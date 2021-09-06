How does the UK finance ‘Building Back Better’?

If the UK ‘s economy and society are to recover from the shock of the COVID pandemic, the damage inflicted by Brexit and the after-effects of several years of austerity, it needs a long-term increase in public investment. Boris Johnson has promised to ‘level up’ Britain’s poorer cities and towns, to ‘Build Back Better’ after Brexit and COVID, and to tackle the costs of social care. The Brexit campaign promised to spend more on the NHS. British chairmanship of the Climate Conference in November will risk embarrassing failure unless our government commits to an ambitious programme to move towards Net Zero.
Yet a substantial proportion of the Conservative Party and of the well-funded think tanks that feed ideas to them resist any idea that public spending might rise significantly, or that the level of taxation might be raised. Daniel Hannan, arch-Libertarian and Brexiteer, even repeated the illusory Laffer curve in the Telegraph over the August Bank holiday – arguing that cutting taxes can increase government revenues and so eventually allow for modest increases in expenditure. Briefing and counter-briefing over whether to break their manifesto pledge and raise the level of national insurance has already broken out across government. Chancellor Rishi Sunak will have to decide how far to honour his Prime Minister’s extravagant spending promises or impose further cuts in education, benefits, transport infrastructure and hospitals.
So the most important political divide in British politics in the final months of 2021 will be between spenders and savers – above all within the Conservative Party itself, but not only there. I hope that the Liberal Democrat response will be that the UK should be spending more, and investing more, to reshape our economy and rebuild our society. We will differ from any Conservative advocates about what the priorities for spending should be, how higher taxes should be distributed, and how far local government rather than central government should control and distribute what is spent. But we are a social liberal party, not an economic libertarian party, and we recognise that public spending – and fiscal redistribution – are part of the necessary glue that holds a democratic society together.
It’s 130 years since Gladstone stepped down from the prime ministership. His commitment to ‘retrenchment’ as well as to peace and reform was entirely logical when most of the national budget was spent on the army and navy. In the first post-Gladstone budget Harcourt as Chancellor sharply increased death duties, to the fury of Tory peers. The People’s Budget of 1909 was justified in terms of social investment and welfare. The Beveridge Report outlined a further increase in spending on health, education, housing and public services. The revolt of economic liberals against postwar spending was driven by their suspicion of the state as such and their insistence that the profits of free market enterprise would somehow trickle down to the poor and the left-behind.
Margaret Thatcher’s government managed to reconcile a lower level of taxation than our continental counterparts with a higher level of spending on public services and welfare than the USA through using North Sea Oil revenues and sales of public assets to fund current spending. That’s no longer an option – and the scale of the challenges we face is now much larger. Local government is close to bankruptcy; education spending has fallen in real terms by 9% over the past 10 years; even Jeremy Hunt is calling for a sharp increase in NHS funding. Climate change and technological innovation require public as well as private investment. Increasing longevity means rising demands for social care.
Liberal Democrats should challenge the Tories on how progressive the burden of taxation should be, on the gross over-centralization of public finance and spending, and on the priorities between spending programmes. But we should vigorously condemn those populist reactionaries who are still calling for lower taxes and the spending cuts that they will enforce.
* Lord Wallace of Saltaire is a Liberal Democrat member of the House of Lords. He has taught at Manchester and Oxford Universities and at the LSE.
Higher taxation, relative to govt spending, is only necessary if inflation starts to become a problem. I don’t wish to trivialise economic theory but there is really not much more to it than that. There are only so many resources available in the economy so the trick is to use most of them but not try to use too many and cause inflation.
“Margaret Thatcher’s government managed to reconcile a lower level of taxation than our continental counterparts with a higher level of spending on public services and welfare than the USA through using North Sea Oil revenues and sales of public assets to fund current spending”
Margaret Thatcher’s govt was probably the first one to take a relaxed view both about the value of the pound on Forex markets and the state of the current trade account. The pound fell to $1.08 at one point in 1985 and the trade account was nearly always in deficit. The thinking at the time was that a floating pound would naturally lead to a more balanced level of trade but it didn’t work out like that. Many countries were determined, by hook or by crook, to run a trade surplus which meant that those who weren’t too concerned either way were usually in deficit.
This enabled even Margaret Thatcher’s govt to deficit spend without causing excessive inflation. This is mainly “where the money came from”. So it can well be argued that it is a good thing for trade to be in deficit. The extra imports are real resources which are a cover for some extra Govt spending.
I hope that all opposition parties will be that the UK should be spending more and investing more to rebuild our economy and society.
Boris Johnson’s promise to level up was always something one should have taken with a pinch of salt. The most immediate battle ought in my view , be a concerted cross- party effort to stop the raising of National Insurance to finance social care. It is the most unfair way of raising money for our broken care system, because it will unfairly and disproportionally affect the young ,and working people who are less well off.
I am in favour of raising taxes to rebuilt the fabric of a caring society, but to expect those who may never be able to afford a home to subsidise those like myself, who have benefitted from the unearned income of rising house prices, to protect the inheritance of our eventual beneficiaries is to to me, yet another Johnson obscenity.
The rationale of some Tories who are rebelling, is based on the issue of breaking a manifesto promise, others that there should be a decrease in taxation of any kind let alone a rise, but there are Tories who are genuinely disturbed and angry because they too believe that it is the least fair way of financing social care.
However social care is funded this country has to find a way to resolve the crisis we find ourselves in, a crisis our country should be ashamed of. Driving a wedge between the generations serves no purpose, after all any improvement in our woeful care system would benefit the young of today as they age as it would would the present recipients, this is a problem for people from all walks of life and whatever class.
Like Jayne Mansfield I am and always have been “in favour of raising taxes to rebuild the fabric of a caring society”. However, to take the present dilemma of how to boost funding for the NHS in general and social care in particular, any increase in funding should come WITH strings attached. I do NOT want to see extra cash just handed over to the owners of Care Homes, be they individuals or businesses, for them just to take a bigger profit, for example. A ceiling on what can be charged to ‘customers’ and a commitment to enhanced salaries for care workers would be a good start.
As the recipient of a state and an occupational pension, on which I pay income tax but not NICs, I object most strongly to other people helping to finance the possibility of my requiring residential care in the not too distant future, without my making a personal financial contribution.
Therefore, I would be in favour of an increase in the basic rate of income tax. It is typical of the Labour Party that it seeks to avoid grasping this particular nettle. For them, it appears always to be other people, usually defined as ‘the rich’, who should pay. Come on guys, face reality. Nobody likes paying more tax; but, if this is necessary, then at least it should be based on an ability to pay, and, deep down, there are a lot of people, who could pay and, according to opinion polls, ARE willing to pay a little more, if it can be demonstrated that the service provided will be better and more equitable.