A radical, liberal safety net

Two polls since the last General Election have investigated people’s views on introducing a Universal Basic Income. Populus found at the end of July this year that 41% of those surveyed supported the idea with only 17% opposed. The rest were either neutral or didn’t know. This polling also helped illuminate what the public feel would be the costs and benefits, with 49% agreeing it would reduce the stigma of claiming welfare but 45% being concerned about it being unaffordable. If the Liberal Democrats are to back a UBI it is therefore vital that we set out how we will fund it.

A poll the previous year by the University of Bath’s IPR found 79% thought that introducing a UBI as a reward for those doing unpaid work is fairly or very convincing as well as found 63% of Labour-leaning adults supported the principles of a UBI compared to 40% of Conservative-leaning adults. This suggests that while a UBI is traditionally seen as a more left-wing idea, there is a significant level of support across the political spectrum for introducing a Universal Basic Income.

I have recently written a report on a possible implementation of a Universal Basic Income, which can be found here. This implementation would provide a monthly sum of £624 to every person over the age of 18 and a monthly sum of £312 per child to the parents. I would also support a withholding of a percentage of this in order to create a trust fund for every child for when they turn 18. Other policy changes I have suggested in order to fund this scheme are the merger of National Insurance into Income Tax with a personal allowance of £6,396 and tax rates of 35%, 45% and 50%. The distributional analysis of these changes can be found at the bottom of the document. I did not cover housing costs or disability welfare in this report as I am intending on covering those seperately.

In my mind, it is imperative that we treat a Universal Basic Income as the basis of a radically liberal economic policy as it would facilitate many other changes that we wish to make in order to safeguard our planet and deliver a fair and prosperous future for everyone.

* Oliver Craven is a party member in Lincoln, Sleaford and North Hykeham Liberal Democrats.