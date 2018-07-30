The Brexit nightmare is dead

To paraphrase a man whose name I shall never again say or write.
The UK cabinet, with collective responsibility supposedly fully restored, made the following statements within 24 hours on no deal: “make sure that there’s adequate food supplies”, “obviously an attempt to try and ramp up the pressure”, “that kind of selective snippet that makes it into the media, to the extent that the public pay attention to it, I think is unhelpful”, “well, I think that’s a rather irresponsible thing to be coming from the other side. We ought to be trying to reassure citizens on the continent and also here.” ,“Of course, if we have no deal we have to make sure that we are prepared at the border with the knock-on effects that that would have if, on the EU side, they take the worst-case scenario approach, which is frankly irrational”, “We are working with industry for the potential need for stockpiling in the event of a no-deal Brexit”,”I hope that even under a no-deal scenario that there will still be smooth movement in through ports”. What?
Neither collective nor responsibility seem to be in force here. Also Raab’s recent Select Committee-appearance was enlightening: it apparently dawns on this trained lawyer that letting a no-deal scenario run its course exposes him to serious personal liability. People will inadvertently die, and no politician can let this happen.
The Chequers-alternative is evidently rejected both by Westminster and Brussels. By prioritizing goods and agrifoods (non-London) over services (London) it means 80% EU rule taking for 20% of economic activity at the expense of the country’s financial and intellectual powerhouse. A worthy Maidenhead brainchild. The logical next step is EFTA, unlikely to find a majority either.
Long gone is any suggestion of potential net benefits of leaving; the will of the people a concept frozen in the past. The Brexit-project stumbles along on the crutches blackmail and coercion.
Meanwhile, Juncker has demonstrated that pure muscle is all that counts in global trade negotiations (and some psychological intelligence, also in short supply in Brexitland). Any doubts about the natural order in the cue remaining? Fox’ desperate attempts to divert the discourse to a post-membership UK-US special trade relationship is becoming increasingly absurd: Trump needs the EU against the real trade-problem China. TTIP light is back on, and open to Britain, but nobody has time for just the UK.
Finally, it is official that continued EU membership on current terms is still available, if chosen soon.
Despite the last two years’ irritating experience, I still believe that the UK is too intelligent to miss that opportunity. And I am looking forward to my retirement as a Brexit-blogger. The answer is too clear now for the question to be interesting any longer.
* Arnold Kiel is a self-employed Management Consultant, father of two sons in British education, and very concerned about their future in this Europe
‘But what about the people?’
‘The people… will no longer be a problem.’
Wouldn’t it be marvellous if the title of this post were true. Unfortunately I have noticed that the Tories are now treating Brexit in the same way as they used to talk about the Market. In the 80s the adoration of the Market stretched from Thatcher to her local cohorts. It was like a religion, the Market could do no wrong and it would sort everything out.
Now Brexit is talked about in the same hallowed tones. Brexit is a golden opportunity, it will sort itself out, it will be the answer to all our problems. Unfortunately the same adoration seems to be present in Labour’s leadership. It’s a case of the Emperor’s new clothes and no one except the Lib Dems is prepared to speak the truth to the nation.
I’m very much afraid our voice won’t be loud enough and we’ll have to go through economic degradation before we come out of this national fugue state. Opinion may be turning but it’s very slow. The EU has said they’ll extend the timescale if we are going to have a referendum on the terms but will it be enough?
As Dav has said
“The people… will no longer be a problem.”
We will soon have “unconditional surrender to the EU”!
Resistance is futile, eh?
I can imagine you sitting in a swivel chair, stroking your white cat and saying ‘You are “too intelligent to miss that opportunity.” Mr Bond! ‘ 🙂
https://www.libdemvoice.org/unconditionally-surrender-to-the-eu-or-be-a-failed-state-54724.html
Do you mean the people who were for a decade marginalised and impoverished, and then sold, with Russian money and stealth digital campaigning in an illegal campaign, a cheap, easy, pain-free, and quick Brexit as a panacea? The ones who will now happily accept the expensive, difficult, painful, and slow real Brexit on offer, and happily succumb to more and accelerated marginalisation and impoverishment, under the auspices of Putin and Bannon?
‘The people have realised their mistake, and are ready to submit.’
‘What — all of them?’
‘All the ones who are left, yes.’
Well obviously the Brexit extremists never will accept the people’s minds can change. Neither will they accept a substantial number of their fellow’s are no longer with us. They are incapable of change and as Churchill said “a fanatic is someone who won’t change his mind and can’t change the subject” a quote that more than adequetly sums up our brave Brexiteers.
Sue Sutherland is quite right. Fundamentalist religion is one of the best metaphors for what is going on. Various disreputable characters, guardians of the one true faith, compete for the role of high priest.
Dealing with fundamentalism while trying to maintain a generous, compassionate spirit is painful and emotionally draining, but serious and honest politicians have to be resilient and take what for many may seem to be hard decisions. The desire to reach out and heal divisions should not compromise doing what is right.
Come what may, even if we remain in the EU, we have many years ahead of difficult reconciliations to face. I worked in South Yorkshire during the 1980s coal strike and there were those who still hadn’t forgiven those members of their families who were on the “wrong” side in 1926!
I’m really interested in what sort of a job Dominic Raab makes of his latest task. He always struck me as a bit of a clever dick so now’s his chance to put his money where his mouth is.
I see that Steve Bannon intends to get involved in the next EU elections, which could prove to be a watershed for the organisation. What if right wing nationalism does make large inroads? Could we be seeing the end of the federalist dream? If so, we might want to reconsider our decision to leave. It will all depend of whether we can get an extension to Article 50.
“What about the people ?”, whoever they are “the people” can, and do change their mind, otherwise it wouldn’t be a democracy. In 1975 there was a decisive vote on our membership of the common market. Brexiteers didn’t accept that as the final say, so why should a sloppy, badly defined referendum in 2016 be any more final.
Mind you having voted at every opportunity, at every level for 49 years and never, ever supported a winning candidate I have issues with what we call democracy……. oh sorry, except for Euro elections where those beastly Europeans actually added my votes to a pile to elect a Lib Dem.
I’ve never seen it mentioned on LDV, but Brexit was a Lib Dem own goal. A bit of joined up thinking might have avoided the current mess. Research by Thiemo Fetzer at Warwick University clearly shows support for Brexit was a backlash against the Coalition welfare cuts implemented with Lib Dem support in the lobbies.
Fetzer’s research can be downloaded as a PDF from the following article in The Independent on 27 July.
“Austerity-induced reforms, including widespread cuts to the welfare state since 2010, were an important factor behind the decision of many people to shift their political support to UKIP and, subsequently, support Leave in the EU referendum
How David Cameron’s welfare cuts led directly to the Brexit vote”.
The Independent-27 Jul 2018
Just to provide a direct line to the article David Raw refers to:
How David Cameron’s welfare cuts led directly to the Brexit vote
@David Raw
That would be of course a Labour own goal in leaving the terrible state of Government fiances and not regulating the banks properly which lead to the financial meltdown – although I suspect you would say that was the fault of Lloyd George as Lib Dems in Government seem to be the source of all evil! And of course Alistair Darling would have had even bigger cuts.
Of course actually we were part of the biggest spending and borrowing Government of all time.
Well that’s all right then. We can blame the Brexit mess on Nick Clegg and those dreadful Lib Dem Ministers!
Doesn’t help us get out of the mess though.
Indeed Michael1. We borrowed massively by printing money and spent it on saving the bankers, while cutting the money spent on the poor. I suggest all Lib Dems consider carefully where this all came in “building a … fair society” and how it “balanced the fundamental values of liberty, equality and community” and “where no-one shall be enslaved by poverty …”
We are supposed to be better than Labour and the Tories. So why did our leaders handle things so badly that we took all of the blame?
Arnold Kiel i take it you still believe we should take the people out of any decision re Brexit, as per your past comments, and they should just ” submit ” to the decisions of the powers that be/political elite.
I’m quite happy with the idea of giving the people another vote on the matter – it’s a democracy.
Michael 1 30th Jul ’18 – 8:36pm………………….That would be of course a Labour own goal in leaving the terrible state of Government fiances and not regulating the banks properly which lead to the financial meltdown………………………
I can’t believe that there are still those who parrot “It was all Labour’s fault”. In case you’ve forgotten the ‘meltdown’ was worldwide. I suggest you read about the causes of the ‘Subprime Mortgage Crisis’……If you can explain how a UK government (of any shade) could have stopped the fallout from the US crash I’d love to hear it. The seeds were sown in the 1980s by deregulation and, with it’s adoption by the world’s biggest economy, there was no way back…