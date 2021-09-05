A Welsh voice for Lib Dems: Pob lwc i’r Democratiaid Rhyddfrydol

Mary Reid’s article about the Paralympics is a beautifully presented snap shot of where we are as a nation and the trail blazing role this country has played in changing global attitudes to disability.

Changing mainstream culture rarely happens organically or quickly and so often it is seemingly “small” things that get noticed and have the most effect. When compounded, lots of “small” things can become a game changing culture shift. The calling out of casual sexism, casual racism, casual homophobia over the past two decades plus, has led to an awareness of the responsibility we have as individuals to a wider consciousness. It’s worked.

Lib Dems living in Scotland or Wales will be bombarded by independence blurb on a daily basis. In the Boris Johnson era, it is increasingly difficult to defend a union where mutual respect has been eroded at the very top of government. Voices from the north and west of the UK are being ignored in Westminster, often quite rudely. Daily insults are notch up and seized upon by those with a nationalist agenda, and who can blame them?

Here in Wales, there is a (minority) acceptance that the mainstream culture of the English-speaking parts of the union are disrespectful, hostile and ignorant when it comes to Welsh language, culture and sensibility. Ignorant slurs are reported in minute detail on a daily basis here in the Welsh press because they strike at identity and self-esteem.

On the bright side, for every crass insult reported (and feverishly commented upon), there seems to be an equal alacrity for those which affirmatively recognise the uniqueness of Welsh language and culture. When Carol Vordeman or the new owner of Wrexham Football club tweet out in Welsh, there is excitement here that at least someone is noticing and relishing linguistic and cultural difference west of Offa’s Dyke.

Wouldn’t it be good if, from time to time, Lib Dem HQ communications recognised that we live in on a multi-lingual island and embraced all our official languages when messaging on national issues? It would take a bit of effort, yes, but well-crafted Tweets in English, Welsh and Scots Gaelic could ultimately achieve more than a whole General Election campaign.

Lib Dems in Wales are small voices right now. (A hundred years ago, all 40 Welsh MPs were Liberal, they had a big voice.) Today our best bet is to focus on detail where it will be noticed and where it is possible to shift perception. To do this, there needs to be a change of consciousness across the wider Lib Dem organisation; a curiosity at federal level about national issues outside of the mainstream, leading to an informed celebration of diversity. Nationalism is a defining issue of the day and liberals could be leading with small casual actions coupled with big values based counter arguments. This happens well in some parts of the party but is by no means mainstream.

Language diversity would appear to be a blind spot in the Lib Dems. By adding “Pob lwc” [good luck] to the Tweet in Mary’s article (or any similar communication) such a small act would have been clocked by 40,000+ people here in Wales. It would have been warmly noticed. It wouldn’t win us a seat in Westminster tomorrow but it could at least open up a willingness to engage with our messaging. A small first step.

* Hilton Marlton is the Welsh Lib Dem rep on Federal People Development Committee