Party reform can re-capture the liberal spirit – and change Britain

Constant dissatisfaction is an essential part of the liberal spirit.
That which, over the decades, has characterized liberalism is the constant search for progress. Progress that seeks to create open societies that welcome diverse views and allow, in Popper’s formulation, constant challenge from below. Progress that breaks down imposed power from the top and liberates the disadvantaged and those that do not have a voice.
The essential flip-side of achieving progress is a constant dissatisfaction with the status quo. The ability and determination to imagine that a better world is possible. As Robert Kennedy’s very liberal statement put it: “Some men see things as they are, and ask why. I dream of things that never were, and ask why not.”
In this regard, I was very encouraged by reports that Vince Cable is considering significant reforms to how the party works. A direction intended to make the party more open in different ways.
Political parties today, especially in the UK, are anachronistic. Membership of political parties is a small minority sport. It should shock and worry us that the overwhelming majority of people in this country (actually, almost everyone) would rather have pins stuck in them than join a political party. The way parties are structured is also undermining our democracy. We now have the infuriating spectacle of constituency associations made up of a few dozen members dictating to Conservative MPs what they should or should not support as regards a final Brexit deal. Decisions that affect the lives of everyone in Britain and beyond.
Rather than pointing fingers, we should all take note that all the major parties in Britain operate by and large in the same ways. Direction is driven by a few people at the top of a byzantine bureaucracy of endless impenetrable committees and then endorsed or otherwise by a small, select group of people – the party members. Where is the voice of the broader voting public in all of this?
Neither should we kid ourselves that our structures are ‘democratically elected’. Personally, I have stopped voting in any of the internal elections for party positions because, for me, the idea that I can pick which candidates to support solely on the basis of one single sheet of A4 paper is an insult to the word ‘democracy’.
Party reform is well overdue. It was obviously necessary following the 2015 election. But nothing was done. The forces of the status quo were too strong. Just like they are always very strong in wider society. And why, to break them down, liberalism will always have work to do.
But I suggest that such reforms offer an opportunity that goes far beyond the narrow electoral interests of the party. Far beyond the desire to attract some stardust into the party leadership.
This is an opportunity to change the face of British politics. To explore how to move beyond the disdain in which most people hold political parties today. To see if there are ways in which politics can attract the interest, the involvement and the voice of more than the few hundred thousand people (out of a population of 65 million) who choose to carry a party membership card. To see what ways are available to change the mood of cynicism about politics in the country today. A cynicism that grows by the day as we see senior ministers (especially now ex-senior ministers) clearly more interested in their personal ambitions than in the direction of the country. As we see party whips continue to pressure MPs to put the party interest ahead of the national interest. As we see constituency associations continue to believe that, under threat of deselection, they, not the wider voting public, should be the arbiters of what MPs should or should not do.
In today’s world of social media, personal empowerment, the interconnected society and a huge amount of innovative thinking outside the political establishment, traditional political parties are dinosaurs out of step with the spirit of the times. And that is dangerous for our democracies.
The reality is that only a truly liberal party can lead the way to achieve change. Because liberals are about progress and a constant dissatisfaction with the status quo.
But if reform is to happen; if it is to mean anything other than a narrow focus on how we might gain a little bit of electoral advantage, then it requires a bold vision. It has to take the entrepreneurial approach of imagining a different world and then working backwards as to how we get there rather than starting from where we are and making a few incremental steps that risk much cost to achieve nothing. I have written before that parties should consider how they select parliamentary candidates by making the process more open and less tightly controlled by constituency associations. And about what is necessary for a modern political party to be successful in today’s world. I don’t know whether these ideas have any merit. But we need to generate, consider and debate ideas that can change the future rather than dismissing anything new on the basis that that’s not how things have been done in the past.
There will doubtless be people who will resist any reform except, maybe, for a bit of cosmetic tinkering around the edges. Some will come up with the favourite riposte of those who resist change: ‘but we’re already doing much of that sort of thing.’ Some will try to stop progress because of the natural human fear of change – not having the impossible to achieve cast iron guarantees that the outcome will be universally positive (which it never will be). Others will fear that their own position of power will be diluted. Others still will simply be unable to imagine the new. Others will feel it personally – as a rejection of the ways of doing things on which they have built their careers to date. All this is the perfectly natural human reaction to change. And it can only be overcome by bold and inspiring leadership.
There is little doubt that the party is under existential threat. Many in the country have, for a while, been hoping for the emergence of a new centrist party that can shake up the political landscape. There is no reason why the Lib Dems cannot become that party. A party built in a contemporary mode; in tune with contemporary culture and expectations – not only in terms of its policies but in terms of how it operates and relates to the public. To achieve that will require boldness and significant change that has no untouchable sacred cows. It will require that the proposed party reforms are not held back by timidity and lack of imagination.
It is not only the future of the party that may depend on it, but also the future of a thriving and meaningful British democracy.
* Joe Zammit-Lucia is a co-founder and trustee of the think tank radix.org.uk and a Lib Dem member
Well I have read this but sorry, I cannot understand a word of what it is suggesting should happen. Except that the author wants a “new centrist party”. No thank you.
I despair of those who call for ‘reform’ without spelling out what it means, it just makes the term vacuous.
There is one substantive criticism about election of party officials, which makes a fair point. For the rest, do we just make up whatever we want? There is a vague hint that the Party might run ‘primaries’ to decide on a constituency candidate, but without any suggestion for how it might be done or even what to change.
The phrase that stood out for me was “not held back by timidity and lack of imagination“, perhaps the author could take heed of his own advice.
I agree with Tony. We are not and never have been a centrist party. Let’s hear from the author how he wants to bring more people into politics, how he wants to make party elections more democratic and how he sees bringing in more people to elect our candidates, without permitting entryism by supporters of other parties.
@micktaylor. Heavens ! We know that Labour have disappeared stage left, Tories are in the grip of their right wing and now I am told that the lib Dems have never been a centrist party. That will come as very bad news to many, as we are now truely homeless.
Incidentally, I believe we can be more democratic, more open to ideas from outside the party, more “bottom up” rather than “top down” but still present policies that are broadly centrist.
I think it is vital that any political party is controlled by people who agree with its philosophy, therefore to just try and have a larger membership is a recipe for the party to become a popularist party and not one rooted in a philosophy. So yes party members of constituencies should choose their candidate to ensure their candidate holds views compatible with the philosophy of the party and will represent the interests of the constituency.
As you say Zoe, we seek to create a society where no one has to confirm, where ‘diverse views are welcome’, that ‘liberates the disadvantaged’ (that takes people out of poverty), where everyone can maximise their potential, that ‘breaks down power’, that controls power and restores power to those who feel they ‘don’t have a voice’.
We could reform the way we elect members of our Federal Committees: we could publish minutes and recorded votes after each meeting; we could include the voting record in the election literature; we could make it compulsory that candidates give an email address for voters to contact them; and we could make the elections annual.
In your Radix article you set out what is needed for a successful ‘centralist’ party:
“1. It must be credibly seen to be radical and disruptive. Bringing forward fresh, new ideas to old and intractable issues.
2. It must have an effective leader fit for our media dominated world. One who authentically embodies the spirit of insurgency, is seen to be strong enough to upend the status quo and is largely untainted by previous association with the establishment.
3. It must be able to communicate effectively, concisely and theatrically to capture people’s emotions rather than trying to engage them in complex policy discussion.
4. It must be clear on which constituency it is appealing to and ensure that its ‘package’ is clearly directed at that constituency.
5. It must have a credible chance of winning.
6. Once in power, it needs to move quickly with a couple of headline-grabbing policies that can deliver rapid impact.”
If these are the necessary ingredients we could have them.
Sorry Joe for the spelling mistake. It should have been Joe not Zoe.
I always thought that Radix wassome sort of bath salt or shower gel – but no – we’re now told it’s yet another centrist ‘think tank’ – whatever that means.
I’d love to know who funds these ‘think tanks’. They seem to spring up like toadstools after the rain. I gather Mr Trustees include a Sir Nicholas Clegg, a Stephen Kinnock, and a Lord Andrew Lansley. But, where does the money come from ?
Frankly, if we get any more Lansley type NHS reforms from I’ll ……………………….. ????
As for centrism, I recall David Lloyd George once said of Sir John Simon, he “sat on the fence so long the iron has entered into his soul”. Simon (once of Asquith’s Cabinet) eventually joined up with the Tories. No surprise there then.
Yes, most people dont want to join Parties. Equally, 95% of Voters vote for Parties, not individuals. The exceptions are Parish Councillors where an activist candidate can actually meet a significant proportion of Voters & jobs like London Mayor, largely seen as symbolic.
Getting elected as a Councillor or MP means getting elected by a Party & especially by the activist core of that Party who do all the legwork. Why shouldnt those people choose their Candidate ?
What we need to is recruit more Members & involve those who want to work for us but not join, both those things are being talked about & worked on but I dont see how this article helps with either.
I would like to see a poll taken of all of the membership on its key policies – particularly Brexit. It does seem bizarre that a party of 100.000+ members [with DEMOCRATS in its title] appears to allows its 12 MPs [0.012% of the membership] more or less dictate this most important aspect of a political party.
It seems likely to me that if the key policies a party has are supported by the majority of its members – not only will they be energised to work at the local level to convince others to vote for the party – but are also likely to have policies that appeal to many others outside of that party.
I am not al ong-term Lib/dem – so the above may be inaccurate – but that is how it seems.
With modern technology it would be easy enough to monitor LibDem MP’s to make sure they spent an hour a day reading a forum like this, they would at least be directly exposed to the ideas of members which in turn would encourage more members to take part.
Taking things like NHS, social care, schools, emergency services etc out of the political arena would be an interesting concept for LibDems to ponder, the eventual aim to turn parliament into little more than a debating society that would only be needed in times of emergency… surely the next step has to be making people independent of the State as much as possible rather than expanding the State until almost everyone is working for it, Labour’s great idea.
Some members here are being a little contrary, a few constructive.
The contrary do not need to be. To query the usual are we centrist line, is pointless and outdated. You might not have been, as a member of this party, in the centre when the Labour government was off to the right and the Tories too. Anyone in our party who is not what I would call the centre, between Corbyn and Rees Mogg, is in my view in the wrong group! Centre left or right is centre today, the nonsense that we cannot align with Chukka Umuna or Anna Soubry in these dreadful extreme situations in our political scenario, is absurd. We are not all Centrists, but we are all centrists now!
The constructive should see that Joe is a really valuable contributor to our movement and Radix a rather fine and quite recent development , they having come up with some excellent papers and have good people like Nick Tyrone and David Boyle on their books.
I would like to work with them and hook up http://www.theliberalartscause.com
@ W. Fowler “With modern technology it would be easy enough to monitor LibDem MP’s to make sure they spent an hour a day reading a forum like this”.
Good joke, William. But just in case you’re being serious…… watch out, Vince (and especially you, Tim). The thought police, despite an apparent anarchic libertarian
tendency, want to set big brother on you.
Do you have any sanctions in mind if they don’t comply with the monitored regime, William ? Will they have to stand on the naughty step and denounce Karl Marx, the Fabian Society and the Social Liberal Forum all at the same time ten times before breakfast ?
Reform, not revolution, is what the British people will accept. Talk of insurgency and of upending the status quo won’t produce a party ‘with a credible chance of winning’. I think our country needs healing, policies to bring people together, co-operation of the progressive and the liberal-minded in the political classes, to work for the empowering and advancing the welfare of ordinary people. There is an enemy, entrenched power, wealth and privilege, which we must co-operate gradually to restrict and diminish.
As long as we aren’t leftist or rightist, I don’t really care whether we call ourselves centrist or not.
And I agree that the practise of electing committees and voting at conference is a lot uglier than the theory. It is a little bit Stalinist to achieve a 51% vote on some issue or other among a small self-selecting group of people and then demand the whole party agree with you henceforth. Policy is important, but it doesn’t straightforwardly win elections or even help governments all that much. It is more important that people have a good sense of our values and we can be seen to deliver according to those values in a non-dogmatic way.
And conferences and committees are not great at the more strategic questions, such as which battles to pick. We have a lot of good strategic instinct in the party – not least in local government – that we don’t seem to use at all.
And is there a different model for a political party than the Victorian members society? I hope so.
If there is a vacuum in the centre of British politics, I assume that it is because the electorate don’t want the centre space that has previously been occupied, nor a return of those who occupied it. My own view is that the moveable feast of a centre ground is reactionary in its acceptance of an unchallenged status quo.
@ Martin,
I agree with you on the use of the term ‘reform’ with no explanation of what ‘reform’, means and might entail.
In the minds of those at the sharp end of so called ‘reforms’ , the word has simply become a euphemism for cut backs, loss of essential services etc. It no longer has entirely positive connotations.
@ Katharine Pindar,
We have had experience of years of focus groups, triangulation and centrist ideas, and some improvements did arise from those years.
However, entrenched power, wealth and privilege, remain, as far as I can see, unchanged. Sadly, a child’s life chances are still overwhelmingly determined by an accident of birth.
@ Jayne Mansfield Refreshing to hear your clarity, Jayne.
A little bit of this, and a little bit of that…. doesn’t amount to much….. and certainly doesn’t stir any idealism, passion or commitment.
@David Raw “Frankly, if we get any more Lansley type NHS reforms from I’ll ……………………….. ????”
Sadly, they appeared to be “Lansley & Clegg type NHS reforms” 🙁
@Joe Otten “As long as we aren’t leftist or rightist, I don’t really care whether we call ourselves centrist or not.”
I think the biggest problem is that people’s “centre” (as well as being distorted by how they perceive themselves politically) often seems to be defined by averaging out their own personal combination of leftish and rightish positions on a range of issues, and the overlap between two notionally “centrist” people might not be as great as one would expect. One thing I’ve learnt from visiting this site over the years is that the relatively short diametrical distance between two Lib Dems sitting slightly to the left and right on any given issue can lead to disagreements that appear no less heated than those between people much further out on the political spectrum!