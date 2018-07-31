35 years on and the fight is more important than ever

Today marks 35 years since I joined the SDP on my 16th birthday. What motivated me then was a desire to turn this world into a kinder, fairer place where all people had power over their lives. My parents thought it was a rebellious phase that wouldn’t last.

Being involved in this party has brought me an extended family, my best friends, some amazing highs – Willie Rennie winning in Dunfermline, Christine Jardine and Alex Cole-Hamilton in Edinburgh for a start. There’s been the sheer joy of working with others on a common cause. You never know how wonderful the highs are if you don’t have lows and there have been many of them – the frustration, the disappointment of defeat and sometimes self-inflicted wounds.

The SDP and the Liberal Democrats have so often been on the right side of the argument, from Iraq, to Vince predicting the economic crash to Hong Kong to the Gurkhas to housing to civil liberties and protecting us from 90 day detention.

In some ways the world back then was very different. We are all so much more inter-connected now. In 1983 there was no internet, no 24 hour news cycle (breakfast tv had started only a few months before), no mobile phones. The other side of the world seemed so inaccessible.

There was injustice across the world with apartheid South Africa being the focus of our fight for human rights. The subsequent release of Nelson Mandela and the leadership he showed in creating an inclusive democracy shows what can be achieved from a seemingly impossible situation.

But there are some similarities to today: a cruel Tory Government, albeit with a massive majority, inflicting massive damage on our society, an extremist Labour Party too busy fighting a civil war to stop them and an unfair electoral system which held back the advance of any moderating voice. A celebrity with little will to tackle poverty and injustice was in the White House.

There has been some social progress since then. My LGBT friends can now marry and their partners’ status as next of kin is protected. Back then, if your same sex partner took ill or died, their disapproving family could keep you away from their bedside or their funeral. Workplaces and Parliament are more diverse – but there are still too few women and people of colour in positions of power.

But I never thought that three and a half decades on, an even worse Tory Government would be forcing the country on a disastrous, self-destructive path or that a Labour Party run pretty much by Militant would be helping them. That a celebrity misogynist, racist internet troll in the White House would be consorting with dictators and helping them destabilise the world.

We might be in a much better place now had we embraced the possibility for radical change that the 1980s brought, if that injustice at the Alliance winning a quarter of the vote and only 23 seats had led to PR and a better, more diverse politics.

We are now in the most dangerous time of my lifetime by a long way – and I lived through the Cold War. Back then the BBC, which was just becoming open to regional accents reading the news, was supposedly a biased lefty bastion but at least it had pretty rigorous standards of news analysis. This morning, Love Island featured on its top stories on the mobile app and the shambles of Brexit and the growing clamour for a vote on the deal did not.

The best years are yet to come though because we will – and it might take a while – defeat the malign forces which threaten everything this country has taken for granted. The Lib Dems have always fought for everything this country needs to flourish – freedom, justice, fairness, human rights and generous spirited internationalism. Those values will defeat the malign influences who threaten our very democracy.

35 years on I am fighting to save the basic values of freedom and democracy and to create a kinder, fairer world. The Liberal Democrats lead in fighting to stop Brexit and for a politics that delivers homes, decent jobs & fulfilling lives for all. If you’re not already a member, why not join today.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings