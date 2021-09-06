How does the UK finance ‘Building Back Better’?

If the UK ‘s economy and society are to recover from the shock of the COVID pandemic, the damage inflicted by Brexit and the after-effects of several years of austerity, it needs a long-term increase in public investment. Boris Johnson has promised to ‘level up’ Britain’s poorer cities and towns, to ‘Build Back Better’ after Brexit and COVID, and to tackle the costs of social care. The Brexit campaign promised to spend more on the NHS. British chairmanship of the Climate Conference in November will risk embarrassing failure unless our government commits to an ambitious programme to move towards Net Zero.

Yet a substantial proportion of the Conservative Party and of the well-funded think tanks that feed ideas to them resist any idea that public spending might rise significantly, or that the level of taxation might be raised. Daniel Hannan, arch-Libertarian and Brexiteer, even repeated the illusory Laffer curve in the Telegraph over the August Bank holiday – arguing that cutting taxes can increase government revenues and so eventually allow for modest increases in expenditure. Briefing and counter-briefing over whether to break their manifesto pledge and raise the level of national insurance has already broken out across government. Chancellor Rishi Sunak will have to decide how far to honour his Prime Minister’s extravagant spending promises or impose further cuts in education, benefits, transport infrastructure and hospitals.

So the most important political divide in British politics in the final months of 2021 will be between spenders and savers – above all within the Conservative Party itself, but not only there. I hope that the Liberal Democrat response will be that the UK should be spending more, and investing more, to reshape our economy and rebuild our society. We will differ from any Conservative advocates about what the priorities for spending should be, how higher taxes should be distributed, and how far local government rather than central government should control and distribute what is spent. But we are a social liberal party, not an economic libertarian party, and we recognise that public spending – and fiscal redistribution – are part of the necessary glue that holds a democratic society together.

It’s 130 years since Gladstone stepped down from the prime ministership. His commitment to ‘retrenchment’ as well as to peace and reform was entirely logical when most of the national budget was spent on the army and navy. In the first post-Gladstone budget Harcourt as Chancellor sharply increased death duties, to the fury of Tory peers. The People’s Budget of 1909 was justified in terms of social investment and welfare. The Beveridge Report outlined a further increase in spending on health, education, housing and public services. The revolt of economic liberals against postwar spending was driven by their suspicion of the state as such and their insistence that the profits of free market enterprise would somehow trickle down to the poor and the left-behind.

Margaret Thatcher’s government managed to reconcile a lower level of taxation than our continental counterparts with a higher level of spending on public services and welfare than the USA through using North Sea Oil revenues and sales of public assets to fund current spending. That’s no longer an option – and the scale of the challenges we face is now much larger. Local government is close to bankruptcy; education spending has fallen in real terms by 9% over the past 10 years; even Jeremy Hunt is calling for a sharp increase in NHS funding. Climate change and technological innovation require public as well as private investment. Increasing longevity means rising demands for social care.

Liberal Democrats should challenge the Tories on how progressive the burden of taxation should be, on the gross over-centralization of public finance and spending, and on the priorities between spending programmes. But we should vigorously condemn those populist reactionaries who are still calling for lower taxes and the spending cuts that they will enforce.

* Lord Wallace of Saltaire is a Liberal Democrat member of the House of Lords. He has taught at Manchester and Oxford Universities and at the LSE.