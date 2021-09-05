Has Justin Trudeau blown it?

Canada’s Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau might have done well to remember the experience of Theresa May before he called a snap election two years before he needed to.

In 2017, with soaring poll ratings, May decided to go the polls to get a bigger majority to neutralise the more excitable Brexiteer wing of her party. Pride came before a fall as she ended the night on June 8th with no majority at all. The campaign was hers to lose and she did that in style. Her claim to bring strong and stable government was in tatters after a u-turn on social care early in the campaign and things just went from bad to worse after that. The Tories thought they could easily trounce a far left Labour leader. Jeremy Corbyn, however, found himself unexpectedly popular with young people.

In Canada, Trudeau seems to be having a similar experience. He started the election 5 points ahead and is now round about 3 points behind. CBC’s poll tracker sets out the grim reality.

This is the second time Trudeau has had a poor campaign, so you think he might have learned from 2019 when he lost his majority and the popular vote after sliding through the campaign, losing 20 seats in the process.

And to make matters worse, one of his MPs has had to stand down after nominations close in Kitchener, Ontario in the face of sexual harassment allegations which he denies. Trudeau stood by him just a few days ago. This was quite clearly going to be an issue during the campaign and has cost the Liberals a seat. It’s at best careless.

The last thing Canadians need at the moment is a Conservative Government which would slash all the Covid recovery stuff that the Liberals have done, do away with their childcare expansion, repeal the Liberals’ gun control laws and a whole host of other nasties. There’s a really good comparison of all the parties’ stance on many issues here. The People’s Party are a complete and utter Farage style horror show. They lost their only seat and got 1.6% two years ago but they are on 4.5% in the polls now.

It’ll be interesting to see how the New Democrats do. They are in some ways a better match for us than Trudeau’s Liberals, as the progressive third party in a first past the post set up. They are slightly up on the 19% they polled in 2019, but far from their spell as the official opposition from 2011.

The election winner needs 170 seats for a majority in the 338 seat chamber. The Liberals currently have 157. It seems to me that a Liberal/NDP coalition might not be a bad thing, but whether Trudeau could survive such a humiliation is yet to be seen.

There are still two weeks, and plenty leader’s debates to come. The Conservatives are making a lot of noise about an unnecessary election in the middle of a pandemic. And they may well have a point. Sure, there have been successful elections in Scotland, Wales, New Zealand, the US and many other places, but those have generally been when they should have been.

Let’s hope that the Liberals and other progressive parties find some momentum in the final fortnight. The alternative risks hurting those on lowest incomes the most.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings