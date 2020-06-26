A tale of two crises?

Embed from Getty Images

In 2007/8 we suffered the financial crisis with the consequent bail outs for the finance industry and restriction/depression for the majority.

In 2020 we suffer the Covid-19 plague.

The response to the first involved the rescue of the finance industry from public funds and the removal of wealth from much of the rest of society. Those responsible suffered no physical or financial hardship as a consequence.

The response to the second has resulted in the deaths among those who are working to protect, care for and support us in the midst of this plague.

The pay or monetary value of those responsible for the first crisis is still remarkably and inefficiently high.

The pay for nurses, porters etc. and for those who keep our society functioning by driving, delivering and collecting remain remarkably low. (Also here)

The hospital, care and delivery people have had their pay kept low, even to the point of starving nurses needing to use food banks. Their situation results from Neo-Liberal Economics theory being enforced by the government, economic and, possibly social weakness and because they care about their fellow humans. The senior financiers, who were responsible directly and/or indirectly for the first crisis, have their pay kept high because they have power, they are protected by government and so many of us believe in or accept Neo-Liberal Economic theory.

Do we thus have a set economic practices which reward in inverse proportion to the worth or benefits of services and goods being marketed? Are our employment compensations, terms and conditions based on power rather than societal value or worth?

Does our reward system work on “Power Based Payments and Profits” rather than “Value Based Payments and Profits”?

In practice do we have inequality as a policy as well as a practice?

Here is an article by Jack Rasmus which looks at Neo-Liberal Economics and compares it with a presentation of the original form of “Classical Liberal Economic Theory.”

It performs three crucial tasks which are essential in any assessment of any economic theory and its associated practices:

How well do the theory and practice match?

How beneficial is it to society as a whole?

How well does it function in comparison with other theories?

In theory, Neo-liberalism proclaims that markets should be free, deregulated and without government involvement. Its practice is to the contrary. This harms society through reductions in competition, innovation and market resilience. A reasonably free market has enough players to provide competition, innovation and resilience so that there is no real or perceived need for government to rescue a “Big Business.”

Neo-liberalism has other society damaging practices including:

Low wages for an increasing majority and tax avoidance for the wealthy

Promotion of financialization to the cost of real asset investment based growth

Infrastructure/social well-being cuts

Financial injections/subsidies to disguise failures of Neo-liberal policy

Government backed changes to employment markets, creating low paid insecure jobs and off-shoring of better paid manufacturing occupations and so on.

Mr Rasmus recommends Classic Liberalism as a better alternative on all three criteria. Others might prefer Modern Monetary Theory. Both score better on his assessment criteria.

Perhaps we could do far worse than come to a conclusion about a basic economic theory different from Neo-liberalism?

* Steve Trevathan is chairperson of Lyme Regis and Marshwood Vale Liberal Democrats.