Lord William Wallace writes… Working within an unreformed Westminster

The Liberal Government took the first step in reforming the House of Lords in 1910-11. Since then it’s been hard work to push constitutional reform further. Life peerages were introduced in the 1950s, creating a House of over 1000 members in which, as one Tory woman life peer once told me, ‘the hereditaries treat us like day boys’ in a public school.

Tony Blair realised that a frontal approach to Lords reform would tie up his government for months, and negotiated a partial further reform with Lord Cranborne, the Conservative leader in the Lords, behind William Hague’s back (and with Paddy Ashdown’s support). Under this, most hereditaries were withdrawn; the exempted 92 were presented as hostages until a full reform towards a directly or indirectly elected House was achieved, at some point within the next 10-15 years.

When the coalition government was formed, the Liberal Democrats demanded that the next stage of Lords reform should be included. I was the minister responsible for taking the issue further in the Lords, against the resistance of Tory, Labour and many cross-bench peers. Backbench Conservatives in the Commons refused to vote for a timetable motion on the Lords reform bill, threatening to delay other government business for months while arguments rolled on. If Labour had given active support, the Bill would have succeeded; but, as so often, Labour preferred to stick with the old rules of two party politics, and the Bill failed. My hopes of standing for the regional elections for the second chamber as a candidate in Yorkshire sank with it.

The Sunday Times has now decided to highlight the presence of three dukes, several earls and many hereditary barons in our oversized second chamber. There’s nothing new about that. It should have added that the majority take the Conservative whip (though some recently have defected to the Cross-benches); the government front bench includes several hereditary peers as ministers and whips. The immediate issue is whether to renew ‘by-elections’ for hereditary places once the COVID-19 emergency ends, or let the hereditaries fade away. The wider issue is about Parliament as a whole and the role of a second chamber.

For all the myths of parliamentary sovereignty, the UK – when a government has a clear majority of MPs – is run by a strong executive, wielding powers that Prime Ministers have taken over from monarchs. 100 MPs on the government payroll, and an equivalent number on Labour benches, keep backbenchers under control and marginalise other parties. Johnson has little time for the Commons, let alone for opposition criticism – and even less for the detailed scrutiny which is what the Lords provides. A reformed Lords would become more legitimate, and therefore more powerful. Labour front-benchers agree with ministers that this would ‘challenge the Commons’: by which they mean make life more difficult for the government (to which Labour hopes in time to return).

So we are stuck with a semi-representative Commons (a majority of 80 seats on 43.5% of votes) and a non-representative Lords. Liberal Democrats in the Lords work within this deeply unsatisfactory Westminster system, managing to raise awkward issues the government would rather avoid and to change and improve legislation. Most amendments to Bills are made in the Lords, with ministers often modifying clauses in response to careful criticism.

The UK desperately needs political reform and constitutional restructuring. Even the Director of the right-wing Institute of Economic Affairs, in the Times of March 22nd, called for real devolution within England. If the UK is to hold together, we will have to move towards a federal structure. Within that structure a second chamber would represent the nations and regions, powerfully.

Boris Johnson prefers the illusion of popular democracy, hiding the reality of centralized authority. Labour has traditionally supported a strong central executive, and a weak Parliament. Popular disillusion with Johnson’s style of government may lead to renewed interest in constitutional change – or to a new surge of anti-system populism. We all need to argue for the former. But meanwhile the Liberal Democrat contingent in the non-democratic Lords will do its best to push for liberal causes within a deeply illiberal Westminster and Whitehall.

* Lord Wallace of Saltaire is a Liberal Democrat member of the House of Lords.