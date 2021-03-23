Michal Siewniak

A simplified, open source guide to UK democracy

By | Tue 23rd March 2021 - 10:08 am

I am sure that most readers would agree with me if I said that, often, in order for us all to make a tangible difference in our communities or influence change at a local or national level, we need to be politically educated. As a European national, it seems to me that this has never been more important.

Today, I am delighted to be able to share with you a fantastic Open Source Election Guide, which was produced by the New Europeans UK and POMOC (Polish Migrants Organise for Change) amongst other great partners working in the field.

Why is it so important? It is important because this open source provides a very informative democratic tool, which, in a simple language, explains the way in which the UK’s democratic system works. However, crucially and most importantly, it tells us why voting is so important! Although the democratic system in the UK is quite complex, this open source election guide simplifies the whole political process. It is a must read!

This Open Source election guide talks about:
• The Mayoral elections in London and Manchester as well as other parts of the UK
• What is the role of a Councillor
• How to join a particular party
• What are the structures of the Local Authorities in England
• And so much more!

The Open Source can be found here.

Borimir Totev, Communications Officer for the New Europeans UK, commented on this document as follows:

As an open source document anybody is free to use, study, suggest modifications and distribute the election guide for any purpose. We chose the open source approach to bring all partners working in the field close together and lower the barriers to speedy collaboration.

Krzysia Balinska, Project Manager for POMOC) added:

Open source is a living and breathing document that is free for all to use in ways that suits them or their organisations the most – every slide is a ready social media post, and text is available should anyone wish to translate it into another language. All of our sources are listed in the bibliography at the end and the presentation can be used in its entirety for academic purposes.

Given the context and the importance of the political education, please feel free to share the guide, re-use it and re-purpose any aspect of the guide, as well as contribute to it with your own suggestion. Your help is hugely appreciated, especially given that the local elections across the UK are around the corner!

* Michal Siewniak is a Lib Dem activist and former councillor

