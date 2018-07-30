The Brexit nightmare is dead

To paraphrase a man whose name I shall never again say or write.

The UK cabinet, with collective responsibility supposedly fully restored, made the following statements within 24 hours on no deal: “make sure that there’s adequate food supplies”, “obviously an attempt to try and ramp up the pressure”, “that kind of selective snippet that makes it into the media, to the extent that the public pay attention to it, I think is unhelpful”, “well, I think that’s a rather irresponsible thing to be coming from the other side. We ought to be trying to reassure citizens on the continent and also here.” ,“Of course, if we have no deal we have to make sure that we are prepared at the border with the knock-on effects that that would have if, on the EU side, they take the worst-case scenario approach, which is frankly irrational”, “We are working with industry for the potential need for stockpiling in the event of a no-deal Brexit”,”I hope that even under a no-deal scenario that there will still be smooth movement in through ports”. What?

Neither collective nor responsibility seem to be in force here. Also Raab’s recent Select Committee-appearance was enlightening: it apparently dawns on this trained lawyer that letting a no-deal scenario run its course exposes him to serious personal liability. People will inadvertently die, and no politician can let this happen.

The Chequers-alternative is evidently rejected both by Westminster and Brussels. By prioritizing goods and agrifoods (non-London) over services (London) it means 80% EU rule taking for 20% of economic activity at the expense of the country’s financial and intellectual powerhouse. A worthy Maidenhead brainchild. The logical next step is EFTA, unlikely to find a majority either.

Long gone is any suggestion of potential net benefits of leaving; the will of the people a concept frozen in the past. The Brexit-project stumbles along on the crutches blackmail and coercion.

Meanwhile, Juncker has demonstrated that pure muscle is all that counts in global trade negotiations (and some psychological intelligence, also in short supply in Brexitland). Any doubts about the natural order in the cue remaining? Fox’ desperate attempts to divert the discourse to a post-membership UK-US special trade relationship is becoming increasingly absurd: Trump needs the EU against the real trade-problem China. TTIP light is back on, and open to Britain, but nobody has time for just the UK.

Finally, it is official that continued EU membership on current terms is still available, if chosen soon.

Despite the last two years’ irritating experience, I still believe that the UK is too intelligent to miss that opportunity. And I am looking forward to my retirement as a Brexit-blogger. The answer is too clear now for the question to be interesting any longer.

* Arnold Kiel is a self-employed Management Consultant, father of two sons in British education, and very concerned about their future in this Europe