People’s vote: the vital importance of preferential voting

The possibility/probability of a people’s vote seems to be increasing.

Minds are starting to be focussed on what would be on the ballot paper in such a referendum. A good guess seems to be:



1. May deal

2. “WTO rules”/“no deal”/bungee jump with bungee unconnected (good luck with drafting that one, oh civil servants)

3. Remain

It seems conceivable that the result could be 33.3/33.3/33.3 like some maddingly stuck long playing record. Or it could be an unconvincing 32/34/34 or something like that.

It seems vital to use a preference voting system, rather than a simple “x”. A 1,2,3 approach would (a) allow more information to be collected on people’s views, (b) guide the next steps in a way that is better grounded in the people’s views and (c) have a better chance of finally leading to some

much-needed national reconciliation on this crazy subject.

If there is a “mark x” referendum and 34% of those who vote choose the outcome, then we could end up with a national action which 66% of those who voted hate and resent.

For example, what if the highest vote for the three options is 34.1% for WTO rules/no deal? If the UK then breaks with the EU with no deal we’ll have 65.9% of those who voted being very unhappy. There’ll be nothing near resolution of the national divide and the total disaster of no deal.

However, a situation where preference voting is used could lead to a situation where, say, 70% of those who voted chose the resultant outcome as their first or second preference, with the result of a much better chance of the referendum closing the matter and leading to national reconciliation.

