elections for party positions because, for me, the idea that I can pick which candidates to support solely on the basis of one single sheet of A4 paper is an insult to the word ‘democracy’.

Party reform is well overdue. It was obviously necessary following the 2015 election. But nothing was done. The forces of the status quo were too strong. Just like they are always very strong in wider society. And why, to break them down, liberalism will always have work to do.

But I suggest that such reforms offer an opportunity that goes far beyond the narrow electoral interests of the party. Far beyond the desire to attract some stardust into the party leadership.

This is an opportunity to change the face of British politics. To explore how to move beyond the disdain in which most people hold political parties today. To see if there are ways in which politics can attract the interest, the involvement and the voice of more than the few hundred thousand people (out of a population of 65 million) who choose to carry a party membership card. To see what ways are available to change the mood of cynicism about politics in the country today. A cynicism that grows by the day as we see senior ministers (especially now ex-senior ministers) clearly more interested in their personal ambitions than in the direction of the country. As we see party whips continue to pressure MPs to put the party interest ahead of the national interest. As we see constituency associations continue to believe that, under threat of deselection, they, not the wider voting public, should be the arbiters of what MPs should or should not do.

In today’s world of social media, personal empowerment, the interconnected society and a huge amount of innovative thinking outside the political establishment, traditional political parties are dinosaurs out of step with the spirit of the times. And that is dangerous for our democracies.

The reality is that only a truly liberal party can lead the way to achieve change. Because liberals are about progress and a constant dissatisfaction with the status quo.

But if reform is to happen; if it is to mean anything other than a narrow focus on how we might gain a little bit of electoral advantage, then it requires a bold vision. It has to take the entrepreneurial approach of imagining a different world and then working backwards as to how we get there rather than starting from where we are and making a few incremental steps that risk much cost to achieve nothing. I have written before that parties should consider how they select parliamentary candidates by making the process more open and less tightly controlled by constituency associations. And about what is necessary for a modern political party to be successful in today’s world. I don’t know whether these ideas have any merit. But we need to generate, consider and debate ideas that can change the future rather than dismissing anything new on the basis that that’s not how things have been done in the past.

There will doubtless be people who will resist any reform except, maybe, for a bit of cosmetic tinkering around the edges. Some will come up with the favourite riposte of those who resist change: ‘but we’re already doing much of that sort of thing.’ Some will try to stop progress because of the natural human fear of change – not having the impossible to achieve cast iron guarantees that the outcome will be universally positive (which it never will be). Others will fear that their own position of power will be diluted. Others still will simply be unable to imagine the new. Others will feel it personally – as a rejection of the ways of doing things on which they have built their careers to date. All this is the perfectly natural human reaction to change. And it can only be overcome by bold and inspiring leadership.

There is little doubt that the party is under existential threat. Many in the country have, for a while, been hoping for the emergence of a new centrist party that can shake up the political landscape. There is no reason why the Lib Dems cannot become that party. A party built in a contemporary mode; in tune with contemporary culture and expectations – not only in terms of its policies but in terms of how it operates and relates to the public. To achieve that will require boldness and significant change that has no untouchable sacred cows. It will require that the proposed party reforms are not held back by timidity and lack of imagination.

It is not only the future of the party that may depend on it, but also the future of a thriving and meaningful British democracy.

* Joe Zammit-Lucia is a co-founder and trustee of the think tank radix.org.uk and a Lib Dem member