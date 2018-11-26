Paul Walter

People’s vote: the vital importance of preferential voting

By | Mon 26th November 2018 - 2:00 pm

The possibility/probability of a people’s vote seems to be increasing.

Minds are starting to be focussed on what would be on the ballot paper in such a referendum. A good guess seems to be:

1. May deal
2. “WTO rules”/“no deal”/bungee jump with bungee unconnected (good luck with drafting that one, oh civil servants)
3. Remain

It seems conceivable that the result could be 33.3/33.3/33.3 like some maddingly stuck long playing record. Or it could be an unconvincing 32/34/34 or something like that.

It seems vital to use a preference voting system, rather than a simple “x”. A 1,2,3 approach would (a) allow more information to be collected on people’s views, (b) guide the next steps in a way that is better grounded in the people’s views and (c) have a better chance of finally leading to some
much-needed national reconciliation on this crazy subject.

If there is a “mark x” referendum and 34% of those who vote choose the outcome, then we could end up with a national action which 66% of those who voted hate and resent.

For example, what if the highest vote for the three options is 34.1% for WTO rules/no deal? If the UK then breaks with the EU with no deal we’ll have 65.9% of those who voted being very unhappy. There’ll be nothing near resolution of the national divide and the total disaster of no deal.

However, a situation where preference voting is used could lead to a situation where, say, 70% of those who voted chose the resultant outcome as their first or second preference, with the result of a much better chance of the referendum closing the matter and leading to national reconciliation.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

5 Comments

  • Michael 1 26th Nov '18 - 3:07pm

    I would have two questions –

    “Should the UK leave the EU?”

    And –

    If the answer to the first question to one is yes –
    “Should the UK leave:
    1. Staying in the Single Market and the Customs Union
    2. Staying in the Customs union only
    3. On the basis of the Government’s negotiated deal
    4. On the basis of the basis of WTO rules”

    – or a range of “out” options.

    The second question determined by preference voting. This has some precedence as people in the Scottish Parliament devolution referendum – firstly whether there should be a Scottish Parliament and secondly whether it should have tax raising powers.

    This seems to me to determine the central question – in or out and then people can determine what sort of “out” they want.

  • Richard C 26th Nov '18 - 3:23pm

    Really like that approach. I think it would be helpful across the spectrum and legitimise the outcome

  • David Becket 26th Nov '18 - 4:36pm

    Paul
    You are right, there must be three options. May’s deal, the best you could hope for, must be put to the public to avoid a cry of foul from the public against MPs. It has to be a one two three choice, you cannot have the result supported by a small majority.

    However more importantly has this party got its act together.. Some of our leading members do not appear to have grasped the situation, they are still influence by dog fights in the house.

    Alistair Carmichael in his e mail to members yesterday including comments like “It is clear – no one trusts Theresa May to secure a deal that is right for the UK” is the way to lose support, it also shows negative thinking and a possible lack of joined up thinking at the heart of the party.

    Let us face it, her deal is the only one possible (Quote EU leaders). WE SHOULD SAY SO> To rubbish her is counter productive, and smacks of the aggressive attacks that plague politics.
    We must not alienate those Brexit supporting members of the public who are prepared to support the deal.

    The line we should be taking

    1 May’s deal is the best deal available, there is no option to renegotiate.
    2 We point out the flaws in her deal, without attacking her personally (This will be difficult some, but essential)
    3 We point out the risks of no deal
    4 We demand a peoples vote
    5 We highlight the benefits of staying in the EU
    6 We indicate reforms we would like to see in the EU
    7 We attack Labour for sitting on the fence and not providing effective opposition

